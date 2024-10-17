It's been a rough year for the Cleveland Browns, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Heading into Week 7, the offense has been so bad that a defensive player actually leads the team in touchdowns right now.

The leading touchdown scorer on the offense was Amari Cooper, but he got shipped off to Buffalo this week, which leaves safety Rodney McLeod as the leading touchdown scorer on the team. McLeod and Cooper had been tied for the team lead with two touchdowns each, but now that Cooper is gone, McLeod has the most touchdowns of any player currently on the team's roster.

McLeod's first touchdown of the season came in Week 4 when he recovered a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a score against the Raiders.

Although McLeod came up with a key touchdown, it was spoiled because Dustin Hopkins ended up missing the extra point. Not to mention, the Browns' offense was only able to muster 10 points and Cleveland ended up losing to Las Vegas, 20-16.

As for McLeod, he got another touchdown in Week 6 when he returned a blocked field goal 50 yards for a score.

The score from McLeod ended up being the ONLY touchdown of the game for the Browns, who would lose to the Eagles, 20-16.

The Browns' offense has been a total disaster this year. They're the only team in the NFL that still hasn't scored at least 20 points in a game. A big part of the offensive struggles has been because of Deshaun Watson, who has yet to top 200 yards passing in a game this year. Also, the Browns have been horrible on third down: They have lowest third-down conversion rate (19%) by any team through six games since the 2010 Bears (18%).

As things stand now, there are five players on the team with one touchdown, so there's a good chance that McLeod will hold his title as the team's touchdown leader even after this week's game against the Bengals.