How good (or bad) can it get? The best- and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team in 2026

We're ticking down the days until the NFL is back at the forefront of our lives, but we're still a few months away from routinely parking ourselves on the couch on Sundays. While we still have the summer months ahead of us, football season will be here before you know it, and if you're like most fans, you're daydreaming about the possibilities of what the 2026 season may bring.

Could this finally be the year your team hoists the Lombardi Trophy? Or is fear of the floor falling out from under the franchise starting to seep in? These are the sorts of questions pinging around the heads of just about every fan as they let the burgers cook a little too long on the grill.

Well, they're also questions we're asking ourselves. So, we're going to run through every team in the NFL and present a best- and worst-case scenario for each heading into the 2026 season.

Arizona Cardinals

Best-case: Year 1 of the Mike LaFleur era gets off to a splendid start. Not only does LaFleur prove himself to be one of the bright young coaches in the NFL, but third-round rookie Carson Beck solidifies himself as the quarterback of the future. Now, the Cardinals have their two pillars in place, thrusting their rebuild into hyperdrive.

Worst-case: The Cardinals become rudderless. Beck doesn't show any signs of being a franchise centerpiece, leaving them with no long-term answer under center. Arizona struggles mightily in a stout NFC West and ends up with the worst record in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons

Best-case: The quarterback battle and change of scenery bring out the best in Tua Tagovailoa, who becomes the latest veteran to enjoy a late-career resurgence. With a new regime in place, headlined by first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta gets the most out of its highly skilled roster and wins the NFC South for the first time since 2016.

Worst-case: One of Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. wins the upcoming quarterback battle by default, with neither truly rising to the occasion. That leaves the QB room muddled and leads to yet another in-season change at the position. Nothing sticks, and the Falcons continue to be held back by inadequate play under center.

Baltimore Ravens

Best-case: The arrival of Jesse Minter as head coach does exactly what Ravens brass hoped it would: fix the defense. With Minter reestablishing Baltimore's DNA on that side of the ball, the organization dominates the conference, leading to an AFC North title and the No. 1 seed. Lamar Jackson stays healthy and finally gets over the hump to win the Super Bowl.

Worst-case: Baltimore's defense doesn't make the strides it hoped for under Minter, with Trey Hendrickson, the team's offseason prize to bolster the pass rush, looking like a player past his prime at age 31 and coming off a season-ending hip injury in 2025. Derrick Henry finally starts to show cracks, lowering the offense's ceiling. That leads to the Ravens missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Buffalo Bills

Best-case: After losing ground in the division, Buffalo climbs back atop the AFC East, and Joe Brady proves to be exactly the right choice at head coach. He has the Bills playing to their talent level, Josh Allen remains the best quarterback in the NFL, and DJ Moore becomes the second coming of Stefon Diggs in this offense. That leads to a deep playoff run that ends with the Bills winning Super Bowl LXI.

Worst-case: Brady doesn't move the needle the way the organization hoped, and Buffalo continues to come up short of its ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl. To make matters worse, the Bills continue to look up at New England in the division and let another year of Allen's prime slip away.

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Carolina Panthers

Best-case: Carolina doesn't just back into a division title as it did in 2025; it takes it by force. The offseason additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd help make the Panthers defense one of the more feared units in the conference. Bryce Young also continues to build on the momentum he generated last season and leaves no doubt that he is a quarterback Carolina can build around for the foreseeable future. The Panthers win back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 2014-15 seasons and finish above .500 for the first time since 2017.

Worst-case: Young regresses from his career-best season in 2025. That leads to another sub-.500 season for Carolina and, this time, others in the division don't allow the Panthers to sneak into the playoffs or win the NFC South. To make matters even more dire, they are firmly on the hunt for a new quarterback next offseason.

Chicago Bears

Best-case: After going 11-6 and winning the NFC North last season, Chicago builds on that success in Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era. Caleb Williams emerges as a legitimate MVP candidate, wins double-digit games once again and leads the Bears to consecutive division titles for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

Worst-case: The breakout 2025 campaign proves to be more flash than substance, with Chicago falling behind the Lions and Packers in the NFC North race. That results in the Bears missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals

Best-case: First and foremost, the dynamic trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins stay healthy, keeping the team's floor high. Beyond that, the changes Cincinnati made to its defense effectively turn the unit around overnight. The additions of Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe provide some much-needed veteran leadership, while in-house players like Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart also rise to the occasion. The Bengals win the AFC North for the first time since 2022, return to the Super Bowl and win it.

Worst-case: One or more pieces of the Burrow-Chase-Higgins trio miss extended time yet again, dramatically altering expectations for the season. While there are new faces on defense, it's the same result for Cincinnati on that side of the ball, leading to the Bengals missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. That becomes the straw that breaks the camel's back and results in Zac Taylor being fired.

Cleveland Browns

Best-case: The QB battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders ends with Sanders on top. Not only does Sanders win the Week 1 job, but the second-year signal-caller runs with it and gives Cleveland the long-term answer at quarterback it has been starved for. Sanders and first-year coach Todd Monken begin building a strong foundation that changes how the rest of the league views Cleveland going forward. Suddenly, the Browns have a stellar young core with a 24-year-old quarterback at the center of it.

Worst-case: Watson wins the job over Sanders, but neither puts together an awe-inspiring training camp. Monken leans toward the veteran, but Watson continues to look like the version he's been throughout his time in Cleveland. That results in the Browns finishing last in the AFC North and owning one of the worst records in the NFL, leading to Monken being one-and-done. They enter the 2027 offseason once again searching for a new head coach and a new quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys

Best-case: With George Pickens back on the franchise tag, Dallas continues to have one of the best one-two punches at receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb. That helps Dak Prescott keep the offense among the most prolific in the league. The biggest changes come on the defensive side of the ball. First-round rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence contribute at a high level from Day 1, as do the veteran additions. The Cowboys now have a defense that can match the offense's ceiling and get back atop the NFC East. They also finally make a deep playoff run, advancing as far as the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995, the last time they won the Super Bowl. Could this finally be the year?

Worst-case: The defense remains a work in progress, which continues to put pressure on the offense to produce points. That'll be more difficult in 2026 if Pickens is unhappy with his contract situation and holds out. That derails Dallas, and it misses the playoffs for the third straight year.

Denver Broncos

Best-case: Bo Nix doesn't skip a beat after recovering from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered last postseason. In fact, he's better than ever after the Broncos gave him another top-tier pass-catching weapon in Jaylen Waddle this offseason. With RJ Harvey taking a leap in Year 2, Denver's backfield improves and the offense becomes a high-powered machine. When paired with the defense, the Broncos earn the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year and find themselves playing in Super Bowl LXI.

Worst-case: Nix is ready to go for Week 1 but is less than 100% because of his ankle. He struggles to get on the same page with Waddle, and the running game continues to be nonexistent, as it was down the stretch last season. As talented as the defense is, its numbers dip slightly from last year, tipping the scales in a negative direction. Kansas City bounces back and knocks Denver off its perch atop the division standings.

Detroit Lions

Best-case: After a down year in 2025, the Lions get right back into the thick of the Super Bowl conversation. The secondary returns healthy after an injury-riddled campaign, while the offense hums with Jahmyr Gibbs playing at an Offensive Player of the Year level. Detroit reclaims the NFC North, winning the division for the third time in four seasons.

Worst-case: The arrow continues to point in the wrong direction in the Motor City. Jared Goff starts to look like a quarterback entering the latter stages of his career, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing doesn't result in any substantial improvements. The defense again ranks in the bottom half of the league in key categories, and the Lions miss the playoffs for the second straight year, begging the question of whether their window has closed entirely.

Green Bay Packers

Best-case: After beginning the year on the PUP list, Micah Parsons returns to the Packers in mid-October, and the defense doesn't look back. The star pass rusher is fresh, healthy, and has Green Bay fielding arguably the top unit in the league. When paired with an offense that has Jordan Love playing at a high level -- thanks to the emergence of second-year wideout Matthew Golden and Christian Watson establishing himself as a true No. 1 option after inking a lucrative extension this offseason -- the Packers win the NFC North for the first time since 2021 and reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2020.

Worst-case: Parsons returns to the field but isn't the same player he was before tearing his ACL, lowering the defense's ceiling. Meanwhile, the offense continues to deal with durability issues from Watson, limiting its explosiveness. Their division rivals all find success, dropping Green Bay to last place in the NFC North for the first time since 2005.

Houston Texans

Best-case: C.J. Stroud looks more like the quarterback he was during his rookie season. With his confidence restored, better protection along the offensive line and a stable running game with David Montgomery in the backfield, the offense erupts with Stroud at the helm. With the offense finally complementing the star-studded defense, the Texans win the AFC South and reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

Worst-case: Stroud continues to crater, and his playoff woes bleed into 2026. It gets so bad that Davis Mills makes an appearance with Stroud on the bench, firmly shattering hope that he can turn things around. Because of that, the Texans miss the playoffs and face existential questions next offseason.

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Indianapolis Colts

Best-case: Daniel Jones is ready to roll for Week 1 despite suffering an Achilles tear last season, and the Colts quarterback picks up where he left off. Jones continues to enjoy his late-career revival in Indy and has the team atop the AFC South standings for the first time since 2014, when Andrew Luck was playing quarterback.

Worst-case: The resurgence Jones enjoyed before his injury last season never returns. He isn't able to rekindle the magic from the first half of 2025, and it shakes confidence in him as Indy's long-term option at quarterback. The organization falls out of the playoff race and finds itself in the familiar position of wondering whether its franchise quarterback is even on the roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Best-case: The train keeps moving in Duval County. After a 13-4 regular season that led to an AFC South title in 2025, the Jaguars repeat as division champions for just the second time in franchise history and for the first time since the 1998-99 seasons. Trevor Lawrence continues to thrive under Liam Coen, as do several key pillars on the depth chart. Brian Thomas Jr. bounces back and looks more like the top-tier wideout we saw as a rookie, and Travis Hunter settles into his role as a two-way player and begins living up to his draft status.

Worst-case: Trevor Lawrence doesn't take a Year 2 leap in Coen's system and instead levels off from a production standpoint. Bhayshul Tuten doesn't elevate in an expanded role out of the backfield to replace Travis Etienne, and Jacksonville's ground attack struggles because of it. When paired with Thomas Jr. and Hunter continuing to struggle, the offense isn't nearly as prolific as it can be, and the Jaguars fall behind in the AFC South and miss the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Best-case: Patrick Mahomes is ready to go for Week 1 after tearing his ACL late last season, and he returns to being the top quarterback in the NFL. Mahomes brings Kansas City back atop the AFC West after a brief one-year hiatus, thanks in part to the Chiefs adding some explosiveness to the running game with Kenneth Walker III. Rookie corner Mansoor Delane is a force in the secondary from Day 1, allowing the defense to easily absorb the departure of Trent McDuffie. Kansas City not only gets back atop the division but is fully reinserted into the Super Bowl conversation.

Worst-case: Mahomes gets on the field, but it takes him longer than expected to return to his true form. It doesn't help that the wide receiver room isn't developing as the team had hoped, and Travis Kelce looks more like a player on the doorstep of retirement. The defense also struggles without McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the secondary. With Denver and Los Angeles on the upswing, Kansas City is on the outside looking in on the playoffs yet again.

Las Vegas Raiders

Best-case: Fernando Mendoza is the savior. The No. 1 overall pick brings the magic he sprinkled at Indiana to Sin City, leading the Raiders to the playoffs in Year 1. Klint Kubiak proves to be the right man for the job as head coach and has the offense humming with Mendoza under center. The defense also shines with Maxx Crosby leading the charge.

Worst-case: The Raiders slow-play it with Mendoza, allowing Kirk Cousins to start the season at quarterback. When they do turn the keys over to Mendoza, the top pick endures some rookie growing pains, and the Raiders once again miss out on the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers

Best-case: Los Angeles gets its starting offensive tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, back healthy, and it makes all the difference. Justin Herbert is no longer under constant pressure, and that allows him to elevate the offense, particularly skill-position players like Ladd McConkey and Omarion Hampton. The defense doesn't trip up following the departure of coordinator Jesse Minter, and the Chargers win the AFC West. Not only that, but L.A. notches its first playoff win with Herbert.

Worst-case: Even with a healthier roster, Justin Herbert continues to falter in high-stakes moments, and the Chargers continue to look up at both the Broncos and Chiefs in the division, with the Raiders even nipping at their heels.

Los Angeles Rams

Best-case: It's 2021 all over again, with the Rams hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LXI champions. The powerhouse roster L.A. built this offseason lives up to the hype, with Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie elevating the defense into one of the best units in the league. Matthew Stafford continues to play at an MVP level, making the Rams the wire-to-wire best team in the NFL.

Worst-case: The defense improves with Garrett and McDuffie, but not as much as the Rams hoped. After winning the MVP award last season, Father Time starts to chip away at 38-year-old Stafford and 33-year-old Davante Adams. That brings the Rams down a notch, opening the door for both the Seahawks and 49ers to leapfrog them in the NFC West race.

Miami Dolphins

Best-case: Malik Willis proves to be "the guy" for Miami. The stellar numbers he put up in spot starts with the Packers bear out over a full season. In a similar vein, Jeff Hafley endears himself as head coach, solidifying the two biggest pieces of the Dolphins' rebuild. After being spunky with Willis in 2026, Miami is armed with plenty of assets to springboard into 2027 now that it has its quarterback intact.

Worst-case: Willis is not up to the task of being a full-time starter in the NFL, and the Dolphins struggle mightily because of it. The team struggles out of the gate and never recovers, finishing with one of, if not the worst, records in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings

Best-case: The pressure of the quarterback battle produces a diamond. Either Kyler Murray is Sam Darnold 2.0, giving the Vikings a veteran capable of competing for an NFC North title, or J.J. McCarthy stabilizes and rises to the occasion to fend off Murray. Either way, the quarterback question is definitively answered, and Minnesota suddenly is back where it was in 2024, battling for the division crown and the No. 1 seed.

Worst-case: Kyler Murray wins the job after an uninspiring camp, and his injury issues (he has missed 30 of a possible 68 games over the past five seasons) persist. That throws McCarthy into the lineup cold, and the results look similar to the abysmal ones from 2025. Minnesota continues to be held back by poor quarterback play and finishes last in the NFC North.

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New England Patriots

Best-case: Despite a tougher schedule, the Patriots continue to pile up wins in the AFC. Their improved roster from last season's Super Bowl run proves to be the real deal, and Drake Maye continues his ascent as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, especially after being armed with A.J. Brown at receiver. They win a second straight AFC East title, fending off Buffalo in the process, and are once again in the Super Bowl conversation.

Worst-case: The tougher road in 2026 proves New England was a product of its schedule last season and reveals the Patriots are still a couple of steps behind the AFC's elite teams. While Brown brings name value to the receiver room, the soon-to-be 29-year-old starts showing his age, and the offense doesn't take the leap many hoped for. Protection also continues to be a problem for Maye, with Will Campbell proving he is not a starting-caliber left tackle just two years after being selected No. 4 overall. After reaching the Super Bowl last year, the Patriots find themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs entirely in 2026.

New Orleans Saints

Best-case: After showing flashes down the stretch last season, Tyler Shough's breakout campaign is in full effect in 2026. New Orleans was correct in building around its 2025 second-round pick, and he takes the NFC South by storm. Shough's emergence is aided by Travis Etienne being a steady presence in the backfield, along with first-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson making a Brian Thomas Jr.-like splash in Year 1. The Saints win the division for the first time since 2020, when Drew Brees was still playing.

Worst-case: Tyler Shough falters. The optimism surrounding the second-year quarterback as the full-time starter proves to be unfounded. His inconsistent play makes it clear that New Orleans will need to look for a new quarterback next offseason, and its five-year playoff drought will continue.

New York Giants

Best-case: The Giants are this year's Patriots. They see their second-year quarterback, Jaxson Dart, emerge as an MVP candidate and their first-year head coach, John Harbaugh, stabilize the organization en route to a surprise playoff run. New York wins the NFC East for the first time since its Super Bowl-winning season in 2011 and does so with a stable of young talent on both sides of the ball.

Worst-case: Dart doesn't learn from his issues last season and continues to put himself in harm's way by fighting unnecessarily for extra yardage. That leads to the second-year quarterback continuing his visits to the blue medical tent and lowers the ceiling for what New York can accomplish in Year 2 of his tenure.

New York Jets

Best-case: In his second act with the franchise, Geno Smith looks more like the quarterback from Seattle than he did with the Raiders last season. With better protection along the offensive line and an array of young skill-position players, the Jets offense becomes respectable. Meanwhile, the slew of changes they made defensively prove to work, with Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joseph Ossai and rookie David Bailey all helping turn the tide on that side of the ball. Everything falls into place for the Jets and, with the fifth-easiest strength of schedule (by projected win totals), they remarkably snap their 15-season playoff drought.

Worst-case: Same old Jets. Yes, they have young pieces in place, but the organization is held back by poor quarterback play and poor coaching. Smith struggles and effectively plays his way out of the NFL, while Aaron Glenn is fired midseason, sending New York into yet another reset.

Philadelphia Eagles

Best-case: The A.J. Brown trade proves to be addition by subtraction. Philly no longer has tension surrounding the offense, and the passing attack moves along just fine with DeVonta Smith as the No. 1 option and first-rounder Makai Lemon emerging early as a rookie. Saquon Barkley continues to be one of the top three backs in the NFL, and the defense builds on the momentum from late last season, with offseason addition Jonathan Greenard establishing himself as a top pass rusher. The Eagles win the NFC East and are back playing for a Lombardi Trophy.

Worst-case: Brown's departure is noticeable. Smith isn't quite able to take the reins as the true top option in the passing game, and neither is Lemon. That makes Philly's offense a bit more one-dimensional and creates difficulties for both Jalen Hurts and Barkley on the ground. Greenard doesn't have the same impact as Jaelan Phillips did off the edge, and Philly loses ground in a competitive NFC East and is forced to fight for wild-card positioning if it wants to make the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Best-case: Aaron Rodgers has just enough fuel left in the tank to make another push toward a second straight AFC North title. The 42-year-old is reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy, and they pick up where they left off in Green Bay. They put together impressive numbers, especially now that Pittsburgh has a legitimate No. 2 option in the passing game with Michael Pittman Jr. complementing DK Metcalf.

Worst-case: Rodgers looks like a quarterback in his early 40s who already has one foot out the door. Pittsburgh's roster looks too old and less explosive than some of its division rivals, and the Steelers are left in the dust by both the Ravens and Bengals. They are on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and a below-.500 season is how Rodgers' career comes to a close.

San Francisco 49ers

Best-case: The 49ers get some positive injury luck, and the bulk of the roster stays relatively healthy in 2026. That allows San Francisco to simply play to its talent level, which is good enough to win the NFC West, earn the No. 1 seed and win Super Bowl LXI. Mike Evans is the missing link for this high-powered offense to reach the next level and helps Brock Purdy play his way into the MVP conversation.

Worst-case: The Niners' pass rush continues to struggle even with standouts like Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back healthy. Mike Evans doesn't make the impact San Francisco hoped for in the receiver room, which lowers the ceiling of the offense as a whole. The 49ers again find themselves behind both the Seahawks and Rams in the NFC West, wondering whether this core will ever get over the hump.

Seattle Seahawks

Best-case: The 2026 Seahawks do what the 2014 Seahawks could not: repeat as Super Bowl champions. The key pillars of what made Seattle champions last season are still intact, so this franchise still has the ceiling to win it all. The Seahawks even found solid replacements where needed, including in the backfield, where they drafted Jadarian Price in the first round after Kenneth Walker III left in free agency. Seattle remains the class of the NFL, earning the No. 1 seed and again being the last team standing.

Worst-case: Seattle suffers a bit of a Super Bowl hangover and faces tougher sledding in 2026 with a bigger target on its back. Not only that, but the division race could easily slip through its fingers. The Rams and/or 49ers could jump the Seahawks in the standings, making a path to the playoffs more challenging and potentially forcing them to go on the road to get back to the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best-case: Following an 8-9 season that saw Tampa Bay's five-season playoff streak and four straight division titles come to an end, the Buccaneers get back on track. Even with Mike Evans gone, the passing game spearheaded by Baker Mayfield is strong, especially with Emeka Egbuka making a Year 2 leap for the ages. He becomes the new go-to weapon on offense, while rookie pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter help usher in a new era on defense. Tampa Bay takes back the NFC South and returns to the playoffs.

Worst-case: The second-half struggles from Baker Mayfield (14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over his final 11 games in 2025) persist in 2026. The young pieces the Buccaneers were hoping would rise up -- like Egbuka and Bain Jr. -- aren't ready for that responsibility just yet. That allows the rest of the division to continue closing the gap, with Atlanta and New Orleans both catching lightning in a bottle in their respective quarterback rooms. For the second straight year, the Bucs miss the playoffs, putting Todd Bowles' job firmly at risk.

Tennessee Titans

Best-case: The new leadership in Nashville works. Robert Saleh's second stint as a head coach proves far more successful than his first with the Jets. Cam Ward thrives with Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator, especially with first-round wideout Carnell Tate exploding out of the gate. Ward enjoys a strong Year 2 leap after flashing that potential during the second half of last season. With better coaching, Ward's emergence and a defense improved by key offseason additions like Jermaine Johnson II and Alontae Taylor, Tennessee becomes a wild-card team in the AFC playoff picture.

Worst-case: Ward doesn't take the leap everyone is hoping for in Year 2, and the coaching staff doesn't seem up to the task. Saleh confirms that he is a great defensive coordinator but doesn't have what it takes to lead an entire franchise, and the Titans finish last in the AFC South for the fourth season in a row.

Washington Commanders

Best-case: Following an injury-riddled sophomore season, Jayden Daniels stays healthy in 2026, and that helps Washington look more like the team that reached the NFC Championship Game during his rookie season. The Commanders get MVP-level play from Daniels, while the defense rebounds thanks to its offseason additions. First-round rookie linebacker Sonny Styles immediately bursts into stardom, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson provide Washington with some much-needed pass-rushing help. The Commanders win the NFC East for the first time since 2020 and are again playing for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

Worst-case: Even if Daniels stays healthy, there isn't enough firepower in Washington's offense to make a dent in the NFC East race. Terry McLaurin looks like an aging player, and no one else truly steps up in the receiver room. As for the defense, the new cast of characters produces similar results to the unit that struggled in 2025. Washington misses the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.