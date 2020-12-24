|
Vikings-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is getting accustomed to playing high-stakes, high-intensity games against the New Orleans Saints.
Here comes another one on Christmas Day.
''Yeah, it's kind of crazy preparing for them; it almost feels like a divisional opponent,'' Thielen said. ''It's always a difficult game. It's always a tough defense and we always have our work cut out for us. I'm assuming it'll be similar again on Friday.''
This will be the fifth meeting in four years, including two playoff games in which Minnesota scored the winning touchdown on the final play of each.
A victory would allow the Vikings (6-8) to celebrate the holiday by keeping alive thin hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. For the Saints (10-4), a victory would clinch the NFC South for a fourth straight season and keep alive hopes of winning the top seed in the conference - if Green Bay losses its last two games.
The loser will head into the new year on a three-game skid, but the Saints have the benefit of knowing they'll be in the playoffs regardless.
New Orleans has double-digit wins in each of the past four regular-seasons meetings, only to see their last three playoff runs end short of the Super Bowl, with two losses in overtime and the first coming on a 62-yard Minnesota TD as time expired in regulation.
The Saints' recent wobbles beg the question whether a similar playoff disappointment is again in store. But coach Sean Payton prefers to focus on why this team should be ready to take the next step.
''I love the grit, the toughness of this team. They've come back, played their tails off the next year, got on a roll again this year,'' Payton said, referring to New Orleans' nine-game winning streak earlier this year. ''Will it need to be the Super Bowl (for the season to be considered successful). Probably so. But you know what? That is a good measuring stick. And that gives you an indication of how organizationally the culture's changed, and we embrace that.''
HEADED HOME
Justin Jefferson, the third rookie wide receiver in Vikings history to be picked for the Pro Bowl, returns to his home state after a decorated career at LSU. He leads all NFL rookies with 1,182 receiving yards and has 21 receptions of 20-plus yards, tied for the most in the league.
Jefferson has several ticket requests to fulfill from family and friends, but not as many that would be possible in a normal year given the pandemic-limited attendance at the Superdome.
''For us it's good not going to an environment that's loud where you can't hear,'' Jefferson said. ''The circumstances this year with COVID, it is what it is. We have to bring our own energy, bring our own excitement, and come prepared.''
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. also grew up in the New Orleans area.
EXTRA PROTECTION
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been trying a new type of protective vest under his jersey since returning last week from rib fractures and a lung puncture that sidelined him for a month. Brees said he didn't find it too restrictive, noting he played with ''a bigger, thicker flak jacket'' early in his career before switching to a thinner model molded to his ribs in recent seasons.
''Everybody comes out of the woodwork when you have rib injuries, and tells you that, `Hey, wear this. You can jump on a grenade you'll be OK,' '' Brees continued.
He said the padding he's trying out now ''supposedly'' would offer grenade-blast protection, but added, ''I won't be the one to prove that theory.''
The 41-year-old Brees passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns with his new torso padding in a 32-29 loss to Kansas City last week. He needs 154 yards to become the first QB in NFL history to pass for 80,000 career yards.
BANGED UP
Minnesota's young defense is coming off one of its worst performances this season in a 33-27 loss to Chicago. To make matters worse, the injuries have piled up in this shortened week.
Five defensive linemen and three linebackers were listed on the injury report, including middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf), who has missed the last three games. That doesn't include defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has missed the entire season, and outside linebacker Anthony Barr, who was hurt in Week 2.
''You always could use some extra time when you've got some injuries,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. ''We've got to get other guys ready to go.''
The Vikings have just four sacks in the last five games and have allowed 28.2 points per game in that span.
COOK CONTAINMENT
The Saints' third-ranked defense has had two of its worst games against the run during the current two-game skid, allowing 179 or more yards rushing in each. Now they have to contend with Minnesota's dynamic Dalvin Cook, who has 1,833 yards from scrimmage.
''He's fast, he makes great decisions,'' Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said. ''He's put on a show.
''The last couple games, I think we could've done a little bit better in our run game,'' Jordan added. ''We're going to focus on that, get back to our fundamentals, get back to playing our defense that we want to play. And once you make a team one-dimensional, we can really start attacking them.''
---
AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
283 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|
30
FPTS
|
A. Kamara
41 RB
155 RuYds, 6 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
52
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:57
|35:20
|1st Downs
|25
|36
|Rushing
|6
|21
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|356
|586
|Total Plays
|58
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|267
|Rush Attempts
|17
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|7
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|9
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-74
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|6-7 -86%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|6-6 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|586
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
30
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|26/39
|283
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|15
|73
|1
|15
|14
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
M. Boone 23 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|8
|7
|89
|1
|24
|14
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|10
|6
|85
|0
|25
|8
|
I. Smith 84 TE
17
FPTS
|I. Smith
|9
|6
|53
|2
|14
|17
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|6
|4
|31
|0
|9
|3
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Cook 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|14
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
30
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|30
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Lynch 48 LB
|B. Lynch
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
3
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|4
|46.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
52
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|22
|155
|6
|40
|52
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|12
|72
|0
|21
|9
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|5
|18
|1
|9
|8
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|12
|0
|12
|9
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|2
|10
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|83
|0
|31
|9
|
J. Cook 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|3
|82
|0
|44
|8
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|2
|2
|45
|0
|41
|4
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|4
|3
|26
|0
|11
|2
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|9
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|8
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
52
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|52
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Carr 80 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
10
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|30
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|2
|28.5
|33
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
A. Carr 80 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Carr
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(1:55 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 44(2:05 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at MIN 3 for 41 yards (H.Nickerson). Pass 15 YAC 26
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:09 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to MIN 44 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks onside 13 yards from MIN 35 to MIN 48. T.Hill (didn't try to advance) to MIN 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to J.Jefferson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 1(2:15 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NO-J.Jenkins Unnecessary Roughness declined. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Unnecessary Roughness 1 yard enforced between downs. Pass 1 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 1(2:18 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Abdullah (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(2:21 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(2:25 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (M.Lattimore).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(2:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to NO 1 for 14 yards (D.Swearinger). Pass 5 YAC 9
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(3:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to NO 15 for 19 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass 9 YAC 10
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(3:35 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to NO 34 for 11 yards (D.Davis).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 34(3:40 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 45 for 21 yards (D.Swearinger) [M.Jenkins]. Pass 17 YAC 4
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIN 20(4:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 34 for 14 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 13 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 1(4:03 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) D.Kelly and W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #58 K.Alexander ankle OUT for the remainder of the game.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(4:49 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to M.Burton to MIN 1 for 4 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 3
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(5:25 - 4th) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at MIN 5 for 4 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 13(6:12 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to A.Trautman to MIN 9 for 4 yards (S.Stephen). Pass -1 YAC 5
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 15(6:56 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 13 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(7:40 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to MIN 15 for 6 yards (C.Jones). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(8:22 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to MIN 21 for 7 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(9:00 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to MIN 28 for 5 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 44(9:45 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep right to E.Sanders to MIN 33 for 23 yards (H.Smith). Pass 21 YAC 2
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(10:22 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to NO 44 for 2 yards (H.Smith; B.Lynch).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 19(10:33 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 55 yards to NO 26 Center-A.DePaola. M.Callaway to NO 42 for 16 yards (D.Chisena).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIN 30(11:13 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 23 for -7 yards (C.Jordan). FUMBLES (C.Jordan) [C.Jordan] recovered by MIN-R.Reiff at MIN 19.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(11:18 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin [M.Roach].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:01 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 30 for 5 yards (D.Davis). Pass -6 YAC 11
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(12:07 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 10(12:50 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to MIN 7 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 12(13:32 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 10 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(14:12 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 12 for 7 yards (B.Lynch).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 37(14:53 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at MIN 19 for 44 yards (C.Jones). Pass 15 YAC 29
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(15:00 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to T.Montgomery (H.Hand).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(0:19 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to NO 37 for 4 yards (B.Lynch).
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 49 yards from MIN 35 to NO 16. D.Washington pushed ob at NO 33 for 17 yards (R.Connelly).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(0:28 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(1:06 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NO 4 for -3 yards (D.Davis; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 0(1:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at NO 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIN 33(1:17 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith [C.Granderson]. Penalty on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Holding declined. PENALTY on NO-C.Granderson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIN 42(1:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to NO 33 for 9 yards (D.Davis). NO-K.Alexander was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 4 YAC 5
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 44(2:16 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to NO 42 for 2 yards (C.Jordan; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 0(2:24 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to O.Johnson. PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 42(2:56 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 34 for 24 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 12 YAC 12
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(3:33 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 42 for 7 yards (M.Davenport; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 29(3:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith pushed ob at MIN 35 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 3 YAC 3
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(4:33 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 29 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass -3 YAC 7
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(4:42 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(5:10 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 6 for 17 yards (A.Harris; H.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 25(5:47 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to MIN 23 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 26(6:18 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to MIN 25 for 1 yard (A.Watts; J.Johnson). NO-R.Ramczyk was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 29(6:44 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at MIN 26 for 3 yards (C.Jones). Pass 3 YAC 0
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(7:20 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right end to MIN 29 for 5 yards (A.Harris; B.Lynch).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(8:02 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass deep middle to E.Sanders to MIN 34 for 26 yards (H.Smith). Pass 17 YAC 9
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 31(8:40 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray to NO 40 for 9 yards (J.Gladney; E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 8
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 28(9:01 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to NO 31 for 3 yards (B.Lynch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(9:36 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 28 for 2 yards (A.Watts; H.Mata'afa).
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 63 yards from MIN 35 to NO 2. T.Montgomery to NO 26 for 24 yards (R.Connelly).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(9:41 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIN 2(9:46 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 1 YAC 1
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 13(10:18 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at NO 2 for 11 yards (P.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 18(10:53 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to NO 13 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(11:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right intended for E.Sanders INTERCEPTED by H.Nickerson at NO 23. H.Nickerson pushed ob at NO 18 for 5 yards (E.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 19(11:41 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to NO 23 for 4 yards (B.Lynch).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(12:19 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 19 for 9 yards (B.Lynch; J.Gladney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIN 45(12:27 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to NO 9 Center-A.DePaola. A.Carr to NO 10 for 1 yard (H.Hand).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIN 45(12:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 38 for -7 yards (C.Granderson). FUMBLES (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson] RECOVERED by NO-C.Gardner-Johnson at MIN 49. C.Gardner-Johnson for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen [C.Granderson].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 44(13:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 45 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins). Pass 0 YAC 1
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(13:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to MIN 44 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins; D.Davis). Pass 1 YAC 4
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(14:27 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 39 for 14 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 14 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 25 for no gain (D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(0:12 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to MIN 46 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 3
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:33 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 38 for 13 yards (P.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 8 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to I.Smith (J.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(0:42 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(0:48 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara to MIN 5 for 1 yard (H.Nickerson; I.Odenigbo). Pass -5 YAC 6
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:30 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to MIN 6 for 19 yards (H.Nickerson). Pass 12 YAC 7
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 36(1:54 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to MIN 25 for 11 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 11 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(2:02 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to M.Callaway (E.Wilson) [S.Stephen].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 39(2:41 - 2nd) M.Burton right guard to MIN 36 for 3 yards (B.Lynch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(3:15 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to MIN 39 for 7 yards (S.Stephen). Pass -6 YAC 13
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIN 12(3:23 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 34 yards to MIN 46 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by M.Callaway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIN 18(3:59 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 12 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Onyemata and M.Jenkins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 20(4:38 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 18 for -2 yards (M.Jenkins S.Tuttle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(5:04 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook ran ob at MIN 20 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass -5 YAC 13
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NO 20(5:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right intended for J.Cook INTERCEPTED by H.Hand at MIN 8. H.Hand to MIN 12 for 4 yards (J.Cook).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 23(5:49 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to MIN 20 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(6:29 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 23 for 1 yard (B.Lynch).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 15 - NO 45(7:14 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to E.Sanders to MIN 24 for 31 yards (E.Wilson; H.Hand). Pass 19 YAC 12
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(7:42 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 42 for 8 yards (J.Gladney). PENALTY on NO Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 41(8:16 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(8:58 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 41 for 4 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(9:36 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to NO 37 for 5 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:14 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 32 for 7 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum).
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIN 4(10:21 - 2nd) M.Boone left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(10:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NO 4 for 25 yards (P.Williams). Pass 15 YAC 10
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 32(11:16 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to NO 29 for 3 yards (P.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 33(11:53 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to NO 32 for 1 yard (M.Roach).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(12:21 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to NO 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins). FUMBLES (M.Jenkins) ball out of bounds at NO 33.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(13:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to O.Johnson to NO 41 for 13 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 1 YAC 12
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(13:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen to MIN 46 for 19 yards (M.Lattimore J.Jenkins). Pass 19 YAC 0
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:12 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NO 12(14:17 - 2nd) W.Lutz 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NO 12(14:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(14:54 - 2nd) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at MIN 12 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa; A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to A.Carr.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 27(0:44 - 1st) L.Murray right tackle to MIN 16 for 11 yards (A.Harris; H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:23 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to MIN 27 for 9 yards (A.Harris; E.Wilson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(1:53 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Johnson ran ob at MIN 36 for 19 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 10 YAC 9
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 24(2:33 - 1st) L.Murray left guard pushed ob at NO 45 for 21 yards (A.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(3:07 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 4(3:48 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at NO 23 for 19 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 19 YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 45(3:56 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 51 yards to NO 4 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by M.Callaway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIN 45(4:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 38(4:31 - 1st) D.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 45 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(4:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(5:05 - 1st) A.Abdullah right end ran ob at MIN 38 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:10 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (M.Lattimore) [D.Davis].
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NO 1(5:14 - 1st) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - NO 0(5:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders. PENALTY on MIN-C.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at MIN 6 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 14(5:45 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray ran ob at MIN 6 for 8 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 2 YAC 6
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(6:25 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to MIN 14 for 6 yards (S.Stephen).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(7:05 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook to MIN 20 for 19 yards (H.Smith). Pass 20 YAC 0
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 46(7:47 - 1st) M.Burton right guard to MIN 39 for 7 yards (A.Harris; H.Nickerson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(8:07 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at MIN 46 for 9 yards (B.Lynch). Pass 6 YAC 3
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(8:41 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 45 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to NO 1. T.Montgomery to NO 34 for 33 yards (H.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 15(8:54 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(9:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to NO 15 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 31(10:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to NO 22 for 9 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 4 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIN 31(10:12 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(10:51 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(11:15 - 1st) D.Cook left end ran ob at NO 33 for 15 yards (K.Alexander).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(11:45 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NO 48 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 4 YAC 7
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:11 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 41 for 16 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 2 YAC 14
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(12:19 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 48(13:00 - 1st) E.Sanders left end to MIN 40 for 12 yards (H.Nickerson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:05 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to A.Kamara.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 45(13:48 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NO 48 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(14:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 45 for 9 yards (C.Dantzler). Pass 9 YAC 0
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 36 for 11 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
