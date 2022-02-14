The 2021 NFL season is officially over, as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. The Rams were eyeing the 2022 Super Bowl ever since they traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and so were we. Last year, we had the Rams as our No. 1 Super Bowl value pick at +1300. Now, everyone on the CBS Sports NFL editorial team is a millionaire.

OK maybe not really, but we made money this year. The Rams had the sixth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl last offseason while the Bengals had the fourth-longest odds (+8000) to win Super Bowl LVI. The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars had shorter odds! Still, Zac Taylor and Co. came just a minute and change away from claiming their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Caesars Sportsbook has already released their odds for Super Bowl LVII. Below, we will examine five Super Bowl value picks you should consider placing a little bit of money on right now. Virtually every pick could be considered a value pick at this stage, but we'll think outside the box on a few of these.

It's time for Kyle Shanahan to win a Super Bowl after watching his buddy Sean McVay get one. The 49ers are tied with the AFC champion Bengals in having the fourth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl, but +1400 is juicy no matter where it ranks. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game this year and blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. However, they will have a new quarterback in 2022, which means they will have new hope.

No disrespect to Jimmy Garoppolo, but he wasn't shouldering the load on offense. Everyone understood that the 49ers' plan for victory included running the ball, playing great defense and special teams and then Garoppolo just not turning the ball over. Trey Lance will be the quarterback in 2022, and if he's even a small upgrade, the 49ers are going to have a chance to compete for the Super Bowl.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC saw their incredible season end without a playoff victory, as Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions vs. the Bengals in the divisional round. The fact that the defense notched a record-tying nine sacks against Joe Burrow and lost has many questioning if the Titans have the right quarterback in place to win, but this team was the No. 1 seed in the AFC for a reason with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and the Rams.

Tennessee has several issues to figure out this offseason such as the secondary, tight end, wide receiver and maybe offensive line, but they reside in the AFC South. Half the division is working in new head coaches and the Indianapolis Colts could have a new starting quarterback. Bet on the Titans to make the playoffs next year as soon as you see that prop, and maybe sprinkle some on them to win the Super Bowl as well.

You probably already know what I'm going to say here. This is an Aaron Rodgers play. It's not known if Rodgers will leave Green Bay or even if he will play at all in 2022, but Denver hiring his old friend Nathaniel Hackett to be its new head coach certainly makes the Broncos more appealing, and this team is talented enough to make noise in 2022 -- even with a first-year head coach.

While the Broncos have finished in last place in the AFC West two straight years, I genuinely believe this is a Super Bowl team if they can figure out the quarterback position. Seriously, Denver has a good offensive line, a legitimate running back in Javonte Williams, a potential top 10 tight end in Noah Fant and a wide receiving corps that's young and very talented. Then, they have a stout defensive front seven when healthy, and a secondary headlined by Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II. This ticket would feel great in your hand if Rodgers decides to take his talents to Denver.

The Patriots are no longer seen as the best team in the AFC East, but Bill Belichick found his new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. While everyone was more excited for Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, it was Jones who made the Pro Bowl as a replacement, and it certainly appears he's the right guy moving forward.

Remember how aggressive the Patriots were in free agency last offseason? They don't have the best cap situation in the world, but I wonder if we will see that again. More specifically, I'd like to see New England bolster its wide receiving corps to help out Jones. It was the run game that carried this team to the postseason, but Jones clearly improved as the year went on. I expect that to be the case in Year 2 as well.

Here's our $5 flier, but $5 on this line would net you $300. What do the Steelers have going for them? A great head coach in Mike Tomlin, a versatile running back in Najee Harris and the Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt. The factor which this flier bet hinges on is the new quarterback. If Pittsburgh wants to move forward with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins, then go ahead and lose the ticket. But if the Steelers decide on someone else, it could get exciting.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported in January that the Steelers are more likely to draft a quarterback than offer up a king's ransom for a star. Sure, but what if Russell Wilson makes it known he wants to join the Steelers? Would that change the front office's tune?

Here's a look at all of Caesars Sportsbook's odds to win next year's Super Bowl: