|
|
|JAC
|MIN
Jaguars-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars, just short of three years ago, were leading New England with less than three minutes to go in the AFC championship game.
Further down the coast, the Minnesota Vikings were warming up in Philadelphia for the NFC championship game that stood in front of their dream of playing the Super Bowl on their home field.
That January afternoon turned out to be a peak for both teams. When Jacksonville visited for joint training camp drills at Minnesota's practice facility seven months later as conference runners-up, each side still harbored confidence of another run. That never materialized, yet another reminder of how quickly a team's trajectory can shift in this what-have-you-done-lately league.
These teams, though, have taken drastically different tacks. The Jaguars, 9-30 since October 2018, initiated an aggressive teardown before last season and fired general manager Dave Caldwell last week. They've got a bounty of salary cap space for 2021 and some promising young players to build around, but they're lugging a 10-game losing streak to Minnesota on Sunday. Head coach Doug Marrone's future is tenuous at best.
''I like this group. I think you guys have seen production out of them, whether they've been draft picks or free agents, and I think it's a good locker room. I think these guys are all in,'' Marrone said.
The Vikings, despite having to let several key players on defense leave for cap savings, doubled down on the current core this year by extending the contracts of general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. They're 24-20-1 since the beginning of the 2018 season, including one win in the playoffs, and a 1-5 start this year put them in quite a bind. Four wins in the last five games have spurred them into the mix for the expanded postseason and suggested their resistance to rebuilding was merited.
''We don't really talk about playoff things or anything like that. We're just trying to get better each week, and part of it is the mentality of this football team since I've been here that has always been smart and tough and physical,'' Zimmer said. ''So I continue to try to preach that message.''
WARY FAVORITE
Though the Jaguars (1-10) were a 10-point underdog by midweek, the Vikings (5-6) haven't exactly been getting too comfortable with their recent rise. They lost to Dallas and needed a late rally to beat Carolina at home over the last two weeks, opponents with a combined 7-16 record.
''There's not any homecoming games. Even teams with no wins or few wins, it's still a bunch of pro athletes with a bunch of pride, and they're going to show up and they're going to play hard and they're going to be coached well. Because everybody up here is good. You can't start taking weeks for granted,'' Vikings safety Harrison Smith said.
Winning would reduce Jacksonville's chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, with the New York Jets (0-11) currently in control. Losing to Minnesota would serve to lower the second-round selection the Jaguars obtained for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in late August. Ngakoue still leads the Vikings with five sacks despite being traded to Baltimore after six games.
GLENNON AGAIN
The Jaguars are sticking with quarterback Mike Glennon despite Gardner Minshew now being fully healthy from his thumb injury. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland in his first start since 2017, as the Jaguars finished their first turnover-free and sack-free game of the season in a 27-25 defeat. Glennon misfired on two 2-point conversion attempts that ended up being the difference.
''It's good to have the respect of the coaches and for them to say that, that's great, but at the end of the day, it's about going out there week after week and stacking good performances,'' Glennon said.
HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON
Jaguars running back James Robinson is third in the NFL with 890 rushing yards, trailing Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook. Only three other undrafted rookies have had 1,000-yard rushing seasons since 1967: Dominic Rhodes (Indianapolis, 2001), LeGarrette Blount (Tampa Bay, 2010) and Phillip Lindsay (Denver, 2018). The Illinois State product has dismissed questions about going undrafted giving him an extra edge.
''I can't get mad about it because I knew I would go somewhere,'' Robinson said.
PASS, GO
The Vikings have Adam Thielen back from COVID-19 quarantine, setting up him and rookie Justin Jefferson for a productive game against a Jaguars secondary that has struggled to slow opposing pass catchers in recent weeks, with 100-yard receiving games aplenty. Jefferson leads all NFL rookies with 918 receiving yards.
''It's hard to really grasp what's going on. To say I'm having this type of rookie year and making history and making records and stuff has been crazy,'' said Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick out of LSU. ''It's been amazing. All I can do is thank God for being in this position and blessing me with what's going on.''
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. Robinson
30 RB
61 RuYds, RuTD, 30 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
15
FPTS
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
242 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:32
|29:20
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|373
|325
|Total Plays
|64
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|104
|Rush Attempts
|23
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|28-39
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.6
|6-46.5
|Return Yards
|56
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|16
|61
|1
|9
|15
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
12
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|30
|0
|17
|12
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|6
|4
|66
|0
|34
|8
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|6
|6
|45
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Chark 17 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Chark
|6
|2
|41
|0
|22
|4
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|5
|4
|41
|0
|24
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
12
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|3
|38
|1
|28
|12
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|6
|30
|0
|8
|15
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
E. Saubert TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 36 CB
|L. Barcoo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|4-4
|1.0
|1
|0
|
G. Mabin CB
|G. Mabin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Reid 94 DT
|C. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
4
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|22
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|5
|51.6
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
24
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|22/34
|242
|3
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Cook
|22
|79
|0
|12
|11
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
24
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|3
|12
|0
|10
|24
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
17
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
17
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|11
|8
|112
|1
|40
|17
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|9
|7
|66
|1
|14
|12
|
D. Cook 33 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Cook
|8
|5
|47
|0
|20
|11
|
C. Ham 30 FB
7
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|7
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brailford 67 LB
|J. Brailford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
4
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|1/1
|48
|1/3
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|6
|46.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|3
|7.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(1:08 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Glennon pass to C.Johnson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 1(1:12 - 4th) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. J.Robinson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - JAC 4(1:18 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to MIN 1 for 3 yards (J.Brailford).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 25(1:46 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep right to C.Johnson to MIN 4 for 21 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 28(1:53 - 4th) M.Glennon scrambles left end ran ob at MIN 25 for 3 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 50(2:00 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. to MIN 28 for 22 yards (H.Hand).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - JAC 45(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 46(2:23 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to C.Conley to MIN 45 for 9 yards (T.Davis; K.Boyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(2:29 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(2:56 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to JAC 46 for 10 yards (C.Dantzler; T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAC 32(3:29 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 4 yards (E.Wilson; A.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:50 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 32 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIN 30(3:55 - 4th) D.Bailey 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIN 30(4:01 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (T.Herndon) [J.Schobert].
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 30(4:08 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [J.Giles-Harris].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(4:49 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to JAC 30 for 3 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(5:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to JAC 33 for 11 yards (T.Herndon).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 41(5:39 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 45 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler). FUMBLES (C.Dantzler) RECOVERED by MIN-C.Dantzler at JAC 44. C.Dantzler to JAC 44 for no gain (J.O'Shaughnessy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(6:26 - 4th) M.Glennon scrambles up the middle to JAC 41 for 4 yards (E.Wilson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(7:01 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 37 for 19 yards (K.Boyd; E.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIN 33(7:08 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to JAC 18 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIN 26(7:41 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 33 for 7 yards (A.Lynch).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIN 35(8:23 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 26 for -9 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(9:02 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 35 for 1 yard (D.Ekuale).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - JAC 28(9:13 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 44 yards to MIN 28 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 34 for 6 yards (Q.Williams; R.Matiscik). FUMBLES (Q.Williams) and recovers at MIN 34.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 22(9:51 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 28 for 6 yards (K.Boyd; T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 22(9:58 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy (E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(10:32 - 4th) J.Robinson left end to JAC 22 for 2 yards (H.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIN 40(10:45 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 40 yards to end zone Center-A.DePaola Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIN 40(10:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 44(11:34 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to JAC 40 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(12:14 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to JAC 44 for 1 yard (K.Chaisson; M.Jack).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 41(12:52 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to JAC 45 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 41(13:29 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for no gain (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(14:05 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for 3 yards (D.Smoot).
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) L.Cooke kicks 56 yards from JAC 20 to MIN 24. K.Osborn to MIN 38 for 14 yards (Q.Williams; D.Middleton).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - JAC 4(14:15 - 4th) M.Glennon sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (I.Odenigbo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 5(14:33 - 4th) J.Robinson left end to JAC 4 for -1 yards (A.Harris). FUMBLES (A.Harris) RECOVERED by MIN-A.Harris at JAC 4. A.Harris to JAC 2 for 2 yards (E.Saubert). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson left end to JAC 4 for -1 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 2(14:55 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 5 for 3 yards (J.Gladney). MIN-J.Gladney was injured during the play. JAC-B.Linder was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 4 RECOVERED by JAC-M.Jack at JAC 2.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 11(0:38 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to JAC 1 for 10 yards (J.Wilson; J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 17(1:16 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to JAC 11 for 6 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(1:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to JAC 17 for 5 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 34(2:19 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at JAC 22 for 12 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(2:24 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [A.Gotsis].
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAC 30(2:43 - 3rd) M.Glennon scrambles right end to JAC 32 for 2 yards (J.Brailford). FUMBLES (J.Brailford) RECOVERED by MIN-J.Brailford at JAC 34.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:22 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Johnson to JAC 30 for 5 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:27 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to C.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(3:27 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(3:34 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIN 2(3:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson [A.Gotsis]. PENALTY on JAC-L.Barcoo Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at JAC 38 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(4:14 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to JAC 38 for 3 yards (D.Costin; M.Jack).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIN 47(4:53 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to JAC 41 for 12 yards (J.Jones) [D.Smoot].
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIN 47(4:58 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Costin) [J.Giles-Harris].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:31 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 47 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(5:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (T.Herndon) [J.Jones]. PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 29(6:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins up the middle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (C.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(6:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 29 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(7:17 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 20 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - JAC 40(7:26 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 60 yards to end zone Center-R.Matiscik Touchback. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at MIN 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAC 50(8:04 - 3rd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 40 for -10 yards (sack split by H.Smith and H.Mata'afa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 50(8:09 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep right to C.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (E.Yarbrough; S.Stephen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 42(9:23 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 48 for 6 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(9:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 30(10:28 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 6 yards (K.Boyd).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:08 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end pushed ob at JAC 30 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(11:15 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Ham for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 48(11:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at JAC 12 for 40 yards (L.Barcoo). Penalty on JAC-L.Barcoo Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 37(12:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 48 for 11 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(12:32 - 3rd) M.Boone up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Gotsis). PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 36(13:10 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass to A.Thielen to MIN 47 for 11 yards (L.Barcoo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 36(13:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook [J.Giles-Harris].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(13:49 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 36 for no gain (J.Schobert; D.Costin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 26(14:21 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 36 for 10 yards (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:50 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 26 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(15:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle intended for D.Cook INTERCEPTED by J.Schobert at MIN 43. J.Schobert for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 50 yards from JAC 35 to MIN 15 out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 25(0:10 - 2nd) A.Abdullah right tackle to MIN 32 for 7 yards (K.Chaisson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 21(0:15 - 2nd) A.Abdullah right guard to MIN 25 for 4 yards (C.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe (A.Lynch).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JAC 32(0:31 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to MIN 21 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 32(0:35 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 27(0:43 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson ran ob at JAC 32 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(0:49 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert pushed ob at JAC 27 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 32(0:56 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 45 yards to JAC 23 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIN 39(1:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 32 for -7 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIN 34(1:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe pushed ob at MIN 39 for 5 yards (T.Herndon) [K.Chaisson].
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIN 39(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(1:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 39 for 1 yard (T.Herndon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 33(1:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 38 for 5 yards (T.Herndon) [A.Lynch].
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIN 28(1:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIN 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(1:45 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 28 for 2 yards (J.Schobert; C.Reid).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JAC 34(1:54 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 48 yards to MIN 18 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 26 for 8 yards (B.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(2:00 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 34 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo; E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(2:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 31 for 6 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Ogunbowale [I.Odenigbo].
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:50 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 3(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - MIN 3(3:37 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to JAC 3 for no gain (J.Jones; J.Giles-Harris).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 23(4:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook pushed ob at JAC 3 for 20 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(4:16 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Rudolph [J.Giles-Harris].
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(4:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at JAC 23 for 12 yards (G.Mabin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(5:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles left end to JAC 35 for 10 yards (G.Mabin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 44(6:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to JAC 45 for 11 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(6:41 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 44 for 4 yards (D.Costin; J.Giles-Harris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 26(7:12 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 40 for 14 yards (G.Mabin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(7:40 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 26 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 15 - JAC 26(7:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left intended for E.Saubert INTERCEPTED by C.Dantzler at MIN 22. C.Dantzler to MIN 22 for no gain (E.Saubert).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 21(8:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson right tackle to MIN 16 for 5 yards (C.Jones; A.Harris). PENALTY on JAC-L.Shenault Jr. Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at MIN 21 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - JAC 34(8:55 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to MIN 21 for 13 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - JAC 34(8:58 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 38(9:38 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale left end to MIN 34 for 4 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 33(10:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 33 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 50(10:43 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. right end to MIN 33 for 17 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(11:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to 50 for 3 yards (T.Davis; A.Watts).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 41(12:03 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 47 for 6 yards (C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 35(12:44 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Johnson to JAC 41 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 35(12:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr..
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(13:27 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 35 for 7 yards (H.Smith; E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:06 - 2nd) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 28 for 3 yards (T.Davis; J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIN 29(14:17 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to JAC 25 Center-A.DePaola downed by MIN-K.Boyd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIN 29(14:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (G.Mabin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 28(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to MIN 29 for 1 yard (M.Jack; D.Costin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:22 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 28 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 27(0:33 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 59 yards to MIN 14 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 21 for 7 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JAC 27(0:38 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - JAC 32(0:59 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 32 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 28(1:41 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 32 for 4 yards (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 24(2:17 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa; T.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 11(2:56 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. left end to JAC 24 for 13 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 30(3:08 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to JAC 21 Center-A.DePaola. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 25 for 4 yards (R.Connelly). PENALTY on JAC-J.Giles-Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 21.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIN 35(3:36 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 30 for -5 yards (D.Smoot).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 38(4:17 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 35 for -3 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(4:53 - 1st) J.Jefferson right end pushed ob at MIN 38 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 31(5:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 36 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:04 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 31 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - JAC 4(6:07 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 4(6:12 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr..
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 5(6:52 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to MIN 4 for 1 yard (E.Yarbrough; J.Gladney).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAC 6(7:28 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to MIN 5 for 1 yard (T.Dye).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:06 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep left to C.Johnson to MIN 6 for 34 yards (H.Smith) [J.Holmes].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 47(8:48 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to MIN 40 for 7 yards (T.Dye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(9:29 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to MIN 47 for 9 yards (E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 38(10:04 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to JAC 44 for 6 yards (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 34(10:41 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to JAC 38 for 4 yards (T.Davis; J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(11:11 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 34 for 4 yards (T.Dye).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 33(11:23 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 50 yards to JAC 17 Center-A.DePaola. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 30 for 13 yards (T.Conklin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIN 33(11:27 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 26(12:06 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 33 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(12:11 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(12:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 29 for 8 yards (T.Herndon). PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at MIN 21 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 69 yards from JAC 35 to MIN -4. A.Abdullah to MIN 21 for 25 yards (S.Quarterman).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(12:33 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 28(12:39 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep left to L.Shenault Jr. for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Gladney].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 34(13:21 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to MIN 28 for 6 yards (A.Harris; S.Stephen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 43(13:54 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to MIN 34 for 9 yards (T.Davis; E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(14:25 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson pushed ob at MIN 43 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 49 for 24 yards (A.Harris; E.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
