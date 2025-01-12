Major League Baseball's offseason continues to get back into the swing of things after going quiet for the holidays. Teams have about a month until pitchers and catchers report, suggesting they need to get serious now about applying the finishing touches to their rosters. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Sunday's most notable news, rumors, and moves in one convenient spot for your ease of reference.

Flaherty, Santander open to shorter deals

Two of the top remaining free agents, right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander, are now "open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Flaherty, CBS Sports' No. 8 free agent entering the winter, is fresh off a rebound season split between the Tigers and Dodgers. Teams presumably have concerns about the volatility of his performance in recent years -- his last three seasons have resulted in an ERA+ of 93, 87, and 127, respectively -- and it may take another good season for them to be wholly accepting that he's again a well-above-average starter.

We sensed this possibility was on the table when we ranked Santander No. 15 at the start of the offseason. At the time we wrote the following: "Unfortunately, Santander doesn't bring much more to the table than his bat: he's not a good defender or baserunner, meaning interested clubs will have to be confident that he can sustain his well-above-average offensive production well into his 30s."

So far, it doesn't appear that clubs are confident enough to give him the long-term deal he originally sought.

Yankees, Cubs have interest in Raley

Count the Yankees and Cubs among the teams with interest in veteran lefty reliever Brooks Raley, according to The Athletic.

Raley, 36, appeared in just eight games last season before succumbing to Tommy John surgery in May. Teams tend to give their pitchers at least 12 months and oftentimes 14 or so before having them return to duty. As such, it's unlikely that Raley will make much impact in the first half of the upcoming season.

Raley has been highly effective when healthy in recent years, compiling a 153 ERA+ since the start of the 2022 campaign.

Braves sign Cooper

The Braves have had a quiet winter, but on Sunday they added former All-Star outfielder Garrett Cooper to their camp roster on a minor-league deal, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

Cooper, 34, hasn't enjoyed much success in recent years. After making the Midsummer Classic in 2022, he's hit just .242/.297/.395 (86 OPS+) in his last 573 plate appearances.

In theory, Cooper could win at least a bench job with the Braves if he has a strong spring. Otherwise, he'll serve as minor-league depth.