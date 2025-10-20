Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We're going to start things off today by having a moment of silence for Giants fans. Actually, let's not do that, because if we go silent, they might start thinking about what happened yesterday and we don't want them reliving that nightmare. For those who didn't watch the Giants game, they somehow lost 33-32 after blowing a 19-0 lead in the fourth quarter against the Broncos.

The Broncos made some NFL history during their comeback and we'll be covering that in today's newsletter. And since it's Monday, we'll also have some grades, along with some winners and losers.

1. NFL Week 7 grades: Patriots, Colts and 49ers all earn high marks

Welcome to my favorite part of the Monday newsletter, which is where I hand out grades for all 32 teams. Actually, this week, I didn't grade all 32 teams because there were two teams on a bye, and then we have four teams playing tonight, so you're only getting 26 grades.

Anyway, here are the grades from three notable games that were played Sunday:

Patriots 31-13 over Titans (full recap)

Patriots takeaway: With Mike Vrabel returning to Tennessee, the Patriots made sure their coach was able to get revenge on his old team. When Vrabel was with the Titans, he never had a franchise QB, but he has one in New England with Drake Maye, and Maye went off, completing a franchise-record 91.3% of his passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, Vrabel is a defensive-minded coach, so the thing that he probably liked the most about this win was the way his defense dominated and that starts with K'Lavon Chaisson. Not only did he get two of New England's five sacks, but he also returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Patriots are now 4-0 on the road this year and Vrabel has them looking like a serious playoff contender. This team might even be able to end the Bills' reign atop the AFC East. Grade: A

Colts 38-24 over Chargers (full recap)

Colts takeaway: The Colts might have the best offense in the NFL and a big reason for that is because Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career. Jones threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a TD pass to Michael Pittman on fourth down in the second quarter. Shane Steichen clearly has full confidence in Jones and the offense: He had his team go for it on three different fourth downs and the Colts converted them all. The defense did get gashed up some by Justin Herbert, but most of that came in the second half after Indy had taken a 31-10 lead. The defense did come up with some big plays: Grover Stewart and Nick Cross both picked off Herbert in the first half when the game was still close. We started this grade by saying the Colts might have the best offense in the NFL, but the truth is, they might just be the best overall team. Grade: A

49ers 20-10 over Falcons (full recap)

Falcons takeaway: The Falcons lost this game because the 49ers made big plays and Atlanta didn't. Every time the Falcons needed a clutch play, they came up empty on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they were hurt by an ugly sequence during the final two minutes of the first half: First, Michael Penix Jr. lost a fumble that led to a 49ers field goal. And then, on Atlanta's next possession, he got penalized for intentional grounding, which cost the Falcons a chance at getting some points before halftime. They also took Bijan Robinson off the field for a key fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter that ended up failing (Atlanta was trailing just 13-10 at the time). Defensively, the Falcons couldn't get off the field: They allowed the 49ers to convert 60% of their third down attempts. This was the Falcons' second outdoor game of the season and they've now been outscored 50-10 in those two games. That could be a problem going forward for a team that still has four more outdoor games. Grade: C

As for the other 20 grades we handed out in Week 7, you can check those out by clicking here.

2. NFL Week 7 winners and losers: New York coaches have a rough week

You can't have a week of NFL action without having winners and losers, so we have some winners and losers. Cody Benjamin came up with this week's list, and we're going to check out his losers, who just happen to have something in common: They share a stadium in New Jersey.

LOSERS

Giants coach Brian Daboll. The embattled Giants coach may be best friends with hotshot rookie Jaxson Dart, but his seat may heat up after his squad surrendered 33 points in the fourth quarter of a would-be win over Denver. His handpicked emergency kicker, Jude McAtamney, missed two extra points. And it can be hard to overcome the kind of gut punch the locker room will feel after an 'L' like this.

The embattled Giants coach may be best friends with hotshot rookie Jaxson Dart, but his seat may heat up after his squad surrendered 33 points in the fourth quarter of a would-be win over Denver. His handpicked emergency kicker, Jude McAtamney, missed two extra points. And it can be hard to overcome the kind of gut punch the locker room will feel after an 'L' like this. Jets coach Aaron Glenn. Look, we're not going to sit here and suggest all rebuilds are effective overnight; Glenn's old team, the Detroit Lions, endured lots of bumps before emerging as a real contender. But after Sunday's ugly 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, in which he finally benched Justin Fields despite repeatedly assuring reporters he would not, Glenn became the first Jets coach to ever start 0-7.

If you want to see the rest of Cody's losers along with his winners, be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 7: Are the Colts the best team in the AFC?

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact to things, and that's especially true when we're talking about the the NFL. With that in mind, Jeff Kerr decided to take a look at several things that happened in Week 7 to decide if we're all overreacting.

Statement: Colts are the best team in the AFC.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. Right now, this isn't a debate. The Colts have the best record in the conference at 6-1 and steamrolled the Chargers in a battle of division leaders heading into Week 7. ... Indianapolis has the No. 2 offense in yards per game (380.3), No. 1 in yards per play (6.4), and No. 1 in offensive points per game (32.1). This is arguably the best offense in the NFL, as the Colts appear to be cruising to the AFC South title. Are the Colts Super Bowl contenders? That will be determined when the schedule gets tougher, but they are the best team in the AFC through seven weeks.

Statement: Rashee Rice is going to get Patrick Mahomes his third MVP.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. Patrick Mahomes has been on fire in recent weeks, and only got his best wideout back in Rashee Rice after the wide receiver finished serving his six-game suspension. All Rice did in his first game back was have two touchdowns, as Mahomes finished 26 of 35 for 266 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (126.6 rating) in a shutout of the Raiders. ... If Mahomes keep playing like this, he'll win the MVP as the Chiefs make a run at the Super Bowl again. With Rice back, Mahomes' play will only improve.

Statement: Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Dolphins is over.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Perhaps the Dolphins are thinking a change is needed, at QB which would mean the end of Tagovailoa in Miami. While that isn't likely the case, the Dolphins moving on may be in the conversation -- but it's too soon to move on (and Tagovailoa has three years left on his $1212.4 million extension). The Dolphins won't bench Tagovailoa and eat that money, giving him an opportunity to rebound with a new coach in place first.

There are plenty more overreactions, and if you want to check those out, be sure to click here.

4. Crazy stats from Week 7: Broncos set two NFL records in 33-32 comeback win over Giants

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some wild stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy stats from Week 7:

Broncos set fourth-quarter scoring record. The Broncos were trailing 19-0 going into the fourth quarter before exploding for scored 33 points in their 33-32 comeback win over the Giants. That total set the NFL record for the most fourth-quarter points by a team that went scoreless through the first three quarters. It was also the second-highest scoring fourth quarter in NFL history, trailing only the Lions, who scored 34 during a 2007 game against the Bears. Bo Nix also sets an NFL record. Not only did Nix throw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter, but he also rushed for 46 yards and two MORE touchdowns. With those four scores, Nix became the first player in NFL history with two passing touchdowns AND two rushing touchdowns in any quarter ever. Broncos' win ends improbable streak. NFL teams had lost 1,601 consecutive games when trailing by 18 points or more in the final six minutes, but that streak ended on Sunday with Denver's win. Before this week, the last time it happened came in 2003 when Peyton Manning led the Colts back from a 21-point deficit in the final six minutes during a 38-35 win over the Buccaneers. Cardinals tie unfortunate record. With their 27-23 loss to the Packers, the Cardinals have now lost five straight games by four points or less, which is tied for the longest streak in NFL history (1984 Browns, 2017 49ers). During the losing streak, the Cardinals' losses have come by 1, 3, 1, 4 and 4. Rough day for the Raiders: The Raiders ran just 30 offensive plays during their 31-0 loss to the Chiefs, which was the fewest plays run by a team in any game since the expansion Browns ran 28 plays during a game in 1999. The Dak attack is back. Dak Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns along with zero interceptions. Prescott has now thrown at least three touchdowns with zero interceptions in four straight games, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only Russell Wilson, who once did it five times. Stafford sets international record. The Rams quarterbacks threw five TD passes during his team's 35-7 win over the Jaguars. That set the record for most TD passes ever thrown by a QB in an international game. Adams also sets international record. Davante Adams finished with three TD catches against the Jaguars, which is the most ever by a wide receiver in an international game. One other player did catch three touchdowns in an international game, but that was a tight end (Marcedes Lewis in 2017). Dynamic Duo. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 304 yards receiving and they both scored a touchdown during Philadelphia's 28-22 win over the Minnesota. The Eagles are now 12-0 when both Brown and Smith score in the same game. Drake Maye tops Tom Brady. The Patriots QB completed 21 of 23 passes against the Titans. His completion percentage of 91.3% broke Tom Brady's franchise record of 88.5%. Maye now has the third-highest completion percentage (75.2%) through seven games in NFL history. Maye also set an NFL record: He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to complete 90% of his passes with at least 200 yards passing and 50+ yards rushing in a single game. Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards in the win. Field day for long field goals. With Brandon Aubrey's 61-yard field goal for the Cowboys and Lucas Havrisik's 61-yarder for the Packers, this marks the first time in NFL history that there have been multiple field goals of 60 yards or more on the SAME day. Brandon Aubrey is in a league of his own. The Cowboys kicker set the NFL record for most field goals of 60 yards or more in a career. His 61-yarder against the Commanders was his fifth of 60 or more, which moved him out of a tie with Brett Maher on the all-time list for most 60+ yard field goals. Unexpected Cowboys star. With seven catches and two touchdowns for the Cowboys on Sunday, Jake Ferguson now has 51 receptions and six TD catches on the season. That makes Ferguson the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and six touchdown catches in his team's first seven games of the season. Gadsden goes off. Oronde Gadsden II was a star for the Chargers on Sunday, catching seven passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. His receiving total was the fourth-highest total by a rookie tight end in NFL history. Only Jackie Smith (212 yards receiving in 1963), Mike Ditka (190 in 1961) and Mark Bavaro (176 in 1985) have had more.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. The last Monday night doubleheader of the season is here: We've got two games tonight

For the final time this season, we're getting a Monday night doubleheader, which means we'll be getting two games tonight. And you might want to take a nap today, because the second game will be kicking off at 10 p.m. ET.

The first game of the night will feature Tampa Bay (5-1) at Detroit (4-2) in an NFC showdown that will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Buccaneers can win: This could be a huge game for Baker Mayfield. The Lions will be missing several key defensive backs: Brian Branch is suspended for this game while Terrion Arnold, Avonte Maddox and Kerby Joseph are all out with injuries. The Bucs should be getting Mike Evans back and if he's on the field, he could have a huge game. If Mayfield can take advantage of the Lions' depleted secondary, the Bucs should be in good shape tonight.

This could be a huge game for Baker Mayfield. The Lions will be missing several key defensive backs: Brian Branch is suspended for this game while Terrion Arnold, Avonte Maddox and Kerby Joseph are all out with injuries. The Bucs should be getting Mike Evans back and if he's on the field, he could have a huge game. If Mayfield can take advantage of the Lions' depleted secondary, the Bucs should be in good shape tonight. Why the Lions can win: If you want to move the ball on the Buccaneers defense, the best way to do it is to throw it. Over the past two weeks, the Bucs have surrendered more than 340 yards passing to both Sam Darnold (341) and Mac Jones (347). The Lions have the weapons to attack Tampa Bay's defense through the air as long as Jared Goff is on his game. There's a good chance that this game will end up being won by the team that throws the ball better.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

In the late game, we've got the Seahawks (4-2) hosting the Texans (2-3) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here's one reason why each of these teams could pull out the win:

Why the Texans can win: With the Texans getting set to play one of the five-highest scoring teams in the NFL, this game is likely going to come down to how well Houston's defense plays. The Texans have given up the fewest points in the NFL this year, they're surrendering under 175 yards passing per game and just 90.6 yards rushing per game. The Texans are 2-0 this year when they hold their opponent under 290 yards so if they can keep the Seahawks offense in check, the Texans will likely feel very good about their chances of winning.

With the Texans getting set to play one of the five-highest scoring teams in the NFL, this game is likely going to come down to how well Houston's defense plays. The Texans have given up the fewest points in the NFL this year, they're surrendering under 175 yards passing per game and just 90.6 yards rushing per game. The Texans are 2-0 this year when they hold their opponent under 290 yards so if they can keep the Seahawks offense in check, the Texans will likely feel very good about their chances of winning. Why the Seahawks can win: During their 0-3 start, the Texans struggled on offense, but they've averaged 35 points per game over the past two weeks. The Seahawks need to do their best to slow down Houston's offense and the way to do that is go get after C.J. Stroud. Going into Week 7, the Seahawks were tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL. The Texans are 0-2 this year when Stroud gets sacked three times or more. The Seahawks have three players -- Byron Murphy, Uchenna Nwosu and Leonard Williams -- who all have at least three sacks this year and if they can get after Stroud, that should mean good things for Seattle.

You can get a full preview of the game from Cody Benjamin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (via BetMGM).

ONE PROP I LIKE FROM BUCCANEERS-LIONS: Jared Goff OVER 263.5 yards passing (-115): This is definitely a high number, but with Goff playing at home, I think he can hit it, especially since he'll be facing a Buccaneers team that has been giving up big passing numbers this month. Over the past two weeks, the Bucs have surrendered more than 340 yards passing to both Sam Darnold (341) and Mac Jones (347).

This is definitely a high number, but with Goff playing at home, I think he can hit it, especially since he'll be facing a Buccaneers team that has been giving up big passing numbers this month. Over the past two weeks, the Bucs have surrendered more than 340 yards passing to both Sam Darnold (341) and Mac Jones (347). ONE PROP I LIKE FROM TEXANS-SEAHAWKS: Sam Darnold OVER 1.5 TD passes (+125): Darnold has gone over this number in four of his past five games and I think we'll see him top it again tonight. The reason his odds are plus money is because the Texans have only given up three touchdown passes ALL season, but Darnold has been hot, and with the Seahawks playing at home, I like his chances of getting at least two TD passes.



Darnold has gone over this number in four of his past five games and I think we'll see him top it again tonight. The reason his odds are plus money is because the Texans have only given up three touchdown passes ALL season, but Darnold has been hot, and with the Seahawks playing at home, I like his chances of getting at least two TD passes. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE TONIGHT: Chase McLaughlin OVER 1.5 field goals (+120): McLaughlin is averaging 2.2 field goals per game this year and he's gone over 1.5 field goals in three of this past four games. Todd Bowles is a coach who will usually take the points instead of going for it on fourth down, so McLaughlin should see plenty of scoring opportunities tonight.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 17-12 (7-6 on kicker props and 10-6 on all other props).

And now, it's time for some picks.

BUCCANEERS at LIONS

My pick: Lions 30-23 over Buccaneers

Dubin's pick: Lions 31-23 over Buccaneers

Prisco's pick: Lions 35-34 over Buccaneers

TEXANS at SEAHAWKS

My pick: Seahawks 27-23 over Texans

Cody's pick: Seahawks 24-21 over Texans

Prisco's pick: Seahawks 23-17 over Texans

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, only one brave soul is taking the Buccaneers to beat the Lions, but six of us are taking the Buccaneers to cover as a 5.5-point underdog. As for the second game. we're all taking the Seahawks to win straight up, but two of us are taking the Texans to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

6. Extra points: Former NFL All-Pro dies

