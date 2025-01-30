The NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline is bearing down on the Golden State Warriors, who are, as usual, in an array of conversations regarding multiple potential deals to bolster their chances of what might be a last hurrah playoff run in the Stephen Curry era.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Warriors are one of several team back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Miami Heat are seemingly willing to take a lesser package in return for the disgruntled star.

On Wednesday, however, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson III reported that Golden State's decision makers and even the players might actually prefer a trade for Chicago's Zach LaVine -- whose potential addition has "prompted some intrigue among key stakeholders" with the belief that he would be a "better [culture] fit" -- over Butler.

From The Athletic:

"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest [than Butler], depending on [LaVine's] cost. ... There is some level of understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to Curry, and LaVine's explosive three-level scoring would fill the roster's largest void."

LaVine, 29, has has a major bounce-back season so far after missing all but 23 games last year as he underwent foot surgery. He's averaging 24 points per game on 50/44/80 shooting splits. That is elite stuff, and LaVine's professionalism has also been noteworthy. He's been the subject of trade rumors for quite a while now, but has done nothing but show up for all but six games and do his job extremely well.

LaVine would definitely address Golden State's need not just for a second scorer, but more specifically, one that can create his own offense. The days of Golden State's system creating consistent high-quality shots are over. They need to find someone, anyone, other than Curry who can create individual advantages to break down a defense and let the ball movement flow from there. LaVine can do that.

Now, Butler can do that, too. He's not the 3-point shooter that LaVine is, certainly not at volume, but he's a proven playoff superstar whereas we've never seen that from LaVine. Butler is also a far better defender.

But Butler, as noted, is older (35) and more expensive, and he's going to want a big deal this summer, so he either qualifies as an extremely expensive rental or as a huge risk moving forward on a major multi-year deal.

That said, LaVine isn't exactly a bargain. He's making $43 million this season, $46 million next season, and has a $49 million player option if he wants it in the summer of 2026. Do the Warriors wants to commit to almost $100 million over the next two seasons for LaVine? Remember, this was a guy who was considered a negative asset until his resurgence. He still might be.

Beyond that, what's the trade price? The Athletic reports that Jonathan Kuminga "is considered essentially off the table for any deal involving Butler or LaVine," so you're probably looking at Andrew Wiggins as the main salary-matcher before you start compiling smaller expiring contracts like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. Dennis Schroder, who was acquired from the Nets in December, is also eligible to be traded.

Can the Warriors get away with just sending out players and salaries and keep their draft picks? If so, they have to go for it. If not, and the Heat or Bulls demand a future first-round pick, they have to decide how much of their future they're willing to risk.

They want to have their cake and eat it, too. But if they are serious about taking one more shot with Curry, it's not going to come for free.