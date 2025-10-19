The Jaguars have played more games in London than any other NFL team, but you wouldn't know it based on how things played out Sunday. The Jags came out flat with just 20 yards in the first quarter and by the time the period was over, they were already trailing 14-0. From there, it was all but over. The defense couldn't stop Matthew Stafford and the offensive line couldn't protect Trevor Lawrence, and when you combine those two things, that's how you get blown out by 28 points. The Jags could have kept this game close, but they had four failed fourth downs that all came inside the Rams' 30-yard line. Lawrence, who completed just 47.8% of his passes, was erratic at times, but he also got no help from a receiving group that dropped several passes. Travis Hunter did have a breakout game on offense with eight catches for 101 yards and a TD, but that was about the only bright spot for Jacksonville. The Jags' surprising 4-1 start is now nothing but a distant memory with two straight losses.