On a draft night full of surprises, one of the biggest stunners came early in the draft when the Seahawks decided to take Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick.

The pick was so unexpected that even Witherspoon was surprised by it.

"It was shocking," Witherspoon said after he was picked on Thursday night, via PFT.

There was speculation that the Seahawks might take Jalen Carter or even a quarterback, but in the end, they went with Witherspoon.

Although the former Illinois star was widely expected to go in the top 10, not many people were projecting him to go in the top five and almost no one had him being the first corner off the board, which is what ended up happening when the Seahawks selected him with the fifth overall pick.

Witherspoon was so stunned by going in the top-five that took him awhile before he could emotionally process what was happening.

"It kind of came a little late, but I feel a lot of emotions right now," Witherspoon said. "I'm just very happy and excited. I'm ready to come to work and be a Seahawk, baby."

The Seahawks have a long history of finding stars for their secondary in the draft. With guys like Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, the Legion of Boom was built from scratch through the draft, and now, Witherspoon is hoping he can make his mark on Seattle's defense.

"They told me about the culture they have there, the Legion of Boom, and the history they have there," Witherspoon said. "I know what it takes to be great like that. There is so much going on right now, I can't even really describe it, but I am glad that they chose me. I'm just glad that I am going to be a Seattle Seahawk."

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco gave the pick a B- grade with his biggest knock being that Witherspoon is slightly undersized as he stands a nudge under six feet, while weighing just 181 pounds. Seattle's newest player is aware of that knock, but he doesn't think it's going to hurt his game.

"That's just always been me," Witherspoon said. "You just have to want to tackle. This game is about tackling, defending the run. It's everything. That's always been me. I've always been confident. I've kind of been undersized my whole life so tackling is what I do."

Witherspoon was one of the most interesting prospects in the draft and that's mostly because he hasn't been playing football for very long. The cornerback didn't play the sport for the first time until his junior year in high school, which means he only has six years of organized football under his belt.

The best case scenario for the Seahawks here would be for him to be a player that they can mold into becoming the backbone of a new Legion of Boom.