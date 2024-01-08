The United Football League announced the results of its first phase of its player dispersal process held on Jan. 5, outlining the initial rosters for each team in the new spring league formed as a result of the merger between the XFL and USFL. Each XFL Conference and USFL Conference team was allowed to protect 42 players from their 2023 rosters, and then were allowed to select up to 20 players from the rosters of teams within their previous league that will not be moving forward into the 2024 season.

Players who were not protected or selected in the initial process will be placed in a pool of players that will be available to all UFL teams in the next round of player dispersal on Jan. 15. That round of dispersal will then be followed by free agency for players who were either not selected or who did not play in the XFL or USFL in 2023 on Jan. 16.

The first phase of player dispersal saw the protection of multiple All-USFL and All-XFL selections, as well as several former NFL players who have landed in the spring league. Among the notable former NFL players include Vic Beasley of the Renegades, Reuben Foster of the Roughnecks, Corey Coleman of the Panthers and D.J. Swearinger of the Defenders.

Two former USFL players -- KaVontae Turpin and Brandon Aubrey -- have gone on to earn Pro Bowl honors in the NFL as members of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is a sampling of the initial rosters for the UFL with a focus on notable XFL, USFL, and ex-NFL players. Click here for the full rosters from all eight teams.

Arlington Renegades



LB Vic Beasley

WR Deontay Burnett

DT Davontae Lambert

LB Donald Payne

P Marquette King

Birmingham Stallions

QB J'Mar Smith

WR Victor Bolden

WR Deon Cain

WR Amari Rodgers

TE Jace Sternberger

OT Calvin Ashley

CB Channing Stribling

DE Curtis Weaver

LB Scooby Wright

D.C. Defenders

RB Abram Smith

WR Kelvin Harmon

WR Preston Williams

OG Liam Fornadel

DE Davin Bellamy

DB Michael Joseph

DB Gareon Conley

DB DJ Swearinger

LB Trent Harris

Houston Roughnecks

RB Mark Thompson

WR Isiah Hennie

WR Justin Hall

OT Paul Adams

DE Adam Rodriguez

DT Toby Johnson

DT Chris Odom

DT Reggie Howard

OLB Reuben Foster

S Manny Bunch

Memphis Showboats

QB Case Cookus

RB Darius Victor

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Vinny Papale

OT Jarron Jones

CB DJ Daniel

Michigan Panthers

RB Reggie Corbin

WR Corey Coleman

DE Breeland Speaks

LB Jerod Fernandez

S Shalom Luani

S Kai Nacua

San Antonio Brahmas

QB Kurt Benkert

TE Cody Latimer

C Alex Mollette

DE Drew Beesley

LB Jordan Williams

DB Teez Tabor

St. Louis Battlehawks

WR Hakeem Butler

WR Jahcour Pearson

G Steven Gonzalez

C Mike Panasiuk

LB Pita Taumoepenu