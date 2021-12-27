If you aren't into horror films, you should've avoided watching what Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. Ahead of their second matchup in only three weeks, the former clinched the NFC East only three days after having clinched a playoff berth, but they apparently had no plans whatsoever of easing up against the latter. Instead, they grabbed the nearest chainsaw and went full Leatherface in Week 16, taking Washington apart to the tune of a 56-14 final score, and feel free to put the 14 in air quotes.

Initially, it looked as if it would be another uneven outing for the Cowboys offense, but after Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted Taylor Heinicke's first pass from scrimmage, Prescott and the offense climbed out of the grave and then joined the defense -- along with special teams -- to toss Heinicke and Washington into it.

It was utter domination on all fronts in a game that delivered a list of historical stats in favor of the Cowboys, and Heinicke wasn't coy in his assessment of it after it was finally over.

"It's the same story from two weeks ago," he told media, via the team's website. "They just kicked our ass in all three phases of the game."

It was mostly a defensive stand that bludgeoned Heinicke and Co. in Week 14 at FedEx Field, a game the Cowboys won 27-20 that was only made close by errors from Prescott. In all, Heinicke was sacked a combined eight times and intercepted on three different occasions by the Cowboys in 2021, and he was eventually pulled from both regular season contests to give Kyle Allen some reps in games that were already out of hand.

There was little Washington did well in Week 14 and arguably nothing at all two weeks later, as Diggs was able to again erase star receiver Terry McLaurin with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons bullying Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson (his lone touchdown reception notwithstanding), and they'll now crawl into the final two games of their season battered, bruised and bloodied after being eviscerated twice in three weeks to end what was a four-game win streak.

"I know I've been up here and I've said before, 'We'll see what happens on the film and we'll get better from it,'" said Heinicke. "We will, but the guys are pissed off right now, and rightfully so."

Pissed off, indeed. One need look no further than the sideline altercation between Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, former collegiate teammates turned NFL teammates who were so furious at the throttling on Sunday evening that they took it out on each other -- having failed to take it out on the Cowboys. The two downplayed it after the game as a "brother disagreement," but in real time it was Payne seen barking at Allen before shoving him in the temple with his finger, and Allen reacting by throwing a full-on punch at Payne's head, and it was one that had only one mission behind it: put Payne to bed.

Had it connected, Payne might've been KO'd before the Cowboys finished doing it themselves.

That's probably not what Washington was going for when talking about heated benches. Speaking on the incident after the game, head coach Ron Rivera shrugged it off as two men displeased with what was going on over the course of the evening.

"It spills over," said Rivera. "It's human nature. ...That's not normal sh-t. That's real-life sh-t."

It certainly is far from normal to see two players nearly get into a full-on brawl during a game, and it's unclear if Rivera will take any action against either of the two, stopping short at noting he spoke to both of them afterward. What was once supposed to be a promising season to come for Washington in 2021 had its moment in November, but they've now lost three straight in December and are bleeding out as the regular season nears its conclusion.

And it was the Cowboys who might've finished them in what can only be described as a Texas Chainsaw Massacre.