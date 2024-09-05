Rumors about a relationship between basketball stars A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been swirling recently, and Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava did nothing to extinguish them. While presenting Adebayo with the key to the city, Cava might have spilled the beans.

Adebayo, joined by other local Miami Olympians, received the key to the city for representing Team USA well in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Miami Heat standout won gold as part of the men's basketball team, but he wasn't the only star player in attendance.

Wilson was in the audience for the ceremony, and Cava pointed her out as yet another Olympic gold medalist in the building. She also inadvertently caused a social media firestorm by suggesting Wilson was there to support Adebayo.

"A'ja Wilson, she won gold in women's basketball," Cava said. "I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat being here today."

Adebayo and Wilson provided their reactions on social media after the ceremony, with both of them playing coy.

Even Wilson's Las Vegas Aces teammate, Chelsea Gray, was having fun at their expense.

Adebayo and Wilson both had golden summers as members of Team USA. Adebayo averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a depth player on the men's team. Wilson was a star on the women's side, averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.