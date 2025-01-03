It's the final week of the NFL regular season. For some teams, division crowns and playoff spots are on the line, while for others, well, they are just one day closer to Cabo. Regardless of their respective situations, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this point in the year.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol heading into the team's meaningless Week 18 finale, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already been ruled out for the season finale due to his elbow injury and Cardinals running back James Conner won't play on Sunday either. Below, we will break down the final injury reports for each game in Week 18.

Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

The Bears have a light injury report for their season finale, as Jenkins will sit out the final game. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (illness) was not given an injury designation after missing practice earlier in the week.

For the Packers, Watson was upgraded to limited after not practicing earlier in the week. Running back Josh Jacobs (wrist) was a full participant in Friday's practice. The Packers can move up to the No. 6 seed with a win and a Commanders loss.

A light injury report for the Jaguars in their finale, and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) will play after not being given an injury designation.

For the Colts, Joe Flacco will get the start for Richardson in what could be his final game. Brents was a full participant in practice all week.

The Bills have a light injury report with nothing to play for this week, having the No. 2 seed locked up. Samuel was limited all week with his injury, including during Friday's practice. Quarterback Josh Allen will start on Sunday, but just for a cameo appearance to keep his start streak alive.

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report heading into their finale. Maye was limited all week, but said he felt "great" to reporters when he spoke earlier in the week.

The Giants will have wide receiver Malik Nabers (toe) on Sunday, after he was not given an injury designation. Linebacker Brian Burns (illness) was also not given an injury designation. Both will play Sunday.

Pretty simple for the Eagles, who have the No. 2 seed locked up and have nothing to play for. The players who are doubtful are unlikely to play. Hurts is still in concussion protocol and Pickett didn't practice all week. Tanner McKee is expected to start at quarterback.

The Saints may be thin at running back this week in their season finale, as Kamara is unlikely to play since he didn't practice all week. Jamaal Williams is expected to get the start. Olave is under the 21-day designated practice window to return, but has been a full participant all week.

For the Buccaneers, they'll go for the NFC South title without two starters in the secondary, Otton is also unlikely to play, despite being limited in Friday's practice. Payne Durham would get the start at tight end.

The Texans have nothing to play for this week with the No. 4 seed locked up. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (quad) surfaced on the injury report Friday, but was not given an injury designation.

The Titans are wrapping up their season with a lengthy injury report. If Pollard can't go (he didn't participate in practice Friday), Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley would be the running backs.

Dolphins:

