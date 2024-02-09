Pitchers and catchers are starting to report to MLB spring training, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. There were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers recently signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.
The Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kerhsaw is sticking with the Dodgers.
Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and 15 of our top 50 free agents are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and J.D. Martinez.
You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Free agent
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $37 million deal
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
|10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year, $34 million deal
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Signed five-year, $95 million deal
|15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|19
Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Free agent
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal (with incentives)
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Signed four-year, $44 million deal
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Free agent
|32
Robert Stephenson (30)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $33 million contract
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Retired
|34
Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Signed four-year, $53 million deal
|43
Mitch Garver (33)
|DH/C
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|46
Garrett Cooper (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $16 million deal
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent