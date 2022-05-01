The 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books, but all 32 NFL teams aren't done adding talent to their rosters. It's true that the bulk of free agency is over and done with, but you have to remember that there are plenty of stars still on the market, and they have been waiting for the conclusion of the draft to choose new NFL homes.

Below, we will discuss the top 10 remaining free agents, and attempt to predict where they could sign in the near future.

T.Y. Hilton IND • WR • 13 TAR 37 REC 23 REC YDs 331 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Hilton is of course a candidate to return to the Indianapolis Colts, the only team he's ever played for. But the Ravens came calling last offseason, and should again with Marquise Brown now with the Arizona Cardinals. Hilton isn't the same star he was a few years ago, and he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, but he's still a veteran with reliable hands who can help Lamar Jackson.

Julio Jones: Indianapolis Colts

Julio Jones TEN • WR • 2 TAR 48 REC 31 REC YDs 434 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

It feels like we haven't heard this name in a while, right? Jones caught just 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Tennessee Titans, and is now looking for a new team. With his former quarterback Matt Ryan now in Indy, this potential signing just makes sense.

Jarvis Landry: Tennessee Titans

Jarvis Landry CLE • WR • 80 TAR 87 REC 52 REC YDs 570 REC TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin says the Titans signing Landry is one of 10 moves that should be made following the 2022 NFL Draft, and I can get on board with that. In 2018, Landry told reporters that he didn't have a good relationship with Ryan Tannehill. Maybe reuniting in Music City will give their friendship a second chance. Despite drafting two wide receivers, the Titans lost A.J. Brown and could stand to add another veteran who can come in and make an immediate impact. Let's let bygones be bygones. Pick up the phone, Tannehill.

The Chiefs made a nice pick in the draft with George Karlaftis, but I think depth is still needed at pass-rusher. Ingram was solid for Kansas City this past season, and he recorded two sacks in three playoff games. Ingram likely will have several suitors, but maybe re-upping with the Chiefs is the best decision.

Rob Gronkowski TB • TE • 87 TAR 89 REC 55 REC YDs 802 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

I'm curious as to why Gronk hasn't made a decision on 2022 just yet, but it should be between staying in Tampa Bay, or retiring. With Tom Brady back, I'll predict he returns for one final season.

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • 3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

This past weekend, Beckham tried to trick the whole NFL world by lying and saying Deebo Samuel had been traded to the Patriots. How funny would it be if it was actually Beckham who ended up in New England? The Patriots were rumored to be one of the teams that was interested in Beckham when the Cleveland Browns released him in the middle of last season, and Mac Jones could use another weapon. DeVante Parker was a solid addition and Tyquan Thornton could play a fun role in this offense, but Beckham is a true No. 1 wideout.

Duane Brown: Indianapolis Colts

Brown is a tricky one, as he's a solid veteran left tackle who likely won't play for pennies. Indy is a potential landing spot, but it's also possible the Colts move forward with what they have. Matt Pryor should get the first chance to prove his worth as a starting left tackle, and then the Colts also drafted Bernhard Raimann. Maybe Chris Ballard changes his mind about the direction at left tackle in the preseason.

Jadeveon Clowney: Cleveland Browns

The Browns should try to run it back with Clowney, and they have the cap space to compete with any potential suitor. Clowney actually had a very solid season operating opposite of Myles Garrett. In 14 games, he recorded 37 combined tackles and nine sacks, which was just half a sack away from tying his career high.

The Broncos drafted Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen on Day 3 of the draft, but Hicks would obviously immediately be one of the best defensive linemen on roster if Denver signed him. He may be 32 now, but Hicks can still be an effective player. I've been impressed with almost everything George Paton has done, and I think adding a veteran like Hicks could just be another example showing Denver is looking to win right now.

Tyrann Mathieu: New Orleans Saints

The Saints are expected to make an "aggressive push" to sign Mathieu, per ESPN, so this prediction makes sense. He visited the franchise last month, but the way it was reported, it didn't sound too serious. Mathieu was in town visiting family and friends, as he's from New Orleans. He also played his college ball at LSU, and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

New Orleans allowed Marcus Williams to walk in free agency, but did replace him with Marcus Maye. Still, it sounds like the Saints are very interested in Mathieu.