NBA All-Star Kevin Durant let his distaste for the Dallas Cowboys show during a TV appearance this week. While on "Up & Adams," Durant said that he would get rid of the Cowboys in a hypothetical situation where the NFL practiced promotion/relegation like international soccer. Durant, a native of Washington, D.C., is a Washington Commanders fan and cheers for a team that has had a long-lasting and bitter rivalry with Dallas.

Durant explained that his issues with the Cowboys don't necessarily stem from the team itself, but from its national fanbase and the way others in his local social circle have adopted the Cowboys as their team instead of remaining faithful to the Commanders and the D.C. area.

"I just don't like 'em. I just don't," Durant said. "And I had to ask myself why I don't like the Cowboys. Because I don't hate any teams or any players. I'm a huge fan of a lot of teams. But the Cowboys are the one team I just don't like.

"And I think it's because a lot of people, where I'm from in D.C., have become Cowboys' fans. It's probably like 75% of people in Washington D.C., in my group of people that are Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don't stay loyal to the crib."

Out of all of their NFC East opponents, Dallas' rivalry with Washington has long been the most visceral, stemming from former head coach George Allen's legendary antagonism of Tom Landry's Cowboys in the 1970s. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 78-48-2.

Durant's comments about loyalty are ironic, however, as he has gained notoriety in the NBA for being one of the league's biggest turncoats: Durant famously left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join a stacked Golden State Warriors team, and he has since played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.