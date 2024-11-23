The NFL regular season is nearly two-thirds of the way complete as we enter Week 12. While the playoff races are starting to take over the talk of the league, the injury reports are also piling up as all 32 teams enter the home stretch.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's initial injury report entering this week's games.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore hasn't practiced since joining the Commanders and once again didn't practice Friday. He will be out against the Cowboys. The Chiefs will once again be without running back Isiah Pacheco, despite reports that he was expected to be back.

The Panthers had a lengthy injury report this week. Kicker Eddy Pineiro, who is the league's most accurate kicker of all-time, is questionable after not practicing Friday. Running back Miles Sanders is the only player out ahead of Sunday, as he didn't practice all week, while wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited all week and is questionable. On Saturday, Carolina placed Sanders on injured reserve.

The Chiefs were expected to get running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) back this week, but the team announced he is out. With a short week ahead of them -- they play the Raiders on Black Friday -- the Chiefs' coaches and trainers felt it was best for Pacheco to remain sidelined, despite him being healthy enough to play. Charles Omenihu (IR) is also out.

The Vikings had quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) listed on the initial injury report, but he was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. He has no game designation. Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) was a full participant in practice all week and is clear to play.

A surprise to see running back D'Andre Swift on the injury report for the Bears, as he's battling a groin injury and is questionable. Swift did not practice Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week.

The Titans had quite a few players listed on the injury report. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running rack Tyjae Spears are among those sidelined this Sunday.

For the Texans, pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was limited to start the week after he missed last week's game, but was a full participant Friday and has no game designation. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was also limited Wednesday and Thursday, but improved as a full participant by Friday.

As you can see, the Lions are dealing with injuries at cornerback. Fortunately for them, Moseley was a full practice participant throughout the week. Arnold was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday. He was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday, though, and did not make the trip to Indianapolis.

For the Colts, tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) was the only nonparticipant to start the week and he is officially listed as out. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis was a full participant, but is questionable.

It would almost be easier to name the Patriots who aren't on the injury report. With the exception of Barmore, every Patriot with a questionable designation was limited during Friday's practice. Gonzalez was limited Friday after not appearing on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the Dolphins, Armstead didn't practice all week, while McMorris was questionable despite being a full practice participant all week. Ingold and Wynn were limited Friday.

The Buccaneers are expected to have wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) back Sunday, as he was a limited participant Friday after practicing in full the previous day. Conversely, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not practice Friday due to a groin injury and is questionable. Kayvon Thibodeaux was limited Wednesday but was a full participant the rest of the week.

All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland is set to make his season debut after not getting an injury designation for Sunday. Also suiting up for the Cowboys is wideout CeeDee Lamb, who showed up on the injury report this week with back and foot injuries.

On Saturday, the Cowboys placed Bell on injured reserve and waived defensive end KJ Henry. Dallas also activated Edoga and Kneeland, who recently had their 21-day practice windows opened. Both players are expected to play. In not so good news, Trevon Diggs and Zack Martin did not travel with the team and have been downgraded to out.

The Commanders will be without Marshon Lattimore, who hasn't practiced since he was traded to the team. Each of Washington's questionable players were full practice participants Friday.

Allen's loss would be significant as he is one of the Broncos' top defenders with five sacks and a dozen tackles for loss through 11 games. Jordan Jackson, a 2022 sixth-round pick, is slate to start in the event that Allen can't go.

The Raiders are hurt at several positions, including at running back. Backups Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube are in line to split the reps in the event that White and Mattison can't go.

With Purdy out, veteran quarterback Brandon Allen will start in his place. Allen, 32, has attempted just three passes in a regular season game over the past three years. His last start in the NFL occurred in 2021 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Allen has nine career starts under his belt, going 2-7.

For the Packers, Eric Stokes is slated to start in place of Alexander. A former first-round pick, Stokes has made six starts this season.

Each of Arizona's questionable players were limited during Friday's practice. In Seattle, both Fant and Shenault practiced in full Friday, which is obviously a good sign for Sunday's game.

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) did not practice this week as he underwent wrist surgery. With Smith out, expect a bigger workload Sunday from fellow wideout A.J. Brown, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra and running back Saquon Barkley.

They're not out of the woods, but the Rams' injury situation is significantly better than it was during the season's first month. If Havenstein can't go, Warren McClendon Jr. is in line to start in his place. A 2023 fifth-round pick, McClendon has already made three starts this season.

