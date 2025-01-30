This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

⚽ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

MANCHESTER CITY ... AND THE REST OF THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAMS ADVANCING

Things haven't been great this season for Manchester City, especially in the UEFA Champions League, and they started to look downright bleak when the Citizens went down 1-0 to Club Brugge in a win-and-in Matchday 8 league phase matchup.

But Pep Guardiola's team showed it still has some resolve, with Savinho helping turn the tide in an eventual 3-1 win. The Citizens snuck into the top 24 as the No. 22 seed. Guardiola says his team can't win the tournament, and while that may be a harsh (but fair) assessment, at least it still has a chance.

Here are the scores from all 18 games and the full standings.

Here are the top eight teams, who are automatically into the Round of 16:

Liverpool Barcelona Arsenal Inter Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen Lille Aston Villa

And then here are the teams who finished ninth-24th.

9. Atalanta

10. Borussia Dortmund

11. Real Madrid

12. Bayern Munich

13. AC Milan

14. PSV

15. Paris Saint-Germain

16. Benfica

17. Monaco

18. Brest

19. Feyenoord

20. Juventus

21. Celtic

22. Manchester City

23. Sporting Lisbon

24. Club Brugge

Those teams will meet a team at the opposite end of the spectrum in a two-legged playoff to make the Round of 16. For example, No. 9 Atalanta will face either No. 23 Sporting or No. 24 Club Brugge. Then, No. 10 Borussia Dortmund will face whichever team Atalanta doesn't draw. On and on they'll go in the draw, which is slated for tomorrow. Here's the full explainer.

We also have our Champions League team of the league phase. Yunus Musah certainly isn't on it after earning a red card, but at least that USMNT star's struggles were balanced out by Christian Pulisic's goal. Pulisic is the first American to score four Champions League goals in a single season. Finally, here are Chuck Booth's Power Rankings.

👍 Honorable mentions

⚾ And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

HAL STEINBRENNER AND THE NEW YORK YANKEES

When the Yankees are complaining about someone else spending, it's hard to have much sympathy. But that's exactly what owner Hal Steinbrenner did, saying the Dodgers' big-money moves are "difficult for most of us owners."

As R.J. Anderson writes, this is funny.

Anderson: "Steinbrenner's estimated net worth is $1.5 billion, according to Forbes, an impressive figure that can be credited to -- at least in part -- his late father's unrivaled enthusiasm for tossing coin at his baseball team's roster. To be fair, Steinbrenner's estimated worth is several times less than Dodgers owner Mark Walter's $6.2 billion figure. At the same time, estimates have the Yankees generating the most revenue among MLB clubs, all the while spending a lower percentage of that estimated revenue on their payroll than the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, and others."

I don't have much sympathy for anyone complaining about a team spending money. If anything, there are way too many owners unwilling to spend the money requisite for their teams to reach their goals ... or even be competitive. Yes, some teams have more money than others, but the Yankees complaining? That's the pot calling the kettle black.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Grading NFL coaching hires



Getty Images

Six of the NFL coach openings have been filled, and the Saints reportedly have a frontrunner for their vacancy. So Will Brinson is here to hand out grades for the new hires, and only one made it in the "A" range.

Brinson: "Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson: A- | It's not an easy job, but the Bears convinced him he should fly slightly south anyway. Process-wise, this was a pretty sound, efficient search and hire. The Bears definitely go out of the box on the reg when it comes to hiring coaches and didn't do that here. They get bonus points for damaging a division opponent's offense in the process not to mention beating out the Jags for Johnson."

Then we have the Cowboys. Sometimes we're wrong about hires. Maybe Brian Schottenheimer will be a great choice. But it's not just the hire; it's the process. Waiting over a week after the season ended to announce Mike McCarthy wouldn't be back put Dallas behind the eight ball. Then, after a very limited process that, of course, included nearly as many headline-grabbing supposed "interests" (Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick) as actual interviewees, the Cowboys simply promoted from within. I don't love it, and Will appropriately gives Dallas a "D" for "disaster."

⚾ Rays sign Ha-Seong Kim, Royals add Carlos Estévez

USATSI

We may still be waiting for that second wave of top free agents to sign, but there are still significant moves going on elsewhere.

The Rays signed Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal. Here's what the No. 14 player in R.J.'s top 50 free agents brings to Tampa:

Anderson: "He's a pleasure to watch man his position, showing a particular attitude for ranging to his right. While Kim won't be confused for a dynamic offensive player anytime soon, the improvements he's made as a basestealer have helped offset his lackluster slugging capacity. He's a good player. Unfortunately, he required shoulder surgery this fall that will sideline him into next season and likely suppress his earning potential."

The Royals, meanwhile, signed 2023 All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez to a two-year, $20 million deal. He was 34th in our rankings, coming off a season in which he posted a 2.45 ERA with the Angels and Phillies.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 Hawks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 7 LSU (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 22 Alabama at No. 12 Kentucky (W), 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Iowa State at No. 11 Kansas State (W), 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Rockets at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 No. 16 Oregon at UCLA (M), 10:30 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Sharks at Kraken, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN