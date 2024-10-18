Former New Jersey governor and Dallas Cowboys fan Chris Christie took aim at Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, saying that Campbell had 'no class' after continuing to run trick plays as the Lions throttled the Cowboys 47-9 in Week 6. Christie, a diehard Cowboys fan despite having been governor in a state of mostly Giants and Eagles fans, made his comments during an appearance on Mad Dog Unleashed.

The optics of Detroit's blowout win last Sunday were of a team that was looking for revenge after they had felt wrongly denied a win over the Cowboys late last year, when officials in the game wiped out a go-ahead two-point conversion to offensive lineman Taylor Decker after incorrectly claiming that Decker did not report as eligible. The Lions' playcalling left no doubt that they were looking to stick it to Dallas, as they at one point reported both Decker and Dan Skipper -- who the refs had mistakenly thought reported eligible last year -- as eligible on a play that ended in a touchdown for David Montgomery.

"That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class. Never has," Christie said. "It's fine. It's fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that's the way he is. And what goes around comes around."

Elaborating further, Christie believed that Campbell and the Lions' anger towards the officials who denied them of a win versus Dallas a year ago was misguided, and that their anger should have been directed at the NFL instead of at the Cowboys.

"Dan Campbell's angry because the referees got a call wrong in the game a year ago. Well, then run that play on [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell," Christie said. "The Cowboys had nothing to do with the play being called incorrectly. It wasn't a challenge the Cowboys made. It was a call the referees made -- the Lions got hurt by it and the Cowboys benefited from it.

"Now so because of that, you want to take your [anger] out over that while you're beating the hell out of these guys and rub it in? I don't think it's what pros do. But it's his prerogative. It's the reputation that he'll carry around."

Interestingly, Christie's shots at Campbell came despite the fact that Campbell himself played for the Cowboys for three seasons from 2003 to 2005.