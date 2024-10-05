The stage is set for the 2024 NLDS as the New York Mets travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Saturday. The Phillies went 95-67 during the regular season and notched the No. 2 seed in the NL playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Mets knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers in three games. In Game 3, New York first baseman Pete Alonso belted the go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning to top the Brewers 4-2. Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) gets the start for Philadelphia. Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA), who has dealt with injuries most of the season, has been activated and is on the hill for New York. He last pitched on July 26.

Phillies vs. Mets money line: Philadelphia -185, New York +154

Phillies vs. Mets run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+123)

Phillies vs. Mets over/under: 7 runs

PHI: Returned +2090 on the money line this year

NYM: Returned +840 on the money line this year

Why you should back the Phillies

Wheeler is a dominant arm for Philadelphia. Wheeler has an explosive fastball with a nice range of pitches. He uses his changeup, slider and curve to keep his hitters off balance. This season, the 34-year-old is third in the MLB in ERA (2.57), strikeouts (224) and WHIP (0.96). He's logged eight-plus strikeouts in 13 games this past regular season.

First baseman Bryce Harper owns an effortless swing that pushes the ball into any part of the field. Harper has great plate coverage as well. This season, the 31-year-old is hitting .285 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is another power hitter in the lineup for Philadelphia. Schwarber led the team in both home runs (38) and RBI (104). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets will look to keep the momentum going in Philadelphia on Saturday. Alonso is a power slugger in the lineup with the strength to hit the ball into the gap. In 2024, the 29-year-old hit .240 with 34 dingers and 88 RBI. In his last outing, Alonso went 1-of-4 with a three-run homer.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor provides New York with a difference maker on both ends. Lindor has terrific range and a strong arm defensively. As a hitter, he has great contact ability, but is patient as well. In 152 regular season games, Lindor went .273 with 33 home runs, 91 RBI and an OPS of .844. In Thursday's win over the Brewers, he went 2-of-3 with a double and one walk. See which team to pick here.

