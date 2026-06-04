Christian Watson's new $110.5 million deal shows how much Packers believe in his ceiling

The Green Bay Packers are locking in an important piece of their core. The Packers signed wide receiver Christian Watson to a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus, ESPN reported. He previously signed a one-year, $11 million extension to cover his fifth NFL season. The new contract makes Watson one of the highest-paid receivers in all of football.

The table below shows the highest-paid receivers in the NFL by average annual value, in millions. Watson checks in 15th in the NFL by average annual value for receivers, just ahead of Buffalo Bills wideout DJ Moore, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Chicago Bears before the trade.

Watson enters his fifth season, having recorded 133 catches for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns through his first four years. He missed a portion of last season while recovering from an injury that ended his 2024 campaign, then caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six scores in his 10 games played in 2025.

Watson has largely been a rotational player throughout his career, playing between 56% and 77% of snaps, with that 77% mark coming back in 2023, when he played in only nine games. The Packers previously used a heavy rotation at wide receiver, but with the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs via free agency and Dontayvion Wicks via trade, the room should consolidate around Watson, Jayden Reed and 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden. That consolidation could allow Watson's sparkling per-route and per-target efficiency to shine through on a full-season basis, as it hasn't yet.

Watson averaged 2.15 yards per route run during his career, according to Tru Media, a mark that ranks 15th-best out of the 202 wideouts who have run at least 250 routes since 2022. Watson has also averaged 9.97 yards per target, which ranks fourth among the same group of players.

Because of injuries and the rotation the Packers have used, though, he is only 81st among that group in total routes run. That could skew the efficiency numbers a bit, but likely not enough to nullify them. The per-route and per-target efficiency has been there every year except for the one where he played only nine games.

Season Yds/Rte Yds/Tgt 2022 2.26 9.26 2023 1.56 7.96 2024 2.30 11.70 2025 2.54 11.11

Watson is a speed demon who has consistently been a threat deep down the field, catching 22 passes on throws of 20-plus yards, according to Tru Media. He will likely continue to be primarily an intermediate and deep threat moving forward considering the Packers have both Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft to work the short and over-the-middle areas of the field, but if he can become a consistent producer on routes like slants and hitches, he will only become more dangerous.

Of course, Watson will have to stay healthy in order to fulfill his promise, and that's been an issue throughout his career. He's suffered numerous injuries and has played in only 48 of 68 possible games to date. Unless and until he proves he can stay consistently healthy, he might have to continue being part of a rotation so that the Packers can ensure he doesn't take on too much wear and tear. If that's the case, his overall production might continue to lag behind that of the players with whom he now shares salary real estate.