A month into free agency, one of the NFL's top free agents may be on the verge of finding a new home. Melvin Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher who most recently suited up for the Chiefs, is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

After starting the 2021 season with the Steelers, Ingram finished the year in Kansas City after being trade just before the deadline. Ingram, who requested a trade from Pittsburgh after seeing limited reps in the Steelers' linebacker rotation, made six starts during his nine regular season games with the Chiefs. His biggest play in Kansas City was his jarring hit and forced fumble of Melvin Gordon that linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up and returned for a touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 17 win in Denver. Ingram was also a force in the playoffs, recording two sacks in three postseason games.

Ingram, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday later this month, was one of the NFL's premier edge rushers from 2015-19. Over that span, Ingram tallied 43 sacks as a member of the Chargers. He was not re-signed by the Chargers following a 2020 season that saw him miss nine games after suffering a knee injury.

In Miami, Ingram would join a Dolphins linebacker corps that includes Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips. Ingram would be signed as some depth behind Phillips and Van Ginkel, who recorded a combined 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season.