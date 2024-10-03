The season will be on the line as the sixth-seeded New York Mets battle the third-seeded Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card series on Thursday. Milwaukee evened things up on Wednesday with a come-from-behind 5-3 win after New York had taken Tuesday's opener 8-4. The Mets (89-73), who are looking for their first postseason series win since 2015, are making their second playoff appearance in the past three years. The Brewers (93-69), who have not won a postseason series since 2018, are in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -128 favorite on the money line (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Brewers odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Mets vs. Brewers money line: New York +108, Milwaukee -128

Mets vs. Brewers over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+165)

NYM: The Mets have hit the money line in 66 of their last 104 games (+21.70 units)

MIL: The Brewers have hit the first five innings run line in 42 of their last 72 games at home (+7.50 units)

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. Myers has won three of his last four decisions, including a four-inning effort in a 6-0 win over the Mets on Saturday. In that game, he allowed just one hit, while striking out five. He has started 25 of 27 games this season, pitching 138 innings and allowing 126 hits and 36 walks, while striking out 127.

Helping power the offense is rookie sensation Jackson Chourio. The 20-year-old homered twice in Wednesday's win over New York, helping rally Milwaukee from two separate deficits. He has been on fire this series, going 4-for-8 with two homers and three RBI. In 148 regular-season games, he batted .275 with 29 doubles, four triples and 21 homers. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

New York is expected to counter with left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA). In 31 starts this season, he has allowed 150 hits and 63 walks, while striking out 135. He took the loss on Saturday at Milwaukee, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, while walking two and striking out nine. He has won four of his past five decisions.

First baseman Pete Alonso is among New York's top offensive threats. In 162 games this season, he hit .240 with 31 doubles, 34 homers, 88 RBI and 91 runs scored. He was 1-for-4 on Wednesday after walking three times in Tuesday's Game 1 win. In 31 career games against the Brewers, he has three doubles, one triple, seven homers and 19 RBI. See which team to pick here.

