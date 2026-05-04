We've entered a new phase of the NFL offseason. In the weeks and months that we just endured, the primary objective for all 32 clubs across the country was to replenish and revamp their rosters through free agency and, most recently, the NFL Draft. Well, that period is over. Now, the focus is to take all of those new pieces, smash them together with the old ones, and mold what each organization hopes will be a winning product for next season.

Despite the redecorating, there may still be teams with lingering questions regarding key areas of the depth chart. Then, there are more existential questions surrounding various clubs, who may be faced with the identity crisis of seeing their championship window come and go.

With teams beginning to ramp up their offseason programs with OTAs and mandatory minicamp over the next few months before the summer break, we're going to take stock of where they stand and identify one major question looming over the organization.

Agent's Take: Previewing the NFL's 2026 rookie contracts Joel Corry

Arizona Cardinals

Question: Will Carson Beck start Week 1?

Arizona selected Beck with the 65th overall pick at the draft, and it stands to wonder how quickly the Miami product will hit the field. After all, the competition in the Cardinals quarterback room isn't exactly robust. Jacoby Brissett is the incumbent starter, but he was 1-11 in 2025 and is currently holding out for a new contract. Then, there's Gardner Minshew and former undrafted free agent Kedon Slovis. Whatever you think about the selection of Beck, the organization invested a third-rounder in him, and they'll want to get an all-encompassing view of him as their starter this season before possibly deploying even more draft capital at the position next offseason. Beck isn't a green prospect either, as he had 43 collegiate starts under his belt and will turn 25 in the middle of his rookie campaign. More than other rookies, he has the experience to start out of the gate. Whether or not first-year head coach Mike LaFleur throws him to the wolves, however, is the question.

Atlanta Falcons

Question: Will Michael Penix Jr. be healthy enough to compete with Tua Tagovailoa?

There's a quarterback competition rumbling in Atlanta after the Falcons signed veteran Tua Tagovailoa following his release from the Miami Dolphins. While most of us have our popcorn ready to be tossed into the microwave in anticipation of this summer battle, it stands to wonder if it'll even be a fair fight. Penix is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in November. The 2024 first-round pick has a growing history of injuries, so it's no guarantee he'll be 100% by the time things really heat up at training camp. At the NFL Annual Meeting earlier this offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski praised the tenacity Penix is bringing to his rehab, but didn't provide much when asked if he'd physically be ready to play Week 1. If Penix isn't in top form, that only creates even more of an inside track for Tagovailoa, and this battle could be a swift knockout.

Baltimore Ravens

Question: Who will be Baltimore's starting center

There are a couple of different avenues we could've gone with the Ravens, including the looming extensions for Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers. However, the most pressing issue on the roster is at center. Namely, who actually is their starting center? Baltimore saw Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum leave in free agency, and with no replacement coming by way of a veteran, most anticipated the team filling that hole at the draft. While GM Eric DeCosta noted that he did try to land a center at the draft, it never came to fruition.

"Obviously, center is a position right now in a state of flux," he told WBAL Radio last week. "We're trying to figure that out. We weren't able to address that in the draft. There were a couple guys that we really liked in the draft at the center position, but the board didn't fall the right way."

Now, the Ravens will need to scour the remnants of the free agent market or look for a trade to fill that need.

Buffalo Bills

Question: Can Keon Coleman save his career?

It's been a tumultuous tenure in Buffalo for Coleman, especially these last few months. In the aftermath of firing Sean McDermott, Coleman caught a stray from owner Terry Pegula, who noted that it was the coaching staff that pushed for the team to draft him instead of GM Brandon Beane. At the time, it felt like that was the nail in Coleman's coffin regarding his tenure with the Bills. However, the receiver remains with the team at this stage, and it appears like he'll be on board for 2026 as they move forward with head coach Joe Brady. Beane even sang Coleman's praises this offseason and noted the team is hitting the reset button with him while adding, "I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026."

DJ Moore, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Bears, will be Buffalo's top wideout next season, but Coleman could prove to be a major X factor in the Bills finally getting over the hump in the AFC, so long as he's able to bounce back.

Carolina Panthers

Question: Will Bryce Young get an extension before Week 1?

Carolina already picked up the fifth-year option on Bryce Young's rookie contract, and it was a move that was widely expected. What's more interesting is whether or not the Panthers brass will put forward a contract extension for their former No. 1 overall pick that has him linked to the franchise beyond the next two seasons. GM Dan Morgan told Mad Dog Sports Radio last week that an extension for Young is "something that we're talking about here internally, and we'll do it at the right time."

Young's tenure in Carolina has been a rollercoaster, which included an in-season benching in 2024. However, Young began stabilizing his career last season. He had career highs in passing touchdowns (23), completion percentage (63.6%), and passing yards per game (188.2). His six game-winning drives were also tied for second in the NFL last year. Young's numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but they did help Carolina get to the playoffs.

Is that enough for the organization to shell out a massive extension, or will the Panthers take a more cautious approach and let Young play the 2026 out before making any concrete long-term decisions?

Chicago Bears

Question: Does Chicago have enough at edge rusher?

The Bears have kept the status quo at edge rusher this offseason, not bringing in a player via free agency or the draft. This comes after a 2025 season where the defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks and pressure rate, so this does feel like an area of the depth chart that still needs to be addressed. While the top-tier free agents have already signed, there are some notable names still lingering on the open market, including Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney. Either one of those players could be an option to bolster the unit.

Cincinnati Bengals

Question: Will Cincinnati add a middle linebacker?

The Bengals made serious additions to the defense this offseason. They inked Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Bryan Cook in free agency, acquired Dexter Lawrence in a trade with the Giants, and brought in Cashius Howell in the second round of the draft. The only area of the defense that hasn't seen new blood come in is at off-ball linebacker. As it stands, Cincinnati appears content going into the season with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, despite both struggling this season.

If the Bengals were to dip their toes into the free agent market and attempt to add to that room, there are some intriguing names out there. Given that the Bengals are in the thick of a Super Bowl window with Joe Burrow in his prime, this could be an ideal landing spot for veteran middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Cleveland Browns

Question: How will the QB room shake out?

The Browns' quarterback room is packed to the gills, and it's currently unclear how things will sort out. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will each duke it out for the Week 1 job, while rookie Taylen Green develops. If we assume Green will be on the roster, considering Cleveland just drafted him, and Watson is immovable due to his contract, either Sanders or Gabriel will be the odd man out.

So, on top of trying to figure out who'll be the Browns starting quarterback, there's another shoe that could drop with one of those two 2025 draft selections being shipped out of town.

Dallas Cowboys

Question: Will George Pickens sign a contract extension?

Another offseason, another contract situation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it's whether or not George Pickens will ink a long-term extension or play out the 2026 campaign on the franchise tag. The wideout recently signed the tag, which ensures he'll make $27.3 million guaranteed for this season. However, the two sides will look to hammer out an extension, but the clock is ticking. The deadline for players who have been franchised to sign a long-term extension is July 15. If no deal is reached by that date, Pickens will play the year on the tag.

Denver Broncos

Question: How is Bo Nix's rehab going?

Nix suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the midst of a divisional round win over the Bills was a gut punch. If healthy, there was a legitimate chance the Broncos would've been in the Super Bowl. While that injury spoiled a golden opportunity in 2025, the objective now is to ensure it doesn't impact 2026, so his rehab will be the central storyline for Denver the rest of the offseason. NFL Media reported last week that Nix recently underwent a cleanup procedure on that ankle, which was anticipated and successful. The report added that Nix remains on track to be ready for the start of training camp. Post-surgery, a video was posted of Nix running, so he does look well on his way to returning to form.

Detroit Lions

Question: Has Detroit missed its Super Bowl window?

This is more of a big-picture topic than some of the nitty-gritty angles we'll cover with other clubs, but it's maybe the most noteworthy of the bunch. The Lions had been in the thick of the Super Bowl conversation for the last few years, but the furthest they've advanced was the NFC Championship in 2023. Last season, Detroit's ascent hit a roadblock in the form of a 9-8 campaign that saw them finish last in the NFC North.

The division is increasingly more competitive with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers rising, and if Kyler Murray hits with the Vikings, they'll make the path tougher for the Lions as well. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Detroit is the betting favorite to win the NFC North in 2026, but it's a pretty slim margin. They're +180, with the Packers right behind them at +190. If they don't bounce back in 2026, it's fair to wonder if their best chances of reaching the Super Bowl with this core have come and gone.

Green Bay Packers

Question: Are more extensions on offense coming?

The Packers recently signed receiver Jayden Reed to a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension, and that may not be the only deal Green Bay executes before we get to Week 1. There are a couple of notable pieces to the offense entering the final year of their deals, so their statuses will be worth monitoring over the next few months. Namely, tight end Tucker Kraft and receiver Christian Watson are two skill-position players currently in the final year of their contracts. Despite Kraft recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 9 last season, he should remain in Green Bay's long-term plans. When healthy, he has been the straw that stirs the drink to their offense and was on pace for a career year in 2025 before going down. Watson is another figure with a checkered injury history, but he is a dynamic weapon when on the field, so he should be someone the Packers look to lock down as well.

Houston Texans

Question: Will C.J. Stroud get an extension?

As expected, the Texans picked up Stroud's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, which puts him under team control through the 2027 season. That said, the quarterback is extension eligible, and many around the NFL are wondering what a long-term deal with Stroud could look like. After bursting onto the scene as a rookie, it seemed as if Stroud was destined to become the highest-paid player in the league whenever he arrived at this juncture. However, the shine has come off Stroud, particularly after this latest playoff run. Over two postseason contests, Stroud completed just 51.9% of his passes and had a passer rating of 51.8. The floor completely fell out from under Stroud in a divisional round loss to the Patriots, where he threw four interceptions. It was the type of performance that had folks second-guessing whether or not he's a franchise centerpiece.

Houston has shown a willingness to give out monster extensions, and just made pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. -- Stroud's 2023 draft classmate -- the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL earlier this offseason. But could they be apprehensive about giving Stroud a market-setting deal? ESPN reports the two sides have yet to engage in serious extension talks as of late April.

Indianapolis Colts

Question: Will Anthony Richardson be traded?

With Daniel Jones now entrenched as the Colts' starter and inking a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason, the future for Richardson in Indy is nonexistent. The former first-round pick has requested a trade, and the Colts granted him permission to speak with other clubs regarding the possibility of acquiring him. Despite that, no deal has come to fruition at this point. Richardson has not been at the Colts voluntary offseason workouts to this point, and the team did not pick up his fifth-year option, so it does appear like the two sides are nearing a split in one form or another.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Question: How will Jacksonville truly use Travis Hunter?

The dream of Travis Hunter being this Shohei Ohtani-like two-way threat is fading by the minute. The former No. 2 overall pick wasn't able to hold up physically last season, and it might be time for Jacksonville to pick a lane with him. Do the Jaguars make him a full-time player at either corner or receiver? Do they continue to attempt to make him a two-way player? NFL Media reported last month that Hunter is being eyed to be a full-time corner and a part-time receiver, but Hunter himself responded to that report with skepticism. So, the plan with Hunter's utilization will be the central focus once the Jaguars reach training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs

Question: Will Patrick Mahomes be ready for Week 1?

All eyes are on Patrick Mahomes as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in December. Head coach Andy Reid recently said that Mahomes is on track to take part in Kansas City's OTAs, albeit possibly on a limited basis. The central question with Mahomes is whether he'll be ready to suit up for the Chiefs in Week 1 or need extra time to rehab before taking the field again. That'll be a fascinating balancing act for Kansas City to go through this offseason. On the one hand, they'll want Mahomes to make positive strides in hopes of playing out of the gate, but they'll also need to give Justin Fields, whom they acquired this offseason, work to prepare him in case he needs to start the season under center.

Las Vegas Raiders

Question: Will Kirk Cousins start over Fernando Mendoza?

The Raiders are embarking on a new era after selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick at the draft. However, that era may not begin in Week 1. Las Vegas signed Kirk Cousins to a deal earlier this offseason, and it could be the veteran who gets the nod to begin the season. First-year head coach Klint Kubiak has gone on record saying that he prefers to have rookie quarterbacks sit behind a veteran for a bit instead of starting on Day 1, so we may already have a sense of how this process will play out. While that's a solid plan to help ease Mendoza into the league, his time will come sooner rather than later, and if he pops throughout the summer, it may be tough for Kubiak to stay the course.

Los Angeles Chargers

Question: How is the offensive line recovering after an injury-filled 2025?

The Chargers' offensive line was in shambles last season due to injury. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in August and erased his entire season. Then, fellow star tackle Joe Alt suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November. Those losses helped lead to Justin Herbert being sacked a franchise-record 54 times in 2025. He was also the most pressured (263) and the most hit QB (129) in the league. With that in mind, checking in on how both Slater and Alt are doing on the health front will be a key storyline in camp. If they are back to full health, it dramatically raises Los Angeles' ceiling.

Los Angeles Rams

Question: When will Puka Nacua land his extension?

It's a matter of when Puka Nacua will sign his extension rather than if. The Rams receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making him ripe to sign a monster new deal. Given that Nacua has a claim as the NFL's top wide receiver, his extension could reset the market and outdo the four-year, $168 million deal that the Seahawks signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to earlier this offseason.

As this deal looms, it's been a tumultuous offseason for Nacua, who checked into rehab in Malibu last month after some off-the-field incidents. It's possible that this could delay Nacua and the Rams agreeing to this deal, but it almost certainly won't prevent him from soon becoming the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Miami Dolphins

Question: Will Miami add another receiver?

The Dolphins purged their wide receiver room this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill and then trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Now, the cupboard is pretty bare with Malik Washington as the notable holdover from last year. The club did add veterans Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, and drafted Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell in the third round, but none really move the needle too much. As the club heads into 2026 with a new head coach in Jeff Hafley and a new quarterback in Malik Willis, it may be wise to bring in another veteran to help raise the floor of the unit. There are plenty of receivers still on the market, ranging from Stefon Diggs to Deebo Samuel to Jauan Jennings.

Minnesota Vikings

Question: Can Kyler Murray save Minnesota?

He may not officially be QB1 yet, but it's merely a formality at this point. Kyler Murray will, in all likelihood, be the Vikings' starter in 2026 after signing with the club this offseason. He'll take over for J.J. McCarthy, who struggled mightily as the starter in 2025, and Murray is now tasked with bringing Minnesota back to relevancy. Outside of quarterback, Minnesota has the talent to contend for a Super Bowl. In 2024, with Sam Darnold under center, the Vikings were 14-3 and playing for the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 18. They'll now look to Murray to possibly rekindle that magic they had with Darnold and push them over the top in the NFC North.

While this all looks good on paper, having it come to fruition is a different topic altogether. Murray has played 12-plus games just once in the last four seasons, so durability will be a big concern as he looks to revitalize his career and save the Vikings from seeing their championship window vanish.

New England Patriots

Question: Will the Mike Vrabel scandal continue to linger?

The most scandalous story of the offseason resides with the defending AFC champions and reigning Coach of the Year. Mike Vrabel was photographed with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a Sedona resort before the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix earlier this offseason. The two, who are married to different people, were pictured hugging, interlocking hands, and in a hot tub, which called into question the nature of their relationship. Additional photos of the two from a New York City bar in 2020 added more fuel to the rumors. Russini has since resigned from The Athletic, and Vrabel missed Day 3 of the NFL Draft as he checked into counseling.

From a football standpoint, it doesn't appear like Vrabel's status as the Patriots' head coach is at risk, but the story does continue to linger, with additional nuggets coming out seemingly every week. If that continues, does it become even more of a distraction for Vrabel and the team than it already is as they prepare for the 2026 season?

New Orleans Saints

Question: Is Tyler Shough truly a franchise centerpiece?

The Saints spent the offseason building around 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough, and now it's time for the second-year quarterback to prove he's someone New Orleans can lean on long term. The club added wideout Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick, and signed running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency, adding to Shough's arsenal that also features receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara.

Shough really turned it on down the stretch of last season, owning a 4-1 record over his final five starts while averaging 263.2 passing yards per game, had eight total touchdowns and two turnovers, while notching a 99.1 passer rating. If Shough continues that momentum as he becomes the full-time starter in 2026, the Saints could be live in an attainable NFC South.

New York Giants

Question: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux be traded?

There had already been trade rumors revolving around Kayvon Thibodeaux leading up to the NFL Draft, but it amplified after Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese fell to the Giants at No. 5 overall. Once he was selected, Thibodeaux's future in New York was squarely called into question. While there were plenty of reports that suggested the Giants were fielding offers for Thibodeaux, they have publicly denied that they are looking to move him.

Something will need to give here, however, as Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. After taking Reese and fellow pass rusher Abdul Carter in the first round over the last two years, along with the presence of Brian Burns, an extension for Thibodeaux doesn't seem like it's in the cards, which makes a trade a likely outcome here at some point.

New York Jets

Question: Will Aaron Glenn make it out of 2026?

The New York Jets had themselves quite the draft, bringing in several players who could prove to be foundational pieces for them moving forward. While the roster is starting to warrant some excitement, is Aaron Glenn the coach who'll be developing them over the next few years? The Jets head coach has one of the hottest seats in the NFL entering the 2026 season, and it's no guarantee that he makes it the entire year. During Glenn's first season, the Jets went 3-14 and were the first team since 1987 to rank last in the league in points per game differential, yards per game differential, and turnover differential. The defense didn't have a single interception in 2025.

If that play continues this season, the Jets will once again be looking for a new head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles

Question: What will Philly get in return for A.J. Brown?

At this point, it feels inevitable that A.J. Brown will be traded. The Eagles are merely wailing until June 1 to make it more financially palatable. So, instead of simply asking whether or not Brown will be traded, the far more interesting question at this stage is what Philadelphia will ultimately get in return. Given how highly regarded the 2027 NFL Draft is, getting a first-rounder next year in return for Brown seems unlikely, given his age (turns 29 next month) and injury history. However, could they get a high Day 2 pick and a player in return? Does Howie Roseman opt for a higher pick, albeit in 2028?

The Athletic recently pondered that exact idea with the Patriots -- the most likely suitor for the pass catcher -- possibly trading a 2028 first-round pick for Brown or a 2027 second-rounder and a player (receiver Kayshon Boutte). Either one of those packages should be well-received by the Eagles, considering that they've seemingly reached the point of no return with Brown.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Question: Is Aaron Rodgers on board for 2026?

We've reached May, and there is still no definitive word on what Aaron Rodgers' plans are for the 2026 season. Will the 42-year-old return to Pittsburgh for one more season? Will he opt for retirement? There was a thought that this would be cleared up before the draft, but that came and went without any true decision from the four-time NFL MVP.

Last week, the Steelers placed the rarely used right-of-first-refusal tag on Rodgers, meaning the team can match any contract offer another team may give him. While it's been widely assumed that it's either Steelers or retirement for Rodgers, that tag did bring up the possibility of him maybe playing elsewhere, and Pittsburgh using the tag as insurance for that scenario.

The quarterback room currently consists of Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, and third-round rookie Drew Allar. None of those options gives the Steelers as high a ceiling as Rodgers does, so they'll certainly be hoping he's in the fold at some point soon.

San Francisco 49ers

Question: When will San Francisco rid itself of Brandon Aiyuk?

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be holding out hope that they'll be able to trade Brandon Aiyuk, which is why the receiver is still on the roster. The club has already made it known that Aiyuk will not be with the team in 2026 after erasing the guaranteed money on his contract amid a dispute about playing for the organization. In doing so, however, it effectively eliminated any leverage they had in trade talks, as an interested club will simply wait the Niners out until they release him. Then, they can sign Aiyuk as a free agent without having to give up anything in return.

At some point, San Francisco will need to cut its losses and put this situation to bed.

Seattle Seahawks

Question: Is Jadarian Price ready for an RB1 workload?

The Seahawks will begin their title defense with an entirely new backfield than the one that helped them raise a Lombardi Trophy last season. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Chiefs in free agency, and fellow back Zach Charbonnet may not be ready for the start of the season after he tore his ACL in the divisional round.

That's why Seattle used the No. 32 overall pick to select Jadarian Price, and the Notre Dame running back is now in line for the lion's share of touches in 2026. How Price looks as the bell cow back will be interesting, particularly after a collegiate career where he worked behind fellow first-round back Jeremiyah Love. Last season, Price had just 119 touches compared to Love's 226. On the one hand, you can say that Price doesn't have a lot of tread on his tires, but you can also argue that we don't know what he'll be like with a full allotment of carries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Question: How does the WR room look in the post-Mike Evans era?

The Buccaneers lost franchise icon Mike Evans in free agency, which means the offense is now set to flow through Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin in 2026. While both of those receivers are more than capable of headlining a passing attack, the absence of Evans looms large. Over the last two seasons, the Buccaneers were 4-8 without Evans compared to a 14-8 record with him. They also averaged 27 points per game with him over that stretch and 24 points per game without him, making a full field goal difference.

Egbuka burst onto the scene early during his rookie season, but averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game over his final eight contests. That'll need to improve if he wants to be the WR1 in this offense and keep Tampa Bay's hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Tennessee Titans

Question: Will Cam Ward enjoy a Year 2 breakout?

Cam Ward sneakily started to break out at the tail end of last season. Over his final seven games, his completion percentage (62%), total touchdowns to turnover ratio (11-2), and passer rating (90.5) all saw a noticeable tick up. The Titans also averaged 20.1 points over that stretch compared to the 14.3 points per game they averaged over his first 10 games.

The former No. 1 overall pick will try to keep that momentum rolling into 2026 with a totally new cast around him. Tennessee hired Robert Saleh as head coach and brought in Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, while adding veteran receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and using the No. 4 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate.

That's the type of firepower that Ward was missing over his rookie season and could help him fully break out in Year 2. If he does, Tennessee could surprise teams in 2026.

Washington Commanders

Question: Does Washington have enough at receiver for Jayden Daniels?

Washington did a solid job this offseason of addressing its biggest weakness -- the defense. The Commanders brought in pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, while using the No. 7 overall pick on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. That should certainly help the unit be more respectable in 2026 after a 2025 campaign where they allowed the most total yards in the NFL. While that box is checked, there is a question now looming over the offense. Specifically, whether or not they have enough around Daniels. Of course, Terry McLaurin is still the established WR1, but there are no set-and-forget options behind him on the receiver depth chart. Washington did select Antonio Williams in the third round, but it's hardly a guarantee he makes an impact in Year 1.

Given his relationship with Daniels, the Commanders are a likely suitor for Brandon Aiyuk if/when he's released by the 49ers, so that could be an option to deepen the room, but that shoe has yet to drop.