Game 2 of the NLCS is set to happen on Monday afternoon. The Dodgers came out hot and defended their home field in Game 1, blowing out the Mets 9-0. The Dodgers have now secured three straight shutout wins. The Mets will now look for the split before the series shifts over to Citi Field. Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) starts for New York. The Dodgers has yet to announce their starting pitcher.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 4:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NLCS and ALCS on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Mets:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Los Angeles -146, New York +123

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+150)

NYM: The Mets have covered the run line in seven of their last 10 games

LAD: The Dodgers have outscored their opponents 19-0 in past three games

Dodgers vs. Mets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers vs. Mets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman can hit the ball to all parts of the diamond. Freeman utilizes his plate discipline and patience to his advantage. Despite battling an ankle injury in the 2024 MLB playoffs, he's hitting .353 and he's coming off his best game, going 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI in the Game 1 win over the Mets.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is a relentless slugger at the dish. Ohtani has the plate coverage and power to push the ball anywhere he wants. This postseason, he's gone 6 of 24 (.250) with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. In Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, he went 2-of-4 with one run driven in and two runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Manaea has been strong this postseason and he's backed by a dangerous lineup. Third baseman Mark Vientos has been a constant difference-maker for the Mets. Vientos has a quick swing and the power to carry pitches out of the ballpark. The 24-year-old leads the team in batting average (.375), RBI (7) and hits (12). He's finished with at least two hits in five games this postseason. In Game 4 over the NLDS, Vientos went 2-of-4 with a double.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is a very instinctive and dynamic playmaker. Baseballs explode of Lindor's bat and carry into the gaps. The 30-year-old brings a terrific throwing arm and range to the defensive side of the ball. During the regular season, he's smashed 33 home runs and 91 RBI. On Oct. 9 versus the Phillies, Lindor went 2-of-5 with a grand slam. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mets vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Mets vs. Dodgers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.