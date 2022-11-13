There truly is just something special about Madison Square Garden in New York City. The world's most famous arena has played host to some of the most epic events of all time, and Saturday was just the latest chapter in that historic story. UFC 281 gave fights fans all they could ask for with dramatic swings in momentum, thunderous knockouts and slick submissions.

The main event saw a new champion rise as Alex Pereira stunned Israel Adesanya late to earn the middleweight crown. Adesanya was in control of the bout over four rounds, including a late shot at the end of the first that appeared to have the challenger out on his feet. Needing a finish to earn the victory, Pereira delivered just that in the waning moments.

Elsewhere on the card, Zhang Weili regained her crown as women's strawweight champion with a second-round submission of Carla Esparza. Weili dominated the grappling exchanges before locking up the rear-naked choke. Weili, Esparza and Rose Namajunas have now traded the belt among themselves in the last three fights.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of UFC 281 at the conclusion of the PPV event below.

And Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler delivered an action-classic before Poirier secured the late submission.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 282 in Las Vegas in December.

UFC 281 fight card, odds

UFC 281 countdown