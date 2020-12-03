|
|
|IND
|HOU
Colts-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Texans would have had their hands full against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts under the best circumstances.
Losing their top cornerback and receiver to drug suspensions this week made their task on Sunday much more difficult.
The Colts (7-4) are coming off a tough loss to the Titans, but have won four of six and rank fifth in the league in total defense.
Houston (4-7) has been playing better lately after a terrible start and has won two in a row for the first time this season. But the Texans suffered a serious blow this week when cornerback Bradley Roby and receiver Will Fuller were suspended six games each for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
''Any time you have someone on your team make a misstep, that's disappointing, then particularly when they are key contributors,'' interim coach Romeo Crennel said. ''So, what we'll have to do now is everybody as a group will have to tighten the belt straps and put our best foot forward and get ready for the game on Sunday.''
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich doesn't expect Houston's offense to suffer that much without Fuller considering the way Deshaun Watson has been playing. The fourth-year quarterback has thrown 15 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past six games.
''Deshaun's playing at a very high level,'' Reich said. ''I'm sure they think just like we think, it's got to be the next man up and you have high expectations of the guy coming in.''
With Fuller out, Houston's top receiver is Brandin Cooks, who ranks second on the team with 719 yards receiving. The Texans will also look for bigger contributions from Keke Coutee and tight ends Jordan Akins and Darren Fells to make up for the loss.
On defense, the Texans know how difficult facing an offense led by Rivers can be. Defensive end J.J. Watt, who returned an interception for a touchdown last week, raved about the veteran, who turns 39 next week.
''He's one of the smartest players I've ever played against,'' Watt said. ''He can call out your blitzes. He can call out your defensive schemes. He can tell guys they're misaligned on your defense. He's a brilliant player who does an insane amount of film study, who works extremely hard to master his craft and he's obviously done it at a high level for a long time. It's a great challenge for us and I'm looking forward to it.''
WIN ONE FOR ...
Indianapolis will be without punter Rigoberto Sanchez this week after he had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.
Reich hasn't said when Sanchez will return or how they'll replace him this week. Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship worked with the punt team at practice Wednesday and it's possible the Colts will sign a new punter before Sunday.
But Sanchez is more than a punter. In addition to being one of the more popular personalities, he also kicks off and holds for Blankenship on field goals and extra points.
''We have guys on the roster that have held in practice and we've repped a lot of backup options, but we anticipate hopefully that we can have the punter be the holder,'' special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. ''We'll see how it goes and we're prepared to have a position player hold if necessary.''
SLOWING HIM DOWN
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is having a down year with just 408 yards receiving, but has had some of the best games of his career against the Texans.
Hilton had a regular-season career-high 223 yards receiving in a win over the Texans in 2014, a 175-yard game against them in 2017 and finished with 199 yards receiving in a 2018 victory against Houston.
Crennel is focused on making sure that Hilton doesn't add another big game to his resume on Sunday.
''He has tremendous quickness and speed,'' Crennel said. ''He's hard to cover one on one and so most of the time you have to double him to slow him down. That's what in the past has been successful for us so, we'll probably have that in the game plan this time.''
SLOW STARTS
One focal point for the Colts this week has been a faster start.
Indy trailed at halftime in each of its past three games, rallying for wins against Tennessee and Green Bay before failing to overcome last week's 21-point deficit in the Titans rematch.
So, after getting outscored 63-28 in the first half the past two weeks, the message has been simple.
''Offenses are scripting the first 15-20 plays and usually they have their best stuff in that 15-20 plays,'' Reich said. ''Well, that's when we have to bring our best stuff. We have to find ways to stop that good stuff that offenses are bringing, and we'll continue to work on that.''
---
AP Sports Writer Mike Marot contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. Rivers
17 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
|
23
FPTS
|
D. Watson
4 QB
341 PaYds, INT, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:09
|26:19
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|373
|398
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|90
|Rush Attempts
|27
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|118
|112
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|4-87
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|27/35
|285
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|13
|91
|0
|24
|19
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|5
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Harris 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|11
|8
|110
|1
|21
|17
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|5
|5
|46
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|3
|44
|1
|39
|19
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|5
|3
|23
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Burton 80 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Burton
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|2
|2
|6
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|1
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
6
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Allen P
|R. Allen
|5
|47.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|25.7
|32
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Watson
|26/38
|341
|0
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|44
|1
|19
|10
|
D. Watson 4 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Watson
|6
|38
|1
|11
|20
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|9
|8
|141
|0
|64
|14
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|7
|5
|101
|0
|28
|10
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|8
|5
|65
|0
|23
|6
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|6
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Akins
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
D. Fells 87 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Fells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warring 81 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Warring
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gaines 29 CB
|P. Gaines
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 LB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Liuget 94 DT
|C. Liuget
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/3
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|3
|48.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|4
|21.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|8.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(1:32 - 4th) Du.Johnson up the middle to IND 2 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 22(1:44 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to IND 6 for 16 yards (T.Carrie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(2:00 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Du.Johnson to IND 22 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(2:11 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep right to K.Coutee to IND 30 for 18 yards (K.Moore) [G.Stewart].
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 29(2:16 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at IND 48 for 23 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(2:39 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 29 for 9 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(2:43 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to C.Hansen.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 49(2:50 - 4th) R.Allen punts 51 yards to end zone Center-L.Rhodes Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 3.97s
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - IND 38(2:57 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 49 for 11 yards (A.Moore; T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - IND 43(2:57 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 43 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 41(3:02 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 43 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 49(3:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins right end to 50 for -1 yards (C.Omenihu W.Mercilus). PENALTY on IND-R.Kelly Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(3:13 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 49 for no gain (T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 47(3:59 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 49 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(4:41 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 47 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid Z.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 33(5:12 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 36 for 3 yards (K.Crossen). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at IND 36.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:51 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 33 for 8 yards (P.Gaines).
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) B.Anger kicks 64 yards from HOU 20 to IND 16. N.Hines pushed ob at HOU 12 for 72 yards (L.Johnson). PENALTY on IND-A.Walker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 35.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - HOU 4(6:08 - 4th) D.Watson sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 4(6:12 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to Da.Johnson.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 5(6:45 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 4 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 5(6:50 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 5 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 17(7:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 5 for 12 yards (L.Johnson; T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IND 17(7:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Burton.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(8:09 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 17 for -3 yards (J.Watt).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(8:36 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 14 for 24 yards (L.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(9:20 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to HOU 38 for 19 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(9:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to M.Alie-Cox (P.Gaines).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 41(10:03 - 4th) J.Brissett up the middle to IND 43 for 2 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 38(10:41 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 41 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(11:07 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 38 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - HOU 29(11:17 - 4th) B.Anger punts 39 yards to IND 32 Center-J.Weeks out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - HOU 46(12:02 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 37 for -9 yards (J.Houston). FUMBLES (J.Houston) [J.Houston] recovered by HOU-S.Kelemete at HOU 29.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 41(12:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee pushed ob at HOU 46 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 30(13:07 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 41 for 11 yards (K.Moore; D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:34 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 44 for 4 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 24(14:12 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to C.Hansen to HOU 40 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(14:15 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Fells (D.Leonard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 36(14:26 - 4th) R.Allen punts 51 yards to HOU 13 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 24 for 11 yards (G.Odum). Punt Hangtime: 4.10s
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - IND 42(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers sacked at IND 36 for -6 yards (J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 39(0:23 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 42 for 3 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:54 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end pushed ob at IND 39 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - HOU 42(1:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at IND 34. K.Moore to IND 34 for no gain (B.Cooks). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 43(1:46 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to IND 42 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:29 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end to IND 43 for 3 yards (J.Houston).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 45(3:09 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Coutee to IND 46 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:53 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 45 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 33(4:36 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to Du.Johnson to HOU 42 for 9 yards (K.Turay).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 31(5:16 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 33 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(5:53 - 3rd) Da.Johnson left tackle to HOU 31 for 3 yards (K.Moore; D.Leonard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - IND 30(6:03 - 3rd) R.Allen punts 48 yards to HOU 22 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 28 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin). Punt Hangtime: 4.00s
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 40(6:37 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 30 for -10 yards (A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(6:42 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(6:46 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox [J.Greenard].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 35(7:28 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 40 for 5 yards (L.Johnson; Z.Cunningham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(8:13 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 35 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 19(8:27 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 54 yards to IND 27 Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines pushed ob at HOU 38 for 35 yards (B.Anger). PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at IND 40. Punt Hangtime: 4.28s
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 19(8:32 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to J.Akins.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 16(9:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 19 for 3 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(9:40 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 16 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 5(10:08 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 16 for 11 yards (X.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 43(10:17 - 3rd) R.Allen punts 38 yards to HOU 5 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND-A.Dulin. Punt Hangtime: 3.93s
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 49(11:03 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 43 for 8 yards (A.Moore).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - IND 44(11:44 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 49 for -7 yards (J.Watt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(12:27 - 3rd) N.Hines left guard to HOU 44 for -1 yards (J.Watt).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(13:01 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at HOU 43 for 17 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 32(13:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 8 yards (E.Murray; T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:22 - 3rd) N.Hines right guard to IND 32 for 3 yards (T.Adams; B.Dunn).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(14:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 29 for 10 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 68 yards from HOU 35 to IND -3. I.Rodgers to IND 19 for 22 yards (B.Howell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - HOU 16(0:08 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 16(0:12 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to K.Warring (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(0:17 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Coutee (K.Moore).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 44(0:26 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to C.Hansen to IND 16 for 28 yards (T.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(0:32 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson pushed ob at IND 44 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 34(0:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 49 for 15 yards (X.Rhodes). Penalty on IND-X.Rhodes Defensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 33(1:02 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 34 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(1:07 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at HOU 33 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 67 yards from IND 35 to HOU -2. K.Coutee to HOU 26 for 28 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IND 24(1:15 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 24(1:20 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to HOU 24 for no gain (V.Hargreaves). Penalty on IND-C.Green Illegal Formation declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 24(1:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(1:25 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Hilton.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 40(1:30 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton ran ob at HOU 24 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to HOU 40 for 2 yards (P.Gaines).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 45(2:29 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 42 for 13 yards (P.Gaines).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(3:12 - 2nd) N.Hines right tackle to IND 45 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu; C.Watkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(3:49 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 43 for 11 yards (L.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(4:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 32 for 11 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to IND -2. I.Rodgers to IND 21 for 23 yards (L.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(4:44 - 2nd) Da.Johnson right guard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 15(5:12 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles left end to IND 11 for 4 yards (A.Walker; K.Turay). PENALTY on IND-A.Walker Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 11.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 15(5:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to Da.Johnson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(5:48 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to Du.Johnson to IND 15 for -2 yards (D.Autry A.Walker).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(6:25 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left tackle to IND 13 for 19 yards (A.Walker; X.Rhodes). IND-X.Rhodes was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:04 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to IND 32 for 13 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 27(7:49 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep middle to C.Hansen to IND 45 for 28 yards (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 26(8:35 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 27 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:10 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 26 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to HOU 5. K.Coutee to HOU 25 for 20 yards (J.Glasgow).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+39 YD
|
4 & 4 - IND 39(9:24 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 36(10:02 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to HOU 39 for -3 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(10:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 36 for 9 yards (V.Hargreaves; Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(11:21 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to HOU 45 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 45(12:01 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to HOU 45 for 10 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(12:32 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left guard to IND 45 for 2 yards (B.Dunn; C.Liuget).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - HOU 34(12:36 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 34(12:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to C.Hansen (T.Carrie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - HOU 41(13:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to IND 34 for 7 yards (K.Moore) [D.Buckner].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(14:04 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at IND 41 for -4 yards (J.Houston).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 44(14:31 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to K.Coutee to IND 37 for 19 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(15:00 - 2nd) Du.Johnson left tackle to HOU 44 for 4 yards (A.Walker; T.Stallworth).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(0:37 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 40 for 14 yards (A.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 56 yards from IND 35 to HOU 9. K.Coutee to HOU 26 for 17 yards (J.Glasgow; A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(0:46 - 1st) N.Hines right guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 18(1:23 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to HOU 5 for 13 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(2:05 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 18 for 1 yard (C.Watkins; J.Watt).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(2:36 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to HOU 19 for 11 yards (E.Murray; T.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 45(2:47 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to HOU 47 for -2 yards (E.Murray). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at HOU 45 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(3:23 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to HOU 45 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 29(3:40 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (P.Gaines). Indianapolis challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton pushed ob at 50 for 21 yards (P.Gaines; A.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 28(4:25 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 29 for 1 yard (E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(4:28 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to A.Dulin (C.Omenihu).
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to IND -4. I.Rodgers to IND 28 for 32 yards (K.Crossen; P.Kalambayi).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - HOU 34(4:37 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 34(4:41 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Cooks (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 34(4:50 - 1st) Direct snap to Du.Johnson. D.Watson pass deep middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by T.Wilson (X.Rhodes) [T.Lewis] at IND -2. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) Direct snap to Du.Johnson. D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Cooks (X.Rhodes) [T.Lewis].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(5:28 - 1st) Da.Johnson left tackle to IND 34 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 44(5:54 - 1st) Da.Johnson right guard to IND 37 for 7 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(6:00 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks. PENALTY on IND-T.Stallworth Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(6:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to IND 49 for 11 yards (T.Wilson; J.Blackmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IND 21(6:32 - 1st) R.Allen punts 47 yards to HOU 32 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 40 for 8 yards (A.Walker). Punt Hangtime: 4.16s
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - IND 20(7:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton pushed ob at IND 21 for 1 yard (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IND 20(7:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:51 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 20 for -5 yards (J.Watt).
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(7:56 - 1st) D.Watson right end for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+64 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 25(8:42 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep right to K.Coutee to IND 11 for 64 yards (T.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 18(9:12 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 25 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:52 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 18 for -7 yards (D.Buckner).
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 21(9:59 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 32(10:33 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 21 for 11 yards (L.Johnson). IND-L.Clark was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - IND 27(10:53 - 1st) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 27 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:31 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 27 for -2 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(12:10 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to HOU 25 for 12 yards (Ju.Reid T.Adams) [B.Dunn].
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:47 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 37 for 12 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(13:20 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to HOU 49 for 18 yards (T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 24(13:31 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to IND 24 Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 33 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid). Punt Hangtime: 4.81s
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 24(13:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 23(14:22 - 1st) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 24 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(14:56 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 23 for 1 yard (T.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to HOU 0. K.Coutee to HOU 22 for 22 yards (Z.Franklin).
-
LV
NYJ
24
28
4th 0:19 CBS
-
CIN
MIA
7
19
4th 9:59 CBS
-
DET
CHI
34
30
4th 0:11 FOX
-
NO
ATL
21
16
4th 1:30 FOX
-
JAC
MIN
24
24
4th 1:08 CBS
-
CLE
TEN
41
21
4th 1:31 CBS
-
IND
HOU
26
20
4th 1:28 CBS
-
LAR
ARI
0
6
1st 13:25 FOX
-
NYG
SEA
0
0
1st 12:56 FOX
-
NE
LAC
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
PHI
GB
0
049.5 O/U
-8
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DEN
KC
0
051 O/U
-13
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PIT
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 5:00pm FOX
-
BUF
SF
0
047 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
DAL
BAL
0
045 O/U
-9
Tue 8:05pm NFLN