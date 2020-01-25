2020 Super Bowl: Breaking down Chiefs' week-to-week journey on the road to Miami

For the first time in half a century, the Kansas City Chiefs are in position to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV down in Miami. It certainly was a rollercoaster season for K.C. as they had to deal with a number of key injuries to offensive stars, including reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Not only that, but their chances of earning a first-round bye came down to the wire in Week 17. Once they got into the postseason, their games only got crazier with not one, but two double-gigit comebacks to just make it to the Super Bowl.

It was a heck of a ride for Andy Reid's club, but they're now just one win away from NFL immortality. As we await for that game to kick off, why not look back down the road that got Kansas City to South Beach and on the verge of their second Super Bowl title in franchise history? You can also check out the 49ers' path to the Super Bowl.

Week 1

Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Result: W, 40-26

Record: 1-0

Sammy Watkins breaks away for a touchdown. USATSI

Kansas City picked up right where they left off in 2018 on offense. Patrick Mahomes lived up to reigning MVP status and LeSean McCoy rushed for 8.1 yards per carry, but it was Sammy Watkins who really popped. He hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 198 yards and was on the receiving end of all three of Mahomes' touchdowns. Watkins was leaned on pretty heavily in the K.C. passing game after Tyreek Hill suffered a shoulder injury that would keep him sidelined for the next four games. While the offense came out the gate cooking, the defense did struggle a bit as the Jags were able to put up 428 yards of total offense. Overall, however, it was a solid first step into the new year.

Week 2

Game: @ Oakland Raiders

Result: W, 28-10

Record: 2-0

Mahomes threw four TDs in the second quarter in Week 2. USATSI

While the defense wasn't exactly stout in the opener, the Chiefs' defensive front bounced back nicely in Week 2. After falling behind 10-0 to start the game, Kansas City was able to rip off a 28-point second quarter and force Oakland to punt four times before heading into the locker room at halftime. Coming into the second half, the Chiefs were able to pick Derek Carr off on back-to-back drives, while also sacking him three times on the day. That second quarter wave and consecutive turnovers in the third were enough to put this one away in the blink of an eye. Mahomes was once again stellar in this one, throwing for 443 yards and four touchdowns with zero picks. While it was Watkins who went off last week, this time Demarcus Robinson (6 rec,172 yards, 2 TD) and Travis Kelce (7 rec, 107 yards, TD) were the main receiving options.

Week 3

Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Result: W, 33-28

Record: 3-0

LeSean McCoy salted away the big Week 3 win over Baltimore. USATSI

Two of the AFC's most exciting and dynamic quarterbacks went head-to-head in Week 3 as Lamar Jackson took his Ravens into Kansas City to square off with Patrick Mahomes and company. While Jackson was able to rally his team late with a 15-point fourth quarter, Mahomes' brilliance gave K.C. the advantage. He once again threw for three touchdowns on 374 yards passing. He led the Chiefs on a 23-0 run in the second quarter that really separated themselves from Baltimore. In the third, Mahomes completed his final touchdown pass the game to LeSean McCoy, which gave the Chiefs enough breathing room to withstand the late run by Jackson.

Week 4

Game: @ Detroit Lions

Result: W, 34-30

Record: 4-0

It took the entire 60 minutes for the Chiefs to put away the Lions. USATSI

This one was arguably the first game where the Chiefs faced some adversity. They couldn't get into an offensive rhythm in the first quarter and went into the half tied at 13 with Detroit. It was in that third quarter where K.C. fumbled on three straight possessions. Luckily for them, the Lions also couldn't hang onto the football over that stretch and Chiefs were able to take one of them 100 yards down the field for a touchdown to take a 20-13 lead. After that miscue, Detroit was able to pick themselves back up and eventually take a 30-27 lead with just over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It was a that point where Mahomes marched K.C. down the field on a 79-yard drive that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown by running back Darrel Williams, his second score of the day. Mahomes didn't throw a single touchdown in this game after throwing at least two in his previous 14 games, one short of Peyton Manning's NFL record. Nevertheless, K.C. remained undefeated at 4-0.

Week 5

Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Result: L, 19-13

Record: 4-1

Marlon Mack helped deal the Chiefs their first loss of the year. USATSI

Undefeated no more. The Chiefs' lackluster defense to start the year was exposed a bit in this game, particularly against the run. While Sammy Watkins (hamstring) left in the first half, stripping K.C. of another pass-catching weapon, Indy dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 37:15. Part of their ability to kill clock was the success of running back Marlon Mack, who carried the ball 29 times for 132 yards. Lack of offensive execution really plagued the Chiefs in the second half as they punted twice, failed to convert on a fourth down try, and managed just three points over the final two quarters.

Week 6

Game: vs. Houston Texans

Result: L, 31-24

Record: 4-2

The Chiefs had no answer for the Texans during the regular season. USATSI

The good news for Kansas City in this game is that they saw the return of receiver Tyreek Hill, who made his presence felt immediately by catching a 46-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes on the opening drive. The bad news, however, is that they suffered their second consecutive loss. In the fourth quarter, Houston's Deshaun Watson was able to take the Texans 93 yards down the field to put them up 31-24. After the Chiefs defense went three-and-out on the following possession, the Texans simply ran out the clock. Fortunately for the Chiefs, this was the last time they'd lose back-to-back games this year.

Week 7

Game: @ Denver Broncos

Result: W, 30-6

Record: 5-2

The Chiefs won the game but lost their QB in Denver. USATSI

Andy Reid's team was able to get back into the win column this week (the 200th of his career), but it came at a big cost. Prior to halftime, Patrick Mahomes suffered what appeared to be a pretty significant knee injury that knocked him out of the game. At that time, the Chiefs already had plenty of points to secure a win over Denver, but the season truly hung in the balance around Mahomes' knee. The reigning MVP suffered a dislocated kneecap, but the MRI would later reveal the best case scenario for the Chiefs. That said, he would miss some time, but luckily for them it wasn't a season-ending situation.

Week 8

Game: vs. Green Bay Packers

Result: L, 31-24

Record: 5-3

Turnovers doomed the Chiefs without Mahomes under center. USATSI

Matt Moore got the start for Kansas City and played well. While he's not Patrick Mahomes, Moore did throw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, while not committing a single turnover. This game was even pretty much throughout, but a LeSean McCoy fumble in the closing 90 seconds of the third quarter gave the Packers a window to put up 10 straight points that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Week 9

Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Result: W, 26-23

Record: 6-3

Butker got his team back in the win column against Minnesota. USATSI

Who doesn't love a good game-winning field goal? Matt Moore got the start once again for the Chiefs as Mahomes continued to be sideline with his knee injury. The veteran QB was able to lead a fourth-quarter rally after Kansas City was down 23-20 to Minnesota. First, he took the offense 38 yards down the field for Harrison Butker to nail a 54-yard field goal. After the defense forced a three-and-out of the Vikings on their next possession, Moore took the ball at the Minnesota 45 and brought the offense down the Minnesota 26 with three second left to help set up Butker for another field goal. That attempt from 44 yards out was good as time expired, giving K.C. their sixth win of the year.

Week 10

Game: @ Tennessee Titans

Result: L, 35-32

Record: 6-4

Ryan Tannehill led his team to an upset of the Chiefs in the regular season. USATSI

Welcome back Patrick Mahomes! After missing the previous two games, Mahomes was back under center for the Chiefs and generally looked like himself. He completed 36 of his 50(!) passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his return. Tyreek Hill was a huge weapon for Mahomes once again, hauling in 11 of his 19 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. While it was nice to see Mahomes back in the fold for the Chiefs, the Titans were able to spoil his comeback. Ryan Tannehill hit Adam Humphries on a 23-yard touchdown to go up 35-32 with 23 seconds left in the game. The Chiefs were able to get in field goal range, but Butker's 52 yard field goal attempt was blocked, handing Tennessee the victory. As we know, however, K.C. will eventually get the last laugh here.

Week 11

Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Result: W, 24-17

Record: 7-4

The Chiefs beat the rival Chargers in Mexico City. USATSI

The Chiefs and Chargers went down to to Mexico City for this matchup and the K.C. defense was the true story in this game. They were able to pick off Philip Rivers four times in this game. The second pick was returned 35 yards by safety Tyrann Mathieu all the way to the Chargers' 6-yard line. From there, it only took one play for the Chiefs to get into the end zone. Kansas City stayed in front of Los Angeles for most of the game, but a late fourth quarter touchdown by Rivers to Keenan Allen made the final score look a little more respectable than it actually was.

Week 13

Game: vs. Oakland Raiders

Result: W, 40-9

Record: 8-4

The Chiefs brutalized the Raiders in their second meeting. USATSI

At the time, this was a sneaky big game for the Chiefs. If they lost, they would have drawn even with the Raiders in the AFC West and Oakland would have evened the head-to-head tiebreaker. While there were some questions heading into the game, they were quickly dispelled. The Chiefs demolished the Raiders, but it was really more of a detriment of how bad Oakland was. Derek Carr threw two interceptions (one pick-six) and the offense only converted once out of three trips to the red zone. The one time they even scored a touchdown, the two-point conversion try was blocked and returned by the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes only threw for 175 yards in this game, but he didn't need to do too much thanks to his defense and poor play by the Raiders.

Week 14

Game: @ New England Patriots

Result: W, 23-16

Record: 9-4

The Chiefs' defense helped spark a massive win over the Pats in Foxborough. USATSI

This was a game that many NFL fans circled the second the schedule was released last spring, as it was a rematch to the AFC Championship Game from a year ago. The Patriots were able to get out to a quick 7-0 lead, and after Patrick Mahomes was picked off on the first offensive possession of the night for Kansas City, it looked like trouble was on the horizon. But, the Chiefs were able to weather the storm and get out to a 23-7 lead over New England. Tom Brady and company did attempt a comeback, but Bashaud Breeland was able to bat away a fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in the end zone to secure the win. This victory also clinched the Chiefs the AFC West.

Week 15

Game: vs. Denver Broncos

Result: W, 23-3

Record: 10-4

Not even the snow could slow down Patrick Mahomes. USATSI

In a snowy affair, the Chiefs were able to cruse rather easily to a win here over their division rival Broncos, who were trotting out rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Mahomes threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the win. Travis Kelce was on the receiving end of most of Mahomes's throws, hauling in 11 passes for 142 yards. Defensively the Chiefs were aided by the weather and Lock's inexperience, holding the Broncos to 251 yards of total offense and just three points.

Week 16

Game: @ Chicago Bears

Result: W, 26-3

Record: 11-4

The Chiefs offense had its way with the Bears as the team's defense continued to shine. USATSI

Once again the Chiefs defense was able to keep the scoring to minimum. They silenced quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense all throughout the first half and only allowed three points overall. They were able to take Trubisky down three times and added seven total quarterback hits while holding Chicago to 234 yards of total offense. On the other side, Mahomes threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. While it was another rather easy win, it was a critical one as it kept the Chiefs in contention with the New England Patriots (who were a game up) for the No. 2 seed.

Week 17

Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Result: W, 31-21

Record: 12-4

Mahomes celebrates the Week 17 win, which earned the Chiefs a first-round bye. USATSI

The final week of the regular season couldn't have turned out any better for the Chiefs. Not only did they need to beat the Chargers at home, but the Patriots also fell to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium as needed for Kansas City to attain the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. That triggered the head-to-head tiebreaker, which the Chiefs owned thanks to that win earlier in the regular season. A Patriots loss in this situation seemed near impossible, but Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins pulled off a last-second victory, which allowed K.C. to bump up in the playoff bracket. Damien Williams was the star in this win as he rushed for 124 yards on 10.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Divisional Playoffs

Game: vs. Houston Texans

Result: W, 51-31

Record: 12-4 (1-0)

Damien Williams scored twice as the Chiefs rallied from 24 points down to beat the Texans. USATSI

After the first-round bye, the Chiefs appeared to have some rust out of the gate. Skill position players were dropping easy passes, a punt was blocked for a touchdown, and the Houston Texans were able to get out to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.

It was at that point, however, that the Chiefs flipped the switch and dropped 41 unanswered points, including a 28-point second quarter. That left Houston in the dust and really flexed Kansas City's championship muscles. Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of his 35 passes for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Damien Williams also continued to re-cement himself as the No. 1 figure in the backfield with two scores on the day. Defensively, the Chiefs were able to hold the Texans to just 10 points in the remaining three quarters to move on.

This game took on even more importance following the Titans upsetting the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens, as the Texans-Chiefs winner would host the AFC title game.

AFC Championship

Game: vs. Tennessee Titans

Result: W, 35-24

Record: 12-4 (2-0)

Andy Reid celebrates his first AFC Championship win. USATSI

In similar fashion to the divisional round, the Chiefs came out a bit flat and the Titans were able to jump out to an early double-digit lead. Just like the previous week, the Chiefs bounced back just fine and eventually took the lead prior to halftime.

Mahomes had great touch in this game, completing 23 of his 35 throws for 294 yards and three touchdowns, but his best play of the day came on a 27-yard touchdown run just before halftime. That dazzling display not only gave Kansas City the lead, but helped completely shift the momentum in their favor.

Defensively, the Chiefs did a great job at slowing down star Titans running back Derrick Henry. He was held to just 69 yards on the ground. That effort was good enough to get the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, where they have a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.