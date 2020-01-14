Nick Bosa headlines PFWA's 2019 All-Rookie team, earning Rookie of the Year honors: Here's the entire team

Less than a month after being selected to his first career Pro Bowl, Nick Bosa has received another accolade in what has been a memorable rookie season.

Bosa, the 49ers' rookie edge rusher, was recently selected as the Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year as well as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa, the third overall pick in the '19 draft out of Ohio State, recorded nine sacks during the regular season for the 49ers, who will host the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In his first career playoff game, Bosa recorded two sacks in San Francisco's 27-10 win over the Vikings.

While Bosa came away with the biggest hardware, Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs was tabbed as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 24th overall pick out of Alabama, Jacobs, despite missing three games to injury, led all rookie running backs with 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Here's a look at the entire PFWA All-Rookie Team, broken down by position.

Offense

QB -- Kyler Murray, Cardinals

RB -- Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Miles Sanders, Eagles

WR -- A.J. Brown, Titans; Terry McLaurin, Redskins

TE -- Noah Fant, Broncos

C -- Erik McCoy, Saints

G -- Elgton Jenkins, Packers; Dalton Risner, Broncos

T -- Tytus Howard, Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jaguars

Defense

DL -- Josh Allen, Jaguars; Nick Bosa, 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Ed Oliver, Bills

LB -- Devin Bush, Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, 49ers; Devin White, Buccaneers

CB -- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers

S -- Darnell Savage, Packers; Juan Thornhill, Chiefs

Special Teams

PK -- Austin Seibert, Browns

P -- Jamie Gillan, Browns

KR -- Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

PR -- Deonte Harris, Saints

ST -- Drue Tranquill, Chargers

The most notable rookie that is not included on the team is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who replaced Eli Manning just two weeks into the season. The sixth overall pick in last year's draft, Jones showed signs of promise, completing nearly 62% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Another notable rookie that is not included on the team is Steelers WR/PR Diontae Johnson, who earned All-Pro honors this season after leading the league with an average of 12.4 yards per punt return. His 85-yard punt return for a score against the Cardinals was also the league's longest return during the regular season.