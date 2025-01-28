Hayden provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hayden has two points over his last three contests while filling a fourth-line role. The 29-year-old is challenging Tye Kartye for the last spot in the lineup, and it's a battle Hayden has largely been winning over the second half of January. For the season, Hayden's at two points, six shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances. By the end of the month, Hayden will likely have accrued 30 days on the NHL roster, and he would require waivers to return to AHL Coachella Valley if he loses his place once Yanni Gourde (lower body) comes off injured reserve.