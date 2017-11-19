WATCH: Boxer knocks opponent out cold with first punch of the fight in 11 seconds
Zolani Tete delivered the second-fastest KO blow in a title fight ever
Zolani Tete is in the record books. You may not know his name, but the bantamweight fighter delivered one of the fastest knockout punches ever in his bout with Siboniso Gonya in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday night.
It was the first punch of the fight and took just 11 seconds to drop Gonya in the bout. You don't see that kind of power every day, especially at that weight class. Hopefully, Tete continues to stay this strong and can deliver more power punches like this.
