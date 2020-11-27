|
Titans-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis spent all week preparing for Derrick Henry.
Facing the league's leading runner with a short-handed defensive line only makes the challenge more daunting.
With Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, starting defensive end Denico Autry still inactive after going on the COVID list last week and now starting linebacker Bobby Okereke ruled out with an ankle injury, coach Frank Reich isn't changing his tune. He's bringing back an old refrain for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
''This is normal in the NFL and good teams overcome it,'' he said Friday, referring to the three absences. ''That's what we need to do. Sure, every player is important and adds a unique combination to the game and when players go down, you miss them. But I've seen it happen so many times through the years, the good teams overcome it and that's what we need to do.''
Especially with so much at stake.
Both teams are 7-3 and share the AFC South lead. Indy won this season's first contest, Nov. 12 on the Titans home turf, and a season sweep would give the Colts a one-game lead plus a tiebreaking season-sweep.
A victory by Tennessee would give the Titans a one-game lead with five to play, a split in the series and the current tiebreaking edge because of a better division record.
But without Buckner, Autry and Okereke, the league's second-stingiest defense won't look the same - on paper - and some believe it could give the run-heavy Titans a significant advantage up front.
Henry doesn't buy it.
''I think they play very hard,'' the NFL's reigning rushing champ said. ''They fly to the ball. (They are) guys that play great together collectively, good tacklers,''
Reich believes those traits will continue to be on display despite being without their best run stuffer, leader in sacks and fourth-leading tackler.
Instead, the Colts defense believes only the name will change.
''There's no question,'' Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard said when asked if the Colts would miss Buckner. ''It is what it is. The other guys have to do the preparation because it's not one guy, it's 11 guys.''
OH HENRY
Last week, Henry became this season's first 1,000-yard rusher and he comes into Sunday with a league-high 1,079 yards through 10 games.
He's also on quite a streak.
Henry has hit the 100-yard mark six times this season, including each of the past two weeks and has run for 100 or more yards in seven consecutive road games. Henry had 103 yards in the first meeting with Indy, and last season he rushed for 149 yards in a rare Titans victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. And he doesn't expect the workload to decrease this weekend.
''We have that mindset that it's playoff football right now and just be locked in every week,'' he said.
RIVERS RUNNING
Colts quarterback Philip Rivers returned to practice Friday, his first action since injuring the big toe on his right foot in last weekend's victory over Green Bay.
It appears Rivers will make his 235th consecutive start this weekend.
''I thought Philip looked good and had a good day out there,'' Reich said.
Rivers has not missed a start since 2006 when he became the starter for the Chargers, and Sunday's start would break a tie with Eli Manning for the 10th-most starts in league history. He would also tie Charles Woodson for ninth on that list.
KICKIN' IT?
The Titans could some special teams help this week - if three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern returns.
He went on injured reserve after hurting his wrist in a loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 1 and sat out the last matchup with Indy.
Things didn't go well. Kern's replacement, Trevor Daniel, struggled in the second half - shanking one third-quarter punt for 17 yards and having another blocked and returned for a touchdown just a few minutes later.
Four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski also missed a 44-yard field goal wide right in that game, his fifth miss of the season on seven tries from 40-49 yards. Gostkowski made all three of his field goals in the Titans' win over Baltimore, including a pair of 40-yarders.
The special teams' struggles were a major reason Tennessee lost 34-17.
RUNNING TANDEM
Rookie Jonathan Taylor and veteran Nyheim Hines have taken turns sharing the load out of the Colts' backfield.
Hines has 51 carries for 179 yards and two scores, 36 receptions for 296 yards and four TDs, and is one of nine players who has three or more multiple-touchdown games this season. He had one on the ground and another through the air in the last meeting with Tennessee.
Taylor rushed for 90 yards last week, leads the Colts with 518 yards rushing and four TD runs.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker also contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:02
|12:17
|1st Downs
|20
|12
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|302
|161
|Total Plays
|35
|25
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|34
|Rush Attempts
|22
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|2-50.0
|Return Yards
|11
|27
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|161
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|8/13
|136
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
32
FPTS
|D. Henry
|17
|140
|3
|31
|32
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
13
FPTS
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|76
|1
|69
|13
|
C. Davis 84 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|33
|0
|21
|3
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Henry 22 RB
32
FPTS
|D. Henry
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|32
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
4
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
11
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|10/14
|127
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|22
|0
|10
|7
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|4
|9
|0
|3
|2
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|5
|50
|0
|19
|7
|
T. Burton 80 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Burton
|4
|3
|42
|1
|19
|10
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
2
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|2
|50.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 35 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 11(1:46 - 2nd) D.Henry right end for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 16(1:52 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Batson. C.Batson right end to IND 11 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 20(1:56 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 16 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 20 for 5 yards (D.Leonard T.Stallworth).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(2:15 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to IND 30 for 12 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-G.Stewart Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(2:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right [K.Willis].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 47(3:01 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to IND 42 for 5 yards (G.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:42 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to IND 47 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(4:25 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 45 for 31 yards (K.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 44(4:32 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 42 yards to TEN 14 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by K.Raymond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 44(4:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(5:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to IND 44 for 4 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(5:27 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton [T.Tart].
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(6:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 40 for 10 yards (R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to IND 3. T.Smith to IND 30 for 27 yards (D.Roberson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(6:20 - 2nd) A.Brewer reported in as eligible. D.Henry right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TEN 13(6:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at IND 13 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Houston and A.Muhammad). PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Illegal Use of Hands 2 yards enforced at IND 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 3(6:31 - 2nd) A.Brewer reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEN 4(7:14 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to IND 3 for 1 yard (J.Houston A.Walker).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis pushed ob at IND 4 for 21 yards (T.Carrie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TEN 20(7:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-G.Swaim False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 20 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-R.Windsor Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEN 11(7:42 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis. PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at IND 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 38(7:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry (T.Lewis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(8:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 38 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(9:05 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 43 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to TEN 47 for 12 yards (K.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 18(9:54 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 58 yards to TEN 24 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 35 for 11 yards (A.Dulin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 13(10:34 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 18 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 13(10:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(11:15 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 13 for 1 yard (K.Vaccaro J.Simmons). #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEN 41(11:21 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 47 yards to IND 12 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 41(11:25 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEN 41(11:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry (K.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(12:10 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 41 for 6 yards (J.Houston).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:51 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(12:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 0(13:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton. PENALTY on TEN-K.Byard Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at TEN 10 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(13:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at TEN 10 for 14 yards (M.Butler).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:00 - 2nd) N.Hines right tackle to TEN 24 for 10 yards (K.Byard D.Long).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to TEN 34 for 19 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(15:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Burton ran ob at IND 47 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:09 - 1st) J.Wilkins left end to IND 28 for 3 yards (J.Crawford).
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+69 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEN 31(0:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(0:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 45 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on TEN Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 34(1:17 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to TEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 28(1:54 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 34 for 6 yards (J.Blackmon; D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Willis; T.Stallworth).
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 11(2:40 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 11(2:43 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(3:29 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to TEN 11 for 3 yards (R.Evans; K.Vaccaro).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 26(4:08 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton ran ob at TEN 14 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(4:46 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to TEN 26 for 3 yards (J.Crawford M.Dickerson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(5:27 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins to TEN 29 for 21 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 48(6:05 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right end ran ob at 50 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 46(6:41 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 48 for 2 yards (R.Evans J.Simmons). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 44(7:26 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 46 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(8:01 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 44 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(8:45 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 39 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:12 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (D.King; W.Compton).
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 12(9:19 - 1st) D.Henry right end for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 20(9:54 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to IND 12 for 8 yards (D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 22(10:39 - 1st) J.McNichols right end to IND 20 for 2 yards (A.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(11:18 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to IND 22 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 41(11:57 - 1st) D.Henry left end to IND 29 for 12 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to IND 41 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 46(13:19 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to IND 45 for 9 yards (K.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(13:53 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 46 for 3 yards (T.Stallworth).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 31(14:27 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 43 for 12 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 31 for 6 yards (T.Lewis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
