2018 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Seahawks are basically expected to compete for a trip to the Super Bowl every year, so watching the Rams take ownership of the division had to be rough for the 12s in Seattle. Most of their disappointment can be tied to two major factors: an offensive line that continues to be an issue (and maybe will be forever), and a massive amount of injuries on defense that couldn't be overcome in the end. We'll of course hammer their offensive line needs here, but what else needs work? Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Seattle

Round 2: None

Round 3: None

Round 4: Seattle

Round 5: Houston, Oakland, New England

Round 6: None

Round 7: Seattle, N.Y. Jets, Minnesota, Philadelphia

The Seahawks have been busy trading picks in and out of their 2018 draft cache. Their second-round pick was the key piece to go to the Jets in the Sheldon Richardson trade, while their third-round pick was part of the deal that got Duane Brown from the Texans. They received a fifth-rounder from the Texans in the Brown deal, another fifth from the Raiders in exchange for Marshawn Lynch's rights and Seattle's sixth-rounder, and a third fifth-rounder from the Patriots by sending them Cassius Marsh before the season. One extra seventh-rounder was acquired in the Richardson trade, while the others were added by sending Matt Tobin to the Eagles and Tramaine Brock to the Vikings.

Biggest offseason needs

Tight end

Right tackle

Guard

Defensive end



Cornerback

Between Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson, the Seahawks probably have enough talent at running back to carry them into 2018. But they could use another receiver if Paul Richardson isn't brought back, and they especially need to address tight end with Jimmy Graham heading to free agency (though he figures to be a priority re-signing).

On the offensive line, the Seahawks have two pieces to start with in left tackle Duane Brown and center Justin Britt, but the other three starting spots need players Pete Carroll can trust to protect Russell Wilson. Outside of the two cornerstones on the line, no one has played well this season, and without a Day 2 pick as it stands now, it's possible finding an upgrade will be difficult this offseason.

The Seahawks figure to focus on re-signing Richardson after trading a second-round pick for him, so their biggest need on the defensive line should be a rotational defensive end to mix in with Michael Bennett and Frank Clark. Cutting Cliff Avril would save the team $7.5 million against the cap. Dion Jordan has been excellent in limited duty and could be worth bringing back in Avril's place. And in the secondary, it's possible the team will be looking to replace Richard Sherman after the buzz last offseason that the team could move on.

Prospects to watch

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

The tight end class doesn't have three first-round prospects like it did in 2017, but there are plenty of quality mid-round picks who can excel at the next level. Hurst is a seam-stretcher who looks like an athlete who'll test well at the combine, something the front office in Seattle holds in high regard.

Will Richardson, RT, NC State

The 6-foot-6, 300-plus pounder was magnificent in pass protection for the pro-style system at NC State in 2017. His pass-blocking efforts should be the main reason the Seahawks consider him after Round 1.

Sean Welsh, OG, Iowa

Welsh is precisely what you'd expect from an Iowa interior offensive lineman. He's fundamentally sound, impactful as a run-blocker and has a good amount of play strength at the point of attack.

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

The super-sleeper from University of Texas-San Antonio looks like a Seahawks defensive end all the way. He's long, twitchy, and has an array of pass-rushing moves. Don't be surprised if he's gone before Seattle goes on the clock though. Yes, in Round 1.

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Jackson played more man at Iowa than what Seattle would ask of him, but his tremendous ball-skills and athletic talents make him a prospect the Seahawks will likely love.