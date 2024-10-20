No one wants to have their car broken into, but in Conor McDermott's case, his recent break in could have resulted in vital team information getting stolen.

McDermott, the Rams' offensive tackle currently on injured reserve, told CBS Sports' Melanie Collins that his car was recently broken into, and said inside the vehicle was his team-issued tablet.

Fortunately, the Rams' playbook is safe. The team wiped the tablet clear after McDermott notified the team about the situation "immediately" after he found out.

The thief, who hit five other houses on McDermott's street, is currently at-large, according to Collins' report.

McDermott's situation may compel the Rams to institute a rule about where to keep tablets, a rule that could even bear McDermott's name.