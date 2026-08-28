The NFL preseason is wrapping up and cut day is almost here. By Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET, all 32 NFL clubs must trim their rosters to 53 players. Sunday is an unusual day for final roster cuts, but the change is due to the San Francisco 49ers being scheduled to fly to Melbourne this Wednesday for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. While the 49ers benefit from this change, the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans do not. They play their final preseason game on Saturday evening, so their front offices will have less than 24 hours to finalize their rosters!

Week 3 of the preseason kicked off Thursday night, and eight teams have now officially wrapped up exhibition games. That means they can turn their full attention to roster cuts. It wouldn't be surprising if teams scheduled to play Friday or Saturday decide to make some early cuts as well.

Here is a full rundown of every cut around the NFL from Friday on:

Arizona Cardinals

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Atlanta Falcons

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Baltimore Ravens

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Buffalo Bills

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Carolina Panthers

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Chicago Bears

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Cincinnati Bengals

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Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

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Denver Broncos

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Detroit Lions

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Green Bay Packers

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Houston Texans

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Indianapolis Colts

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Jacksonville Jaguars

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Kansas City Chiefs

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Las Vegas Raiders

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Los Angeles Chargers

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Los Angeles Rams

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Miami Dolphins

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Minnesota Vikings

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New England Patriots

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New Orleans Saints

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New York Giants

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New York Jets

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Philadelphia Eagles

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Pittsburgh Steelers

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San Francisco 49ers

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Seattle Seahawks

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Tennessee Titans

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Washington Commanders

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