The NFL preseason is wrapping up and cut day is almost here. By Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET, all 32 NFL clubs must trim their rosters to 53 players. Sunday is an unusual day for final roster cuts, but the change is due to the San Francisco 49ers being scheduled to fly to Melbourne this Wednesday for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. While the 49ers benefit from this change, the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans do not. They play their final preseason game on Saturday evening, so their front offices will have less than 24 hours to finalize their rosters!
Week 3 of the preseason kicked off Thursday night, and eight teams have now officially wrapped up exhibition games. That means they can turn their full attention to roster cuts. It wouldn't be surprising if teams scheduled to play Friday or Saturday decide to make some early cuts as well.
Here is a full rundown of every cut around the NFL from Friday on:
Arizona Cardinals
- TBA
Atlanta Falcons
- TBA
Baltimore Ravens
- TBA
Buffalo Bills
- TBA
Carolina Panthers
- TBA
Chicago Bears
- TBA
Cincinnati Bengals
- TBA
Cleveland Browns
- TE Drew Biber
- T Jeremiah Byers
- P Nik Constantinou
- S Chris Edmonds
- CB Nate Evans
- DT Coziah Izzard
- DT Patrick Jenkins
- CB Jeremiah McClendon
- T Izavion Miller
- DE Jamil Muhammad
- WR Ben Patterson
- TE Jermaine Terry II
Dallas Cowboys
- TBA
Denver Broncos
- TBA
Detroit Lions
- TBA
Green Bay Packers
- TBA
Houston Texans
- TBA
Indianapolis Colts
- TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
- TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
- TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
- TBA
Los Angeles Rams
- TBA
Miami Dolphins
- TBA
Minnesota Vikings
- TBA
New England Patriots
- TBA
New Orleans Saints
- TBA
New York Giants
- TBA
New York Jets
- TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
- TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
- TBA
San Francisco 49ers
- TBA
Seattle Seahawks
- TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TBA
Tennessee Titans
- TBA
Washington Commanders
- TBA