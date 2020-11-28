|
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Greg Van Roten is certain a victory is coming for the winless New York Jets this season.
Whether it happens Sunday against the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins remains to be seen. But the veteran offensive lineman is tired of seeing that awful zero in New York's record. And, so are his teammates.
''When we win, it will be a relief, for sure,'' the Jets' starting right guard said. ''You never expect to lose this many in a row in this league. When we finally win, we want to get another and another.''
Well, the Jets (0-10) need to start with one first. And based on the teams' last matchup earlier this season, it won't be easy against the Dolphins (6-4). New York was shut out 24-0 on Oct. 18, one of a few embarrassingly poor performances by Adam Gase's group.
But the Jets have played much better of late, nearly defeating New England in Week 9 and having a shot late in the game last week against the Chargers. Almost doesn't count, of course. And New York still hasn't gotten a win in the worst start to a season in franchise history.
Some fans have turned their focus to the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and finishing 0-16 to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to accomplish that dubious feat. Jets players would rather not be associated with those two winless squads.
''Why would you want to be in that group?'' Van Roten said. ''You saw Frank (Gore) at the end of the last game saying it's not the way he wants to go out. The hunger is there, especially if you're older. I don't want to be a part of one season that is historically bad. We have six games left and we will try to win as many as we can.''
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track after falling 20-13 at Denver last week, having a five-game winning streak ended. Despite the setback, the vibe hasn't changed much around the team during this mostly surprisingly solid season.
''No, you've got to just flush it and come to prepare each and every week,'' safety Bobby McCain said. ''It's a one-week season. We all believe in that and we all understand that - understanding that every Wednesday, you've got to come work and it's your next opponent.''
SAM'S CLUB
Sam Darnold is expected to return as New York's starting quarterback after missing two games with an injured right shoulder.
That will be one big difference from the teams' previous meeting, when Joe Flacco started. This game will also mark the first time this season Darnold would take the field with all three of his starting wide receivers: Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims.
''There haven't been too many times where we've been completely healthy like this where everybody was practicing together,'' Gase said. ''Every week that we can go out and have a practice, every time we get a chance to play a game and all these guys are playing together, I think that's critical for us.''
FITZ OR TUA ?
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded Saturday to doubtful, meaning it's likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Miami's win over the Jets, one of his former teams.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week.
After the Dolphins' earlier game against the Jets, Fitzpatrick was replaced in the starting lineup by Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the fourth quarter last week when Tagovailoa struggled.
Fitzpatrick is 3-3 as a starter this season; Tagovailoa is 3-1.
UP FRONT
The Dolphins, who have struggled to run the ball, are dealing with health issues in the offensive line.
Jesse Davis, who has started the past 52 games, went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Monday but was activated Thursday. Rookie right guard Solomon Kindley will miss a game for the first time this year because of a foot injury, and Davis will likely take his spot.
Only two players in the offensive line, center Ted Karras and left guard Ereck Flowers, have started every game at the same position. Davis has started this year at left tackle, right tackle and right guard.
''We've got a lot of good depth, a lot of good guys in the room,'' Karras said. ''We're going to be ready to roll.''
INTERCEPTION ENVY?
Miami's Xavien Howard and Byron Jones rank with the NFL's best cornerback tandems. But while Howard is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, including one last week, Jones hasn't had a pick in his past 48 games.
Jones insists he's not jealous of Howard.
''It's cool to look over to his side and see him get so many damn interceptions,'' Jones said. ''It's really amazing how he's so attracted to the ball, and he really makes every play that comes to his side. You can't see my facial expression in the helmet but I'm like, `This freaking guy again?' He has enough for everyone in the secondary.''
The Dolphins are tied for third in the league with 17 takeaways.
''It doesn't matter who gets the picks, as long as we get them,'' McCain said.
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:19
|16:12
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|196
|181
|Total Plays
|29
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|70
|Rush Attempts
|6
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|17-22
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|12
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|181
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|17/22
|180
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Breida 22 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|11
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Washington RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|3
|5
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Parker
|6
|4
|66
|0
|19
|6
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|3
|2
|35
|1
|22
|9
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
M. Breida 22 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Washington RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Perry 10 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
0
FPTS
|E. Ogbah
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Grant 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
7
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|54
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
4
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|8/14
|120
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
7
FPTS
|F. Gore
|12
|60
|0
|17
|7
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
4
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|2
|9
|0
|5
|4
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mims
|4
|2
|49
|0
|30
|4
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|3
|1
|37
|0
|37
|3
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|2
|
F. Gore 21 RB
7
FPTS
|F. Gore
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|7
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
3
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:29 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:06 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to MIA 20 for 17 yards (N.Needham; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:13 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (X.Howard B.McCain).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(1:55 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to MIA 37 for 14 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 45(2:04 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah). Miami challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 39(2:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to F.Gore ran ob at NYJ 45 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(3:27 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 39 for 1 yard (R.Davis).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 8(4:05 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims ran ob at NYJ 38 for 30 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 8(4:43 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to F.Gore to NYJ 8 for no gain (J.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 7(5:17 - 2nd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 8 for 1 yard (E.Roberts).
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ -1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 14 for 15 yards (M.Hollins; J.Perry). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Herndon Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at NYJ 14.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIA 33(5:28 - 2nd) J.Sanders 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 33(6:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick sacked at NYJ 33 for 0 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 33(6:16 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker [J.Jenkins].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(6:39 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Breida pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 4 yards (H.Langi).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 50(7:15 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Breida pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(7:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to D.Parker to 50 for 19 yards (M.Maye H.Langi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 29(8:04 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 52 yards to MIA 19 Center-T.Hennessy. J.Grant to MIA 31 for 12 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 29(8:10 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson. Penalty on NYJ-C.McDermott Offensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:50 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (N.Needham; R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:56 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 13(9:02 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gesicki for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 11(9:43 - 2nd) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 13 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt F.Fatukasi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 15(10:21 - 2nd) D.Washington up the middle to NYJ 11 for 4 yards (T.Basham; A.Maulet).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(10:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep right to D.Parker ran ob at NYJ 15 for 17 yards (B.Hall) [F.Fatukasi].
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:01 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep right to D.Parker to NYJ 32 for 19 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) ball out of bounds at NYJ 32. New York Jets challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 44(11:47 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Washington to MIA 49 for 5 yards (J.Guidry) [B.Huff].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(12:25 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to D.Washington to MIA 44 for 6 yards (B.Hall).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MIA 45(12:30 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Maye Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at MIA 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(12:53 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at MIA 33 for 7 yards (B.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 15(13:24 - 2nd) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 26 for 11 yards (L.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(14:07 - 2nd) D.Washington left tackle to MIA 15 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd; B.Huff).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 50(14:15 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 38 yards to MIA 12 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 50(14:24 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims [J.Baker].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 47(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore left guard to 50 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(0:35 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:07 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYJ 44 for 19 yards (X.Howard E.Roberts). NYJ-D.Mims was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 46 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ 19. B.Berrios to NYJ 25 for 6 yards (J.Perry C.Fejedelem).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIA 36(1:17 - 1st) J.Sanders 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 36(1:20 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 36(1:24 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to L.Bowden.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(1:50 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to J.Grant pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 37(2:18 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at NYJ 41 for 22 yards (M.Maye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 34(2:59 - 1st) M.Breida left guard to MIA 37 for 3 yards (H.Langi; N.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:30 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Smythe pushed ob at MIA 34 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 23(3:37 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to MIA 29 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by J.Grant.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 23(3:43 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Crowder.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 22(4:24 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah; K.Van Noy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:08 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 22 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 15(5:50 - 1st) S.Darnold scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 20 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(6:25 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 15 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 43(6:31 - 1st) M.Haack punts 34 yards to NYJ 9 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MIA 38(6:31 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYJ 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIA 38(6:36 - 1st) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to A.Shaheen (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIA 38(6:39 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (M.Maye).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:10 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Perry to NYJ 38 for 8 yards (A.Maulet J.Jenkins).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 42(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Hollins to NYJ 46 for 12 yards (A.Maulet) [Q.Williams].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(8:07 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to MIA 42 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(8:39 - 1st) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. M.Breida right guard to MIA 38 for 4 yards (L.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIA 22(9:13 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 34 for 12 yards (H.Langi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 20(9:45 - 1st) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 22 for 2 yards (H.Langi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NYJ 20(9:50 - 1st) S.Castillo 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 11(10:26 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at MIA 20 for -9 yards (Br.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 17(11:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to F.Gore to MIA 11 for 6 yards (X.Howard K.Van Noy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(11:50 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to MIA 17 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 45(12:20 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to B.Perriman ran ob at MIA 18 for 37 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 39(13:01 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (E.Ogbah).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(13:07 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman. PENALTY on NYJ-R.Griffin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(13:47 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 49 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel; R.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(14:21 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 44 for 16 yards (N.Needham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (S.Lawson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
