Nine months after his last NFL game former Browns tackle Joe Thomas has lost 50 pounds
The former Browns' left tackle retired in March and is destined for the Hall of Fame
Joe Thomas retired in March following an 11-year career with the Browns that almost certainly will earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Thomas was one of the league's most dominant left tackles who played at about 310 pounds. That isn't unusual. That he's lost 50 pounds since the start of last season is, however.
"I was more eager to lose weight than almost anything in retirement," Thomas said Monday during an appearance on NFL Network.
Turns out, there's no great secret to the weight loss. Most humans aren't meant to weigh 300 pounds, even though who stand 6 feet 6 inches. But such is the life of an NFL offensive lineman. So how did Thomas shed the pounds so quickly?
"You just don't eat until you feel like you're gonna throw up at every meal and all of a sudden the weight falls right off," he said.
This isn't an uncommon story; former Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca dropped 100 pounds 2.5 years after he retired, and ran his first marathon in an impressive time of 3:56:17.
Thomas, meanwhile, said he retired in part because "Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to." The third overall pick in the 2007 draft, he played every offensive snap of every Browns game for the next 10 and a half seasons. Thomas didn't miss his first snap until October 2017, when a torn triceps ended his season after seven games. All told, he was on the field for 10,363 consecutive plays dating back to his rookie campaign.
The Browns plan to honor Thomas this season; the team will induct the number 10,363 into their Ring of Honor.
