NFL executives have been puzzled both in the rise of gun-related celebrations across the league as well as the apparent ineffectiveness of fines and penalties for such celebrations.

This year the league has already issued at least 12 fines for what it deems "violent gestures" totaling $154,720. The majority of those fines have been related to players mimicking a gun in some form of celebration.

"[The rule] has been in the books for years, and it hasn't really surfaced … haven't really noticed it that much until this year," one league executive said. "Now it's almost an epidemic of them."

The policy has been in the players manual for years, and last year the league only saw a handful of "violent gestures." Broncos defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Josey Jewell were each fined last year for a gun celebration on a sack, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and tight end David Njoku were similarly fined for their celebration last September.

A source says the league did not go into the season making this a point of emphasis like it did taunting in 2021. It just … happened.

"We've talked to the players and talked to the coaches. We're not trying to make it not fun. But we also have a responsibility as professional athletes," said Troy Vincent, NFL EVP of football operations, who sources say will not be moved from his stance that these celebrations should be eliminated from the game.

One concern the league has is that the celebrations will trickle down in college and high school sports. The NFL similarly grappled with the throat-slash gestures back in the late '90s.

"It's a long-standing policy and we are going to enforce that," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday. "Troy (Vincent) had a direct conversation with the union I think just last week about it. We're going to continue on that focus. We don't think it's appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we'll continue to do that."

In Week 2, Falcons receiver Drake London was fined $14,069 for appearing to shoot a large gun into the crowd following a game-winning touchdown. London was also flagged on the play. Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was fined twice for gun celebrations within two game minutes of each other in Week 3.

Jets receiver Allen Lazard was also docked $14,069 for shooting finger guns after a first down in Week 4. And the league fined Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase $19,697 for appearing to unholster a gun in a touchdown celebration in Week 5.

Coaches have asked the league for guidance on celebrations in recent weeks, especially on first downs. Lazard's finger guns were less egregious than London's machine gun into the crowd for example.

When it comes to signaling for a first down, communication from the league has been to either point with one finger or signal with an open hand, for example.

As it relates to the size of a pantomimed gun in a celebration, a league source put it this way: "Which guns do you allow, and which do you not?"