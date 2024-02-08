Red-hot George Springer leads Jays into series with Rays

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer looks to carry his hot streak into a three-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays that begins on Tuesday night.

Springer had two home runs, a double and three RBIs on Sunday afternoon to help Toronto earn a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game set. The Blue Jays had dropped the first two games of the series.

Toronto did not play on Monday, while Tampa Bay lost 9-1 to the New York Yankees to split a four-game wraparound series.

Springer struggled early this season and had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .559 on June 24. But over his past 21 games, Springer has hit .377 (29-for-77) with six doubles, one triple, eight homers and 25 RBIs. His OPS has increased to .711, and he has 13 home runs and 40 RBIs for the season.

"He's back to being an aircraft carrier," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of Springer. "He's able to say, 'Get on, I'm going to lead the way.' ... I'm just really, really happy for him."

Springer started his hot streak on June 25 by going 3-for-5 with one homer and two RBIs in a 9-4 road victory over the Boston Red Sox. That win moved the Blue Jays to seven games under .500. They will enter Tuesday nine games under .500 (45-54), sitting 4 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Rays in the American League East.

"I want us to go out and compete, to leave it all out there every day," Springer said, "to not look at standings or look too far ahead, but just go out there and fight. There are times where guys might get down, but over the next two months, the guys here can lay their groundwork for what we expect next year and in the future."

Toronto is scheduled to start right-hander Jose Berrios (8-7, 4.01 ERA) on Tuesday. He is 4-4 with a 4.72 ERA in 11 career starts against Tampa Bay.

In his most recent start, Berrios took a loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 13 after giving up five runs on seven hits in four innings.

The Rays have yet to officially name a starter, but it is expected that left-hander Tyler Alexander (2-3, 6.19) will get the nod or follow an opener. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Alexander was on the taxi squad on Monday and would likely pitch in the series opener against Toronto.

Alexander took a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Blue Jays back on May 17, but he ended up yielding three runs and three hits in his 7 1/3 innings.

In six career appearances (four starts) vs. Toronto, Alexander is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA.

Alexander last pitched in the majors on May 30, giving up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief against the Oakland Athletics. He did not factor into the decision in that outing.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot (infected knee) was scheduled to start on Tuesday but was put on the 15-day injured list.

Tampa Bay is hoping Alexander can help it get back on track following the setback against New York.

"Every loss is disappointing. There's really no other way to get around it," Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said. "It sucks we had an opportunity to win another series and take three out of four from the Yankees, but they're where they are for a reason."

