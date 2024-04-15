Red Sox might be missing OF Tyler O'Neill for matchup vs. Guardians

The Boston Red Sox might be without outfielder Tyler O'Neill on Tuesday night when they host the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a four-game series.

O'Neill suffered a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches when he collided with third baseman Rafael Devers during the seventh inning of Cleveland's 6-0 victory on Monday. Boston manager Alex Cora said O'Neill will be in concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

"Scary," Cora said. "When I got there, (Devers) was OK. I saw the blood. Hopefully both of them are OK, and they'll be ready. Raffy tomorrow and we'll see with TO.

"They called it at the same time, probably. In this game we talk about communication and all that, but when there's 35,000 people in there, it's hard. Two guys trying to make a play, and they ran into each other."

O'Neill began Monday tied for the major league lead in home runs with seven. He also has eight RBIs and is batting .313. Losing him would be a blow to a Red Sox offense that has been held to one run or less in six of 17 games this season. Boston has been shut out three times.

"I think that that part of the game we should be fine," Cora said. "Some guys are scuffling right now, but we should be OK."

Defense is another area of concern for Boston, which has allowed 19 unearned runs this season. One of those came in Monday's loss.

"We have to make plays," Cora said. "We have to be better."

The Guardians improved their road record to 8-2 with Monday's win. Will Brennan jump-started the Cleveland offense with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh inning.

"Will -- that's the best at-bat he's had all year," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He was on the fastball. He was fighting off the off-speed.

"Will's been a little in-between up to this point, so to see him committing to the best fastball and then was able to make an adjustment on a breaking ball in the zone ... it was really good to see. Huge moment for him, huge moment for us."

It was Brennan's first home run of the season.

"It's so much fun to be a part of this group, and I think each and every person in the clubhouse would say that," Brennan said. "We're a unit. We're together all the time, and it's a great environment to win, prepare and go have fun with these guys."

Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (1-0, 5.93 ERA) will oppose Boston's Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.26) on Tuesday in a matchup of right-handers.

Bibee has failed to make it through five innings in two of his three starts this season. He allowed five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings during his most recent start, against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, but he didn't factor into the decision when the Guardians rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 7-6 in 10 innings.

Bibee has made one career appearance against the Red Sox and has allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings.

Whitlock has pitched against the Guardians four times, all in relief. He's 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 6 1/3 innings vs. them.

