Nick Bosa headlines PFWA's 2019 All-Rookie team, earning Rookie of the Year honors: Here's the entire team
The 49ers' rookie pass rusher was tabbed as PFWA's Rookie of the Year
Less than a month after being selected to his first career Pro Bowl, Nick Bosa has received another accolade in what has been a memorable rookie season.
Bosa, the 49ers' rookie edge rusher, was recently selected as the Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year as well as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa, the third overall pick in the '19 draft out of Ohio State, recorded nine sacks during the regular season for the 49ers, who will host the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In his first career playoff game, Bosa recorded two sacks in San Francisco's 27-10 win over the Vikings.
While Bosa came away with the biggest hardware, Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs was tabbed as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 24th overall pick out of Alabama, Jacobs, despite missing three games to injury, led all rookie running backs with 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
Here's a look at the entire PFWA All-Rookie Team, broken down by position.
Offense
QB -- Kyler Murray, Cardinals
RB -- Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Miles Sanders, Eagles
WR -- A.J. Brown, Titans; Terry McLaurin, Redskins
C -- Erik McCoy, Saints
G -- Elgton Jenkins, Packers; Dalton Risner, Broncos
T -- Tytus Howard, Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jaguars
Defense
DL -- Josh Allen, Jaguars; Nick Bosa, 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Ed Oliver, Bills
LB -- Devin Bush, Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, 49ers; Devin White, Buccaneers
CB -- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers
S -- Darnell Savage, Packers; Juan Thornhill, Chiefs
Special Teams
PK -- Austin Seibert, Browns
P -- Jamie Gillan, Browns
KR -- Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
PR -- Deonte Harris, Saints
ST -- Drue Tranquill, Chargers
The most notable rookie that is not included on the team is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who replaced Eli Manning just two weeks into the season. The sixth overall pick in last year's draft, Jones showed signs of promise, completing nearly 62% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Another notable rookie that is not included on the team is Steelers WR/PR Diontae Johnson, who earned All-Pro honors this season after leading the league with an average of 12.4 yards per punt return. His 85-yard punt return for a score against the Cardinals was also the league's longest return during the regular season.
