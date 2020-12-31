|
|
|NYJ
|NE
Jets-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) If ever there was a year ripe for change at the top of AFC East it was this one.
And heading into the final week of the regular season, a new standard bearer has emerged with the Buffalo Bills having claimed the division crown and the Miami Dolphins on the cusp of making the playoffs as well.
Left out of the party are the New York Jets (2-13), who successfully avoided a winless season but are staring up from the bottom of the division for the fourth time in five seasons.
And they have some unexpected company in the New England Patriots (6-9), whose 11-season reign atop the division came to an end following the departure of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay for this season.
''I've been spoiled being a part of this organization - you have expectations, and those expectations center around winning,'' said Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater, who was drafted in 2008 and is the longest-tenured player on the roster. ''We just haven't done that this year. So it's been frustrating in a lot of ways.''
It's created a matchup with the Jets on Sunday that is not so much a season finale as a prologue for what promises to be an offseason of upheaval for both teams.
This will almost certainly be the final game for Jets coach Adam Gase, who after presiding over a franchise-worst 0-13 start, is likely to be fired after the game. He is 9-22 in two seasons in New York.
The Patriots are facing another offseason in which they'll have to figure out their starter at quarterback with Cam Newton's one-year deal expiring. It's unlikely he 'll return after a dismal 2020 that has seen him throw 10 interceptions to just five touchdowns.
The game could also mark the Jets finale for quarterback Sam Darnold, whose future with the team is uncertain. With New York securing the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, it could opt to take a quarterback.
''Whether it matters for the playoffs is not really relevant to us because, and I've said this a lot this year, we're playing for our jobs,'' Darnold said.
GASE'S LAST STAND?
If this does is the final game for Gase, one of the reasons will be how mightily New York's offense has struggled under him. The Jets are on track to finish last in the NFL in total offense for the second straight year, which hasn't previously happened in franchise history. With that ineptitude and Darnold not making big strides in his third season, Gase knows that's on him.
''You can go through the games, just like going down the schedule, you think back like, `OK, this is why this went the way it did,''' Gase said. ''It's kind of irrelevant at this point when you get to this late in the season. Yeah, there's going to be a lot of things you wish you could change, but you can't, so you've got to learn from them as it's going on and try to adjust throughout the season. I think somewhat we did.''
STIDHAM TIME?
One of the biggest questions in New England since the Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention was whether coach Bill Belichick would use the final two games to give backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham some extra playing time.
Newton started last week against Buffalo, but after the Patriots fell behind he was pulled in favor Stidham. Belichick has been mum about who his plans, and Stidham said he would like to be on the field.
''I would absolutely love to have that opportunity, but again, that's not in my control and I'm not going to focus on it,'' Stidham said. ''I prepare like I'm the starter, even going back to last year. That's how I've always prepared each and every week. So, that's not going to change my mindset and I'm just going to keep grinding and get better.''
BACKFIELD SHUFFLE
Frank Gore is on injured reserve with a bruised lung and rookie La'Mical Perine is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the first Jets player to test positive for the coronavirus during the season.
That leaves the backfield duties to Ty Johnson and Josh Adams on Sunday. When the 37-year-old Gore went out with a concussion in Week 13 against Las Vegas, Johnson (104 yards and a TD on 22 carries) and Adams (74 yards, eight carries) picked up the slack.
When Johnson sees Gore's career rushing numbers - exactly 16,000 yards, joining Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton as the only player to reach the mark - he's amazed. And he doesn't anticipate being able to match that.
''Oh, hell no,'' Johnson said with a smile. ''Those are dreams and goals to aspire, but only three people have done that so far, feel me? It definitely speaks a lot about him and the other guys in that category. It's really crazy, to be honest. ... You've got to tip your hat off to Frank for that, for sure.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:05
|13:55
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|174
|199
|Total Plays
|29
|33
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|87
|Rush Attempts
|10
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|20
|63
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|174
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
11
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|13/17
|146
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|6
|30
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Adams 36 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Adams
|2
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
11
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|3
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|3
|2
|27
|1
|21
|8
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|5
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Brown 87 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
D. Mims 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|2
|2
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Adams 36 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Hager 54 LB
|B. Hager
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
1
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|40.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
16
FPTS
|C. Newton
|12/19
|129
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|5
|57
|0
|18
|5
|
J. White 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. White
|6
|3
|29
|1
|12
|8
|
S. Michel 26 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Keene
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Berry 43 DE
|R. Berry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
1
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|41.8
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|12.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NE 47(0:46 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 38 yards to NYJ 9 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NE 47(0:49 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(0:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 43(1:02 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NYJ 47 for 10 yards (B.Hager). NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(1:27 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Keene to NE 43 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(1:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 37 for 10 yards (B.Hager).
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 44 yards from 50 to NE 6. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 21 yards (C.Ballentine S.Finch).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(1:45 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep middle to C.Herndon for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NE-M.Bryant Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(1:53 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder ran ob at NE 21 for 12 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 48(2:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson pushed ob at NE 33 for 15 yards (K.Dugger).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(2:07 - 2nd) B.Berrios right end to NE 48 for 1 yard (J.Jackson J.Bentley). WR sweep
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 33(2:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Brown to NE 49 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - NYJ 22(3:26 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman ran ob at NYJ 33 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(3:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 4 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(3:52 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 29(4:33 - 2nd) S.Darnold up the middle to NYJ 32 for 3 yards (B.Cowart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 26(5:13 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 29 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:47 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 26 for 6 yards (D.Wise J.McCourty).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NE 45(5:56 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NE 36(6:31 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NYJ 45 for -9 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 36(6:38 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to D.Byrd (L.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(6:44 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 48(7:11 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 12 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(7:38 - 2nd) C.Newton left end pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 5 yards (M.Farley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 37(8:02 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 47 for 10 yards (B.Hager).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NE 45(8:35 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to S.Michel to NE 45 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt). PENALTY on NE Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(9:10 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NE 42 for 7 yards (L.Jackson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 18 - NE 17(9:34 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 34 for 17 yards (B.Hall). New England challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle Shotgun) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 35 for 18 yards (B.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(10:02 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 17 for -8 yards (B.Huff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(10:05 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Keene.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NYJ 20(10:17 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 52 yards to NE 28 Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to NE 36 for 8 yards (T.Basham). PENALTY on NE-T.Brooks Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NE 35.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 28(10:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -8 yards (C.Winovich).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(11:40 - 2nd) J.Adams up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (L.Guy C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(11:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to C.Herndon [D.Wise].
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(12:30 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 25 for 15 yards (J.Jones J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 47(12:37 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to NYJ 10 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 47(12:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to D.Byrd (M.Farley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 49(13:11 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to NYJ 47 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(13:59 - 2nd) S.Michel left end to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (T.Basham).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 34(14:20 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 13 yards (F.Luvu).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(14:48 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to NE 34 for -1 yards (M.Maye B.Hager).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NE 50(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 32 yards to NE 18 Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to NE 35 for 17 yards (R.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - NYJ 46(0:32 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 24 - NYJ 40(1:15 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 46 for 6 yards (D.McCourty J.Bentley).
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - NYJ 49(1:59 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 40 for -9 yards (C.Winovich).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-R.Griffin False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 46 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(3:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to B.Perriman to NE 46 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 27(3:46 - 1st) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(4:22 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 27 for 4 yards (C.Winovich).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NE 30(4:30 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 47 yards to NYJ 23 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 30(5:08 - 1st) C.Newton right tackle to NE 30 for no gain (B.Hager).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 31(5:39 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to NE 30 for -1 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(6:10 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 31 for 6 yards (L.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 12(6:40 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Asiasi to NE 25 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 9(7:02 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 12 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:13 - 1st) B.Mann punts 36 yards to NE 9 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-M.Farley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:17 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims (C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(8:09 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NE 45 for no gain (J.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 48(8:52 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to NE 45 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(9:24 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NE 48 for 9 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(10:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 10 yards (J.McCourty).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(10:40 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(11:16 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (A.Phillips C.Winovich).
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 21 for 20 yards (M.Slater J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 7(11:28 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NE 2(12:10 - 1st) C.Newton Aborted. J.Ferentz FUMBLES at NYJ 5 recovered by NE-C.Newton at NYJ 7.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 12(12:35 - 1st) S.Michel right tackle to NYJ 2 for 10 yards (J.Guidry M.Maye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(13:01 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd H.Anderson).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 36(13:38 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to NYJ 15 for 49 yards (A.Maulet). NE-1 Newton longest rush by QB in franchise history (Grogan 41 yds twice - 10/18/76 vs NYJ & 10/9/77 vs SEA). NE-1 Newton 562 rush yds this season new franchise record for rush yds by a QB in a season (Grogan 539 in 1978).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - NE 23(14:06 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 36 for 13 yards (M.Farley; M.Maye).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(14:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-D.Asiasi False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - NE 11(14:50 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to S.Michel to NE 28 for 17 yards (F.Luvu). NYJ-N.Hewitt was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 43(14:57 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers. NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play. PENALTY on NE-J.Herron Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at NE 16 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -2. J.Taylor to NE 16 for 18 yards (J.Hassell).
