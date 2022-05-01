The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Some teams added a whole lot of premium talent (looking at you, Jets). Some added big names at quarterback (hello, Steelers and Titans). But none of the 32 teams are totally finished assembling their respective rosters for the upcoming season. In fact, the draft's completion figures only to signal the next wave of lineup tweaks.

With that being said, here are nine notable moves we believe should now be on the table:

Baker Mayfield to the Lions

Is he that much of an upgrade on Jared Goff? Maybe not. Have the Lions said publicly they're OK with Goff under center? Yes. But after failing to add to the position in the draft, Detroit is sorely lacking juice here. Mayfield, while still a mid-tier option, is younger, cheaper and brings far more of the moxie Dan Campbell seemingly prefers. Worst-case scenario, the soon-to-be-ex-Browns QB gives you Goff-level competence and hits free agency after the year. Best-case, he proves to be an actual longer-term starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Panthers

Spending a third-rounder on Matt Corral probably removes them from the Mayfield sweepstakes, but are they done at QB? It's very possible, even with Corral's confidence and athleticism, that Sam Darnold opens the offseason as the best-looking potential starter. Which is emblematic of the entire issue. Garoppolo doesn't have many clear paths to a starting job, so unless he's ready to take a pay cut or the 49ers are ready to pay him over $25 million to sit behind Trey Lance, Carolina is the last logical destination.

Nick Foles to the Colts

The Bears finally granted the former Super Bowl MVP his exit from Chicago. Now he's poised to find a new home that'll deploy him as a proper backup. The Jaguars make some sense, with old friend Doug Pederson perhaps eyeing better insurance for Trevor Lawrence. The Seahawks could be a dark-horse suitor, with only Drew Lock and Geno Smith under center. But why not Indy, where Frank Reich loves him some Foles and the Colts need a more proven reserve behind Matt Ryan?

Deebo Samuel to the Ravens

The 49ers rightfully won't surrender him for a mild offer, but if Deebo stays firm in his desire to relocate, extending his holdout into the summer, they'll eventually be more proactive in trade talks. Baltimore is a perfect fit, not only because their run-based offense could incorporate Samuel in motion, or because Lamar Jackson needs more weaponry following Marquise Brown's trade, but because Deebo would get his apparent wish to be closer to home in South Carolina.

Beckham hinted recently he's yet to receive a "real offer" from the Rams, despite saying after the Super Bowl run he'd be willing to take a discount to stay in Los Angeles. Truth be told, while a Rams reunion would benefit both sides, he was headed for a mini-standoff as soon as they paid big bucks for Allen Robinson. Why not pivot to Green Bay, his supposed runner-up suitor during the 2021 season? Aaron Rodgers has a new target in Christian Watson, but Beckham would help alleviate pressure on the rookie.

Julio Jones to the Colts

Indy just spent a second-rounder on Alec Pierce, who should give Matt Ryan a pair of big-bodied possession targets alongside Michael Pittman Jr. Who better to mentor the young jump-ball specialists than Julio, who just happened to spend 10 years catching passes from Ryan in Atlanta? No, he's not quite the monster he once was, mostly due to injuries. But on a short, reasonable contract, he'd give them added upside in the passing game and red zone.

Jarvis Landry to the Titans

No A.J. Brown? No problem. OK, not really, but Tennessee could use more reinforcements out wide if they intend to be contenders in 2022. Drafting Treylon Burks as Brown's potential successor was smart, but what if he's not a game-changer out of the gate? Robert Woods' arrival certainly helps, but plugging Landry in as the designated slot would give Ryan Tannehill an additional target machine.

Nelson Agholor to the 49ers

San Francisco spent a third-rounder on Danny Gray, perhaps in anticipation of Deebo Samuel's future departure. But he's not enough to offset Samuel's potential loss. Agholor is suddenly a bit buried in New England, where the Patriots added DeVante Parker and speedy rookie Tyquan Thornton alongside Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. The Pats can save $9.8 million by dealing Agholor, who went to college in California, could give Trey Lance an underrated outlet and is entering a contract year.

Jalen Reagor to the Falcons

Atlanta's first pick of the 2022 draft addressed receiver, with Drake London stepping in as the team's new No. 1. That doesn't mean they should be content with Auden Tate and Olamide Zaccheaus as the other starters, sans a suspended Calvin Ridley. Reagor, meanwhile, was on the outskirts of the Eagles' rotation even before they landed A.J. Brown, and now he's wiped his social media accounts (always a sign, in today's NFL).