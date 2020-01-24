NBA trade rumors: Everybody should be trying to get Aron Baynes from the Suns if Phoenix makes him available

A few facts about Aron Baynes:

He plays for the Phoenix Suns, who are 18-26 and 11th in the West, with a -0.9 net rating and, per Tankathon.com, the toughest remaining schedule in the league.

He is 33 years old.

He is on a $5.5 million expiring contract.

He plays center, as does the Suns' Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has a magnificent beard.

The first four bullet points make him a logical trade candidate, and, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Phoenix could move him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. If the price isn't outrageous, then everybody -- or at least everybody who isn't logjammed at center and cares about competing -- should be trying to pry him away.

Baynes has cooled off after posting superstar numbers early in the season, and if he misses Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, it will be his third straight absence because of a hip injury. There are few available role players, however, who consistently help teams as much as he does while taking so little off the table.

Known for most of his career as a bruiser, Baynes has always set crushing screens and provided physicality in the paint. He doesn't post crazy individual rebounding numbers, but every season his team allows fewer offensive boards when he is on the court, which was particularly interesting when he was teammates with Andre Drummond. In his 30s, Baynes has expanded his game, first giving the Boston Celtics some totally unexpected spacing by launching 3s in the 2018 playoffs, then increasing his 3-point volume and showing this season that he can be a high-post facilitator.

Baynes is one of the league's strongest players, so he can still be a bit of a bully. His true value, however, is that he gives a team structure on both ends. He's a smart pick-and-roll defender, a renowned communicator and the rare center who is equally effective taking charges and protecting the rim with verticality. He frees shooters with his screens, and while he doesn't need the ball in his hands, it is a good idea to let him run dribble-handoffs. It took no time to see that Devin Booker had benefited from his presence, and Brad Stevens recently raved about Baynes' work ethic and said the Celtics miss him.

(If Boston were not barred from trading for him -- unless Phoenix trades him somewhere else first -- then a reunion would make a lot of sense.)

Baynes has been so good for Phoenix that coach Monty Williams has experimented with starting him and Ayton and tried bringing Ayton off the bench. There is an argument that, even if the Suns think they'll lose him for nothing in the summer, it is worth keeping him for the next few months simply so the players don't feel like the organization is punting on the rest of the season. As unimpressive as their record is, they are only 2.5 games back of the eighth-place Spurs.

If Phoenix takes the long view, though, here are five of many potential trade partners: