Aaron Judge home runs: Tracking stats with Yankees slugger on pace to challenge own American League HR record

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is pursuing the hallowed 60-home run mark for the second time in three seasons. Judge enters play on Friday with 51 home runs on the season, and the Yankees have 28 games remaining. This puts Judge on pace to end up with 62 homers in 2024 -- which would tie his record-setting mark from 2022.

Only Mark McGwire (twice) and Sammy Sosa (three times) have gotten to the 60-homer barrier multiple times. Judge's 62 is the American League record, breaking Roger Maris' 61. A weird quirk? The top six seasons all came on the National League side and the other three 60-homer seasons were completed by Yankees players.

Here's the list of 60-homer seasons in MLB history:

MLB single-season home run leaderboard

1. Barry Bonds: 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire: 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa: 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire: 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa: 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa: 63, 1999

7. Aaron Judge: 62, 2022

8. Roger Maris: 61, 1961

9. Babe Ruth: 60, 1927

Judge followed up his 62-homer season with a torrid pace in 2023. Through 49 games last season, he had 19 homers. He was on pace to top 50 homers again, but he injured his big toe and had to settle for 37 home runs in 106 games and 367 at-bats (a 57-homer pace over a 162-game season).

This season, he started slow. Through 24 games, Judge was hitting .180/.315/.348 with three home runs. He then hit 29 in his next 61 games, though. He's now hit 12 home runs in 21 games in August and 19 in his last 36 games, including two longballs against the Rockies on Aug. 25. If he keeps up this kind of pace, Bonds' record could be in peril.

More likely, though, Judge looks to end up in the low 60s, which would be historic enough on its own.

Aaron Judge 2024 home runs by month

March/April: 6

May: 14

June: 11

July: 8

August: 12 (and counting)

And here's a look at his pace vs. his 2022 pace:

Aaron Judge home run pace

Single-season AL home run leaderboard

1. Aaron Judge: 62, 2022

2. Roger Maris: 61, 1961

3. Babe Ruth: 60, 1927

4. Babe Ruth: 59, 1921

T5. Jimmie Foxx: 58, 1932

T5. Hank Greenberg: 58, 1938

7. Alex Rodriguez: 57, 2002

T8. Ken Griffey, Jr.: 56, 1997

T8. Ken Griffey, Jr.: 56, 1998

10. Babe Ruth: 54 1920

