The Naismith Hall of Fame will enshrine the Class of 2024 this weekend, with 13 inductees earning their orange jackets in Springfield, Massachusetts. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 16-17, but it was moved to accommodate the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a result, the celebration was moved to Oct. 12-13, with the enshrinement ceremony set for Sunday night.
This year's class is no stranger to success, as champions at practically every level of the game litter the list. Headlined by Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups and Seimone Augustus, the list also features the first person to be inducted for a third time: the late Jerry West.
In preparation for the weekend's events, here's all the viewing information you need to know, as well as a breakdown of all 13 inductees who will be honored.
Naismith Hall of Fame viewing information
Time: 6 p.m ET | Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
Location: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, MA
TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Here are the 13 inductees who will be honored Sunday night.
- Vince Carter -- An eight-time NBA All-Star, Carter played for eight teams across a record-breaking 22-year NBA career. He made his name as a member of the Toronto Raptors before experiencing more success with the New Jersey Nets. Carter was the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2000 Slam Dunk Contest champion.
- Chauncey Billups -- The No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Billups eventually joined the Detroit Pistons after bouncing around on several teams. He led the Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors in the process. He earned five All-Star appearances and is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
- Michael Cooper -- A key part of the "Showtime" Lakers dynasty of the 1980s, Cooper was a third-round pick in 1978 that went on to be selected to eight All-Defensive Teams in 12 NBA seasons. He is one of only six guards ever to win Defensive Player of the Year, and he won five championships as a member of the Lakers. After retirement, Cooper coached the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks to two WNBA championships.
- Walter Davis -- A six-time NBA All-Star, Davis spent the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He won Rookie of the Year in 1978 and holds the league record for most points scored in a game before missing a shot, as he made his first 15 shots for 34 total points in a 1983 game. Davis earned a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics playing for his college coach, Dean Smith. Davis died last November.
- Dick Barnett -- A two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks in the 1980s, Barnett was also a legendary collegiate player at Tennessee State. His Tigers won three consecutive NAIA championships from 1957-59, and he graduated as the school's all-time leading scorer.
- Seimone Augustus -- One of the most decorated college players of all time, Augustus swept the major Player of the Year awards in both 2005 and 2006 when she starred for the LSU Tigers. After being drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx, she won four championships and made eight All-Star teams. She also earned three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.
- Michele Timms -- Timms made her name during a legendary career playing in Australia's WNBL. She was a seven-time selection to the WNBL All team and was twice named the Women's International Player of the Year (1994, 1996). She helped Australia earn its first Olympic medal when she led them to bronze in 1996, and though she played only briefly for the Phoenix Mercury from 1997-2001, her No. 7 jersey was retired by the team, making her only the second WNBA player ever to receive the honor.
- Herb Simon -- The longest-tenured NBA owner since the death of Jerry Buss, Simon purchased the Indiana Pacers in 1983. Across his four decades of stewardship, the Pacers have been among the NBA's most consistently competitive teams. Though they've never won a championship, the Pacers have missed the playoffs only nine times since 1990.
- Doug Collins -- Recognized as a contributor for his lifelong achievements in the game of basketball, Collins has done just about everything that can be done in the sport. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 1973 by the Philadelphia 76ers following a standout college career. He embarked upon a successful coaching career with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and 76ers. When not coaching, Collins is also a very experienced broadcaster, having called games for multiple networks.
- Bo Ryan -- For 30 years, Ryan coached college basketball in the state of Wisconsin. His first head-coaching job came in 1984 for Wisconsin-Platteville. He moved on to Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1999, and finally, Wisconsin-Madison, the flagship state school, in 2001. His career head-coaching record was 747-233, and in his final full season, he led the Badgers to the national championship game before ultimately falling to Duke.
- Harley Redin -- Redin coached both the men's and women's basketball teams at Wayland Baptist University. He went 151-88 with the men from 1948-56 before going 429-63 leading the women's team. He earned medals coaching the Team USA women at the 1959 and 1971 Pan American Games and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.
- Charles Smith -- The winningest coach in Louisiana high school history, Smith won nine state championships at Peabody Magnet High School. He has two perfect 41-0 seasons and was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
- Jerry West -- A two-time inductee as both a player and a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team, West now enters the Hall of Fame for a third time as a contributor. West was one of the architects behind the five Laker championships of the 1980s and the five they won between 2000-2010. West is the first person ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both as a player and a contributor.