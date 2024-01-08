Cincinnati Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo is slated to make his season debut when his team visits the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Lodolo will be happy to know his shortstop, Elly De La Cruz, is clicking behind him.

De La Cruz hit a three-run home run Friday and has gone deep in two straight games while continuing to provide solid defense. He has four homers for the season.

"We're happy with what Elly is doing offensively and defensively," Reds manager David Bell said. "We know he's going to get better."

Cincinnati routed Chicago 11-1 in Friday's series opener, rolling behind a 12-hit attack and seven strong innings from left-hander Andrew Abbott.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Santiago Espinal and De La Cruz each had two hits and three RBIs to propel the Reds to their largest run output of the season.

De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson hit back-to-back home runs as part of a five-run third inning for Cincinnati.

The Reds will look to keep rolling behind Lodolo, who missed much of the 2023 season with a stress fracture in his left tibia. He started the season with Triple-A Louisville and most recently pitched there on Sunday. He was limited to seven starts in 2023 after making 19 starts covering 103 1/3 innings as a rookie in 2022.

Perhaps the most positive news for Chicago on Friday came off the field, as the club reported good prognoses for injured third baseman Yoan Moncada (adductor strain), center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor strain), and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (adductor strain).

The timeline to return for each player is expected to be shorter than initially forecast, although Robert Jr. and Moncada still are expected to be out for extended periods.

"Obviously, it's positive news, and we'll take that," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. "Those are impactful players for our major League club. It's better when they are out there than when they are not."

The White Sox have been held to one run or fewer in seven of 13 games this season. On Saturday, they'll aim to lend support to their top pitcher to date.

Left-hander Garrett Crochet (1-1, 2.00 ERA) has struck out 21 batters in 18 innings this season. He is coming off Sunday's no-decision against the Kansas City Royals, when he scattered two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Chicago continues to be cautious with Crochet, a converted reliever who has contended with injury concerns to start his career.

"He's got the makings of a big-time starter," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "Obviously, he was our Opening Day guy. Every time he goes out there and starts, we're in uncharted territory. We have to be cognizant of that and careful in how much we push."

Crochet has pitched to a 0.00 ERA in three career appearances against the Reds, with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Lodolo has a 7.36 ERA in one career start vs. the White Sox, allowing three runs and six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision last May.

