All things considered, it was a relatively low-key offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies. Their most significant move was adding Jesús Luzardo in a three-player trade with the Miami Marlins. They also signed outfielder Max Kepler and reliever Jordan Romano to sensible one-year contracts, and that's pretty much it. No real blockbuster move for the Phillies this winter.

POBO Dave Dombrowski and his staff of course considered many things over the winter, likely including some big things. And if it came down to it, Bryce Harper told the front office he was willing to move back to the outfield if it team could land a big first base bat. Here's what Harper told The Athletic:

"I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get," Harper said. "I'd be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first base. But I'd go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers. "When Pete (Alonso) was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, 'Hey, why not?' When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to (the Phillies) and Scott (Boras) that I'm willing to move out there if it's going to help us. I love playing first base. It's been great. But if it's going to help us win, I'd go back out there."

Alonso was the big name on the market this offseason, though he wasn't only first baseman available. Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, and Christian Walker were also free agents, plus Jake Burger, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Naylor were traded. Others like Luis Arraez and Yandy Díaz were reportedly available in trades, but ultimately stayed put.

Had the Phillies taken Harper up on his offer and brought in a first baseman, it presumably would have meant no Kepler. Alonso did not sign until right as spring training opened, though those other first basemen all changed teams in mid-December. It is possible the Phillies explored the first base market, didn't like the prices, and pivoted to Kepler.

Harper moved to first base in 2023, not because he was a defensive liability in the outfield but because he was working his way back from Tommy John surgery and first base was the quickest way to get him back in the lineup. Harper still wasn't cleared to make full effort throws from the outfield, though he could DH and play first, so that's where the Phillies put him.

Understandably, there were growing pains initially, though Harper has turned into a very good defensive first baseman in fairly short order. He was a Gold Glove finalist last year and he ranked third among all first basemen with plus-7 outs above average, trailing only Santana (plus-14) and Walker (plus-13), the two Gold Glove winners.

Harper's offer to move back to the outfield could come into play in the future, including next offseason, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the market. The Phillies have several core players (Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, JT Realmuto, etc.) and a lot of money coming off the books after this year, and could pursue Guerrero.

Harper, 32, slashed .285/.373/.525 with 30 homers in 145 games in 2024. The two-time MVP is entering the seventh year of the 13-year, $330 million contract he signed in February 2019. He'll again man first base this season with Kepler, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas handling outfield duty.

The Phillies went 95-67 and won the NL East in 2025. They were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS.