NFC East meets NFC South when the Washington Commanders (4-2) host the Carolina Panthers (1-5) in Week 7 NFL action on CBS and Paramount+. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders attempted a comeback in Week 6 but fell short in a 30-23 loss to Lamar Jackson and a tough Baltimore Ravens team. Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off their third straight loss of the season and enter Week 7 on the heels of a 38-20 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Commanders are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

How to watch Panthers vs. Commanders

Commanders vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Commanders vs. Panthers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Commanders

Before tuning into Sunday's Commanders vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Commanders vs. Panthers, the model is backing Washington to cover the spread. The Commanders put up a good fight against the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 6, and they return home where they have covered the spread twice this season. Daniels should have plenty of opportunities to get the ball downfield and score against a Carolina defense that ranks fourth-worst in the league allowing an average 379.8 total yards per game.

The Panthers offense doesn't have much going for it outside of Chuba Hubbard, who will be going up against a Commanders rush defense that is allowing 137.7 average yards per game on the ground. The Commanders rank third in the league in scoring offense with an average of 29.7 points per game, a big reason why the model has Washington covering in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

