Ranking five best moves of NBA offseason: 76ers, Knicks close gap on Celtics; Thunder make two key additions

There aren't many more moving parts to track in the NBA's 2024 free agency period, but some big trades are still on the table. Lauri Markkanen and Brandon Ingram are believed to be immediately available, and DeMar DeRozan is still out there for someone, as all reporting indicates he will not be going back to the Bulls.

So, which teams have made the biggest improvements? We've been keeping tracking everything, but as it stands right now, here are my five best signings -- either via trade or free agency -- of the summer.

1. Mikal Bridges to Knicks

Bridges to the Knicks, for my money, is the best move of the summer so far. He's not quite as good as Paul George, though it's closer than general perception might imagine -- but his fit with New York is so incredible that I can't put anyone else at the top of this list.

New York's defense goes to another level with Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby. Only Oklahoma City, which we'll get to shortly, can be mentioned with the likes of the Celtics and Knicks in terms of their perimeter defensive firepower, which you could argue has become the single most important element of a championship blueprint.

This is to say nothing of Bridges' offense. He's a 20-point scorer who is best suited scoring a little less than that. Overtasked in Brooklyn, Bridges slots perfectly as a space shooter and secondary creator who allows for the clarity of Jalen Brunson's offensive control to continue. The Knicks are a title contender, no question about it.

2. Paul George to 76ers

The reports that Philadelphia was cooling on the prospect of signing George, which have obviously proven to be false, were always ridiculous. Like Bridges with the Knicks, you couldn't dream up a better basketball fit than George with the Sixers.

To be fair, George is one of those players who fits anywhere because of his ability to thrive both on and off the ball, his shooting and his defensive versatility, and with Philadelphia that is an unbelievable weapon to have as, on some nights, your third offensive option. George is not a 1A superstar. He is most valuable as the rarely overqualified wingman who functions fine in a slightly lesser role than his talent could command.

Joel Embiid is the centerpiece. Tyrese Maxey is the electric scorer. George is the soothing breeze of talent who calmly, and willingly, fills in all the gaps. Philadelphia, like New York, is a title contender.

3. Isaiah Hartenstein to Thunder

OKC had one true weakness last season: Rebounding. Hartenstein is one of the best rebounders in the league, particularly on the offensive end. He will get the Thunder a ton of extra possessions, which will always impact playoff games in a significant way as it becomes increasingly difficult to stop today's top scorers the more chances you give them.

The two-big movement is roaring back into style across the league, and OKC will be able to partake with Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. One, spacing won't be compromised due to Holmgren's shooting, and both these guys are elite rim protectors.

Gook luck getting through OKC's brick wall of perimeter defenders only to meet up with Holmgren or Hartenstein on the other side, and Hartenstein will also thrive as a hub passer with all of OKC's cutting. OKC, like Philly and New York, has taken the leap into legit title contention.

4. Alex Caruso to Thunder

As I noted in the Bridges to the Knicks breakdown, perimeter defensive firepower has arguably become the single-most important element of a championship blueprint.

Firepower is the operative term. I'm not talking about capable perimeter defenders who can merely hold their own in an array of situations, which, for the longest time was all the rage as switchability became the NBA's biggest buzz word; I'm talking about the defenders who can dictate possessions on their terms, asserting dominance over even the best of scorers in the way Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White did against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Caruso is that type of defender. So is Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace. The Thunder are loaded with these top-shelf defenders now, and Caruso can quietly shoot the 3 decently well, too, which makes him more viable as an offensive support piece that Josh Giddey. Caruso has long been at or near the top of the theoretical wish list of so many contenders, but the Bulls continued to be adamant about competing in their own right. They finally let Caruso go, and it didn't even cost the Thunder a first-round pick. Incredible deal in what has been an incredible summer in OKC.

5. Dejounte Murray to Pelicans

I debated Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Orlando -- a terrific signing -- in this spot, but I'll give the edge to the Pelicans landing Dejounte Murray for sheer talent. I think KCP fits better in Orlando, but Murray can be, if he recommits defensively, a significant boost on both ends for a Pelicans team that is starting to feel like something close to a serious threat in a Western Conference that virtually demands offseason upgrades.

Murray can play off the ball as Zion Williamson does his bulldozer point guard thing; he's a pretty decent shooter off the catch and a more-than-capable creator -- especially against defenses in rotation from the collapses Zion creates. Murray is like another CJ McCollum (it's always nice to have multiple creators on the floor), only with much more defensive upside.

Plus, we still have to see what New Orleans does with Brandon Inrgram. If it brings him back, that's even more firepower, though at that point the Pelicans would probably be oversaturated with midrange pull-up artists. The more likely outcome is a trade, which will bring back even more reinforcements. New Orleans looks good.

